Donnerstag, 15.01.2026
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
WKN: A40SPA | ISIN: KYG6826S1003
NASDAQ
14.01.26 | 15:30
2,150 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
OneConstruction Group Limited Announces Interim Results For the Six Months Ended September 30, 2025

OneConstruction Group Limited
(NASDAQ: ONEG)

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneConstruction Group Limited ("OneConstruction Group" or "ONEG"), a Cayman Islands exempted company with limited liability that, through its operating subsidiary, OneConstruction Engineering Projects Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong with limited liability, operates as a structural steelwork contractor for construction projects in both the public and private sectors in Hong Kong, today announced its unaudited interim financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025.

Overview:

  • Revenue was $27.8 million for the six months ended September 30, 2025, representing a slight decrease of 3.4% from the same period in 2024.

  • Net loss was $0.1 million for the six months ended September 30, 2025 (2024: net profit of $1.2 million).

Six-Month Financial Results Ended September 30, 2025

Revenue. Revenue decreased slightly by 3.4% from $28.7 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, to $27.8 million for the six months ended September 30, 2025. The decrease in revenue during the six-month period ended September 30, 2025, was mainly attributable to the combined impact of an increase in revenue derived from the public sector, mainly the infrastructure and public facilities projects, and a decrease in revenue derived from the private sector due to the slowdown in the development of the commercial property market in Hong Kong.

Administrative expenses. Administrative expenses increased by 94.9% from $0.9 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, to $1.7 million for the six months ended September 30, 2025, which was mainly due to an increase in the professional fees and other administrative expenses as a result of ONEG's listing on the Nasdaq in December 2024, an increase in payroll as results of an increase in the headcount of office staff (included a director) and an increase in leasing expense by increasing office space and related expenses.

Share-based payment expenses. On February 27, 2025, ONEG established its 2025 Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan"). Pursuant to the Plan, ONEG authorized 3,000,000 Ordinary Shares ("ESOP Shares") for issuance under the Plan. The purpose of the Plan was to attract and retain the best available personnel for positions of responsibility with ONEG, to provide additional incentives to them and align their interests with those of the shareholders of ONEG, and to thereby promote its long-term business success. The share-based payment expenses represented ONEG's issuance of the 3,000,000 ESOP Shares to certain employees pursuant to the Plan for consideration of US$0.0001 for each ESOP Share.

Net loss. Net loss for the six months ended September 30, 2025 amounted to $0.1 million as compared to net income of $1.2 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024. The loss was mainly due to the increase in administrative expenses and the issuance of ESOP Shares to ONEG's employees during the period.

Basic and diluted EPS. Basic and diluted loss per share were $0.008 and $0.008 per Ordinary Share for the six months ended September 30, 2025, respectively, as compared to earnings per share of $0.11 and $0.11 per Ordinary Share for the six months ended September 30, 2024, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2025, ONEG had cash of $4.8 million, total current assets of $49.3 million, and total current liabilities of $14.5 million. Net current assets were $34.8 million and the current ratio was 3.4. As of September 30, 2025, ONEG had total assets and total liabilities of $50.0 million and $37.3 million, respectively, and hence ONEG had shareholders' equity of $12.7 million. As of September 30, 2025, ONEG had other borrowings of $1.5 million.

Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements

ONEG did not have during the period presented, and it does not currently have, any off-balance sheet financing arrangements or any relationships with unconsolidated entities or financial partnerships, including entities sometimes referred to as structured finance or special purpose entities, that were established for the purpose of facilitating off-balance sheet arrangements or other contractually narrow or limited purposes.

About the OneConstruction Group

OneConstruction Group is a structural steelwork contractor based in Hong Kong. Through its subsidiaries, ONEG specializes in the procurement and installation of structural steel across a diverse range of construction projects in Hong Kong, including residential and commercial developments as well as infrastructure works. While much of its work is commissioned by the public sector, ONEG also serves private clients, delivering customized steel solutions tailored to Hong Kong's construction needs. For more information, please visit ONEG's website: www.OneConstruction.com.hk.

Forward-looking Statements

All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, in this release are based only on information currently available to ONEG and speak only as of the date on which they are made. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, ONEG disclaims any duty to publicly update any forward-looking statement, each of which is expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Although ONEG believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and ONEG cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in ONEG's registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in ONEG's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Mr. Gordon Li
[email protected]

Media Relations

Ms. Callis Lau / Mr. Gary Li / Ms. Lorraine Luk
[email protected]

ONECONSTRUCTION GROUP LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




As of




September 30,



March 31,




2025



2025




USD'000



USD'000




(Unaudited)



(Audited)


Assets







Current assets:







Accounts receivable, net



16,523




22,934


Prepayment of equipment



239




209


Deposits, prepayment and other receivables



224




218


Contract assets



27,505




24,969


Cash and cash equivalents



4,777




749


Total current assets



49,268




49,079











Non-current assets:









Property and equipment



241




11


Right-of-use assets, operating leases



383




567


Deferred tax assets



38




188


Total non-current assets



662




766


Total assets



49,930




49,845











Liabilities









Current liabilities:









Accounts payables



10,311




10,350


Accrual and other payables



1,923




2,351


Amount due to a shareholder



9




2


Contract liabilities



241




630


Operating lease liabilities



383




373


Other borrowings



1,533




2,117


Current income tax liabilities



136




121


Total current liabilities



14,536




15,944











Non-current liabilities:









Operating lease liabilities



-




193


Loan due to a shareholder



22,741




21,567


Total non-current liabilities



22,741




21,760


Total liabilities



37,277




37,704











Shareholders' equity:









Ordinary shares, US$0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 16,000,000
(March 31, 2025: 13,000,000) shares issued and outstanding



1




1


Additional paid-in capital



6,218




5,570


Retained earnings



6,366




6,497


Exchange reserve



68




73


Total shareholders' equity



12,653




12,141


Total liabilities and equity



49,930




49,845


ONECONSTRUCTION GROUP LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME




For the six months ended
September 30,




2025



2024




USD'000



USD'000




(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)


Revenue



27,762




28,736


Cost of sales



(25,502)




(26,348)


Gross profit



2,260




2,388











Other income



479




7


Allowance for credit loss on financial assets, net of reversal



(193)




(124)


Administrative expenses



(1,670)




(857)


Share based payment expenses



(669)




-


Profit from operations



207




1,414


Finance cost



(175)




(245)


Profit before taxation



32




1,169


Income tax (credit)/expenses



(163)




73


Net (loss)/income



(131)




1,242











Other comprehensive (expense) income









Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations



(5)




53











Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to shareholders



(136)




1,295











Net (loss)/income per share attributable to shareholders









Basic (cents)



(0.8)




11.0


Diluted (cents)



(0.8)




11.0











Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net (loss)/income
per share









Basic



15,426,230




11,250,000


Diluted



15,426,230




11,250,000


SOURCE OneConstruction Group Limited

