OneConstruction Group Limited Announces Interim Results For the Six Months Ended September 30, 2025

OneConstruction Group Limited

(NASDAQ: ONEG)

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneConstruction Group Limited ("OneConstruction Group" or "ONEG"), a Cayman Islands exempted company with limited liability that, through its operating subsidiary, OneConstruction Engineering Projects Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong with limited liability, operates as a structural steelwork contractor for construction projects in both the public and private sectors in Hong Kong, today announced its unaudited interim financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025.

Overview:

Revenue was $27.8 million for the six months ended September 30, 2025, representing a slight decrease of 3.4% from the same period in 2024.





was $27.8 million for the six months ended September 30, 2025, representing a slight decrease of 3.4% from the same period in 2024. Net loss was $0.1 million for the six months ended September 30, 2025 (2024: net profit of $1.2 million).

Six-Month Financial Results Ended September 30, 2025

Revenue. Revenue decreased slightly by 3.4% from $28.7 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, to $27.8 million for the six months ended September 30, 2025. The decrease in revenue during the six-month period ended September 30, 2025, was mainly attributable to the combined impact of an increase in revenue derived from the public sector, mainly the infrastructure and public facilities projects, and a decrease in revenue derived from the private sector due to the slowdown in the development of the commercial property market in Hong Kong.

Administrative expenses. Administrative expenses increased by 94.9% from $0.9 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, to $1.7 million for the six months ended September 30, 2025, which was mainly due to an increase in the professional fees and other administrative expenses as a result of ONEG's listing on the Nasdaq in December 2024, an increase in payroll as results of an increase in the headcount of office staff (included a director) and an increase in leasing expense by increasing office space and related expenses.

Share-based payment expenses. On February 27, 2025, ONEG established its 2025 Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan"). Pursuant to the Plan, ONEG authorized 3,000,000 Ordinary Shares ("ESOP Shares") for issuance under the Plan. The purpose of the Plan was to attract and retain the best available personnel for positions of responsibility with ONEG, to provide additional incentives to them and align their interests with those of the shareholders of ONEG, and to thereby promote its long-term business success. The share-based payment expenses represented ONEG's issuance of the 3,000,000 ESOP Shares to certain employees pursuant to the Plan for consideration of US$0.0001 for each ESOP Share.

Net loss. Net loss for the six months ended September 30, 2025 amounted to $0.1 million as compared to net income of $1.2 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024. The loss was mainly due to the increase in administrative expenses and the issuance of ESOP Shares to ONEG's employees during the period.

Basic and diluted EPS. Basic and diluted loss per share were $0.008 and $0.008 per Ordinary Share for the six months ended September 30, 2025, respectively, as compared to earnings per share of $0.11 and $0.11 per Ordinary Share for the six months ended September 30, 2024, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2025, ONEG had cash of $4.8 million, total current assets of $49.3 million, and total current liabilities of $14.5 million. Net current assets were $34.8 million and the current ratio was 3.4. As of September 30, 2025, ONEG had total assets and total liabilities of $50.0 million and $37.3 million, respectively, and hence ONEG had shareholders' equity of $12.7 million. As of September 30, 2025, ONEG had other borrowings of $1.5 million.

Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements

ONEG did not have during the period presented, and it does not currently have, any off-balance sheet financing arrangements or any relationships with unconsolidated entities or financial partnerships, including entities sometimes referred to as structured finance or special purpose entities, that were established for the purpose of facilitating off-balance sheet arrangements or other contractually narrow or limited purposes.

About the OneConstruction Group

OneConstruction Group is a structural steelwork contractor based in Hong Kong. Through its subsidiaries, ONEG specializes in the procurement and installation of structural steel across a diverse range of construction projects in Hong Kong, including residential and commercial developments as well as infrastructure works. While much of its work is commissioned by the public sector, ONEG also serves private clients, delivering customized steel solutions tailored to Hong Kong's construction needs. For more information, please visit ONEG's website: www.OneConstruction.com.hk.

Forward-looking Statements

All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, in this release are based only on information currently available to ONEG and speak only as of the date on which they are made. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, ONEG disclaims any duty to publicly update any forward-looking statement, each of which is expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Although ONEG believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and ONEG cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in ONEG's registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in ONEG's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

ONECONSTRUCTION GROUP LIMITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





As of





September 30,



March 31,





2025



2025





USD'000



USD'000





(Unaudited)



(Audited)

Assets











Current assets:











Accounts receivable, net



16,523





22,934

Prepayment of equipment



239





209

Deposits, prepayment and other receivables



224





218

Contract assets



27,505





24,969

Cash and cash equivalents



4,777





749

Total current assets



49,268





49,079



















Non-current assets:















Property and equipment



241





11

Right-of-use assets, operating leases



383





567

Deferred tax assets



38





188

Total non-current assets



662





766

Total assets



49,930





49,845



















Liabilities















Current liabilities:















Accounts payables



10,311





10,350

Accrual and other payables



1,923





2,351

Amount due to a shareholder



9





2

Contract liabilities



241





630

Operating lease liabilities



383





373

Other borrowings



1,533





2,117

Current income tax liabilities



136





121

Total current liabilities



14,536





15,944



















Non-current liabilities:















Operating lease liabilities



-





193

Loan due to a shareholder



22,741





21,567

Total non-current liabilities



22,741





21,760

Total liabilities



37,277





37,704



















Shareholders' equity:















Ordinary shares, US$0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 16,000,000

(March 31, 2025: 13,000,000) shares issued and outstanding



1





1

Additional paid-in capital



6,218





5,570

Retained earnings



6,366





6,497

Exchange reserve



68





73

Total shareholders' equity



12,653





12,141

Total liabilities and equity



49,930





49,845



ONECONSTRUCTION GROUP LIMITED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME





For the six months ended

September 30,





2025



2024





USD'000



USD'000





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Revenue



27,762





28,736

Cost of sales



(25,502)





(26,348)

Gross profit



2,260





2,388



















Other income



479





7

Allowance for credit loss on financial assets, net of reversal



(193)





(124)

Administrative expenses



(1,670)





(857)

Share based payment expenses



(669)





-

Profit from operations



207





1,414

Finance cost



(175)





(245)

Profit before taxation



32





1,169

Income tax (credit)/expenses



(163)





73

Net (loss)/income



(131)





1,242



















Other comprehensive (expense) income















Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations



(5)





53



















Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to shareholders



(136)





1,295



















Net (loss)/income per share attributable to shareholders















Basic (cents)



(0.8)





11.0

Diluted (cents)



(0.8)





11.0



















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net (loss)/income

per share















Basic



15,426,230





11,250,000

Diluted



15,426,230





11,250,000



