OneConstruction Group Limited Announces Interim Results For the Six Months Ended September 30, 2025

OneConstruction Group Limited
(NASDAQ: ONEG)
NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneConstruction Group Limited ("OneConstruction Group" or "ONEG"), a Cayman Islands exempted company with limited liability that, through its operating subsidiary, OneConstruction Engineering Projects Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong with limited liability, operates as a structural steelwork contractor for construction projects in both the public and private sectors in Hong Kong, today announced its unaudited interim financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025.
Overview:
- Revenue was $27.8 million for the six months ended September 30, 2025, representing a slight decrease of 3.4% from the same period in 2024.
- Net loss was $0.1 million for the six months ended September 30, 2025 (2024: net profit of $1.2 million).
Six-Month Financial Results Ended September 30, 2025
Revenue. Revenue decreased slightly by 3.4% from $28.7 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, to $27.8 million for the six months ended September 30, 2025. The decrease in revenue during the six-month period ended September 30, 2025, was mainly attributable to the combined impact of an increase in revenue derived from the public sector, mainly the infrastructure and public facilities projects, and a decrease in revenue derived from the private sector due to the slowdown in the development of the commercial property market in Hong Kong.
Administrative expenses. Administrative expenses increased by 94.9% from $0.9 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, to $1.7 million for the six months ended September 30, 2025, which was mainly due to an increase in the professional fees and other administrative expenses as a result of ONEG's listing on the Nasdaq in December 2024, an increase in payroll as results of an increase in the headcount of office staff (included a director) and an increase in leasing expense by increasing office space and related expenses.
Share-based payment expenses. On February 27, 2025, ONEG established its 2025 Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan"). Pursuant to the Plan, ONEG authorized 3,000,000 Ordinary Shares ("ESOP Shares") for issuance under the Plan. The purpose of the Plan was to attract and retain the best available personnel for positions of responsibility with ONEG, to provide additional incentives to them and align their interests with those of the shareholders of ONEG, and to thereby promote its long-term business success. The share-based payment expenses represented ONEG's issuance of the 3,000,000 ESOP Shares to certain employees pursuant to the Plan for consideration of US$0.0001 for each ESOP Share.
Net loss. Net loss for the six months ended September 30, 2025 amounted to $0.1 million as compared to net income of $1.2 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024. The loss was mainly due to the increase in administrative expenses and the issuance of ESOP Shares to ONEG's employees during the period.
Basic and diluted EPS. Basic and diluted loss per share were $0.008 and $0.008 per Ordinary Share for the six months ended September 30, 2025, respectively, as compared to earnings per share of $0.11 and $0.11 per Ordinary Share for the six months ended September 30, 2024, respectively.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of September 30, 2025, ONEG had cash of $4.8 million, total current assets of $49.3 million, and total current liabilities of $14.5 million. Net current assets were $34.8 million and the current ratio was 3.4. As of September 30, 2025, ONEG had total assets and total liabilities of $50.0 million and $37.3 million, respectively, and hence ONEG had shareholders' equity of $12.7 million. As of September 30, 2025, ONEG had other borrowings of $1.5 million.
Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements
ONEG did not have during the period presented, and it does not currently have, any off-balance sheet financing arrangements or any relationships with unconsolidated entities or financial partnerships, including entities sometimes referred to as structured finance or special purpose entities, that were established for the purpose of facilitating off-balance sheet arrangements or other contractually narrow or limited purposes.
About the OneConstruction Group
OneConstruction Group is a structural steelwork contractor based in Hong Kong. Through its subsidiaries, ONEG specializes in the procurement and installation of structural steel across a diverse range of construction projects in Hong Kong, including residential and commercial developments as well as infrastructure works. While much of its work is commissioned by the public sector, ONEG also serves private clients, delivering customized steel solutions tailored to Hong Kong's construction needs. For more information, please visit ONEG's website: www.OneConstruction.com.hk.
Forward-looking Statements
All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, in this release are based only on information currently available to ONEG and speak only as of the date on which they are made. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, ONEG disclaims any duty to publicly update any forward-looking statement, each of which is expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Although ONEG believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and ONEG cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in ONEG's registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in ONEG's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.
ONECONSTRUCTION GROUP LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of
September 30,
March 31,
2025
2025
USD'000
USD'000
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Assets
Current assets:
Accounts receivable, net
16,523
22,934
Prepayment of equipment
239
209
Deposits, prepayment and other receivables
224
218
Contract assets
27,505
24,969
Cash and cash equivalents
4,777
749
Total current assets
49,268
49,079
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment
241
11
Right-of-use assets, operating leases
383
567
Deferred tax assets
38
188
Total non-current assets
662
766
Total assets
49,930
49,845
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Accounts payables
10,311
10,350
Accrual and other payables
1,923
2,351
Amount due to a shareholder
9
2
Contract liabilities
241
630
Operating lease liabilities
383
373
Other borrowings
1,533
2,117
Current income tax liabilities
136
121
Total current liabilities
14,536
15,944
Non-current liabilities:
Operating lease liabilities
-
193
Loan due to a shareholder
22,741
21,567
Total non-current liabilities
22,741
21,760
Total liabilities
37,277
37,704
Shareholders' equity:
Ordinary shares, US$0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 16,000,000
1
1
Additional paid-in capital
6,218
5,570
Retained earnings
6,366
6,497
Exchange reserve
68
73
Total shareholders' equity
12,653
12,141
Total liabilities and equity
49,930
49,845
ONECONSTRUCTION GROUP LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the six months ended
2025
2024
USD'000
USD'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenue
27,762
28,736
Cost of sales
(25,502)
(26,348)
Gross profit
2,260
2,388
Other income
479
7
Allowance for credit loss on financial assets, net of reversal
(193)
(124)
Administrative expenses
(1,670)
(857)
Share based payment expenses
(669)
-
Profit from operations
207
1,414
Finance cost
(175)
(245)
Profit before taxation
32
1,169
Income tax (credit)/expenses
(163)
73
Net (loss)/income
(131)
1,242
Other comprehensive (expense) income
Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations
(5)
53
Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to shareholders
(136)
1,295
Net (loss)/income per share attributable to shareholders
Basic (cents)
(0.8)
11.0
Diluted (cents)
(0.8)
11.0
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net (loss)/income
Basic
15,426,230
11,250,000
Diluted
15,426,230
11,250,000
SOURCE OneConstruction Group Limited