Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885647 | ISIN: KR7005380001 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
15.01.2026 04:34 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hyundai Bioscience Confirms Entry into U.S. FDA Phase 2 Trials for Broad-Spectrum Antiviral 'XAFTY' Following 2026 Biotech Showcase Consensus

- UCSD's Dr. Davey Smith, former ACTIV-2 Protocol Chair, endorses 'Xafty' as "The weapon to end the virus war."
- Announces "One Drug, Two Tracks" strategy: Targeting Dengue in Vietnam and Respiratory Viruses (Flu, COVID, RSV) in the U.S. with the same drug.
- Dr. Davey Smith: "With this multi-virus treatment, 2026 may mark the inaugural year of modern treatments that can treat multiple viruses with one drug, perhaps even viruses that haven't hit us yet."

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Bioscience (KOSDAQ: 048410) today announced a groundbreaking roadmap to combat global viral epidemics, officially declaring its entry into Phase 2 clinical trials in the United States.

Presenting at the Biotech Showcase 2026, the company unveiled its pre-emptive therapeutic strategy using Xafty, a broad-spectrum antiviral drug. The presentation highlighted a bold transition: "Preparation in Vietnam is complete. Now, it is America."

- Dr. Davey Smith: "The Broad-Spectrum Weapon We Have Been Waiting For."

The core of the announcement centered on the clinical strategy designed in collaboration with Dr. Davey Smith, Professor of Medicine and Assistant Vice Chancellor at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD).

Dr. Smith, a world-renowned expert who previously led the U.S. government's ACTIV-2 COVID-19 trials, diagnosed the current U.S. healthcare crisis as a "tripledemic" of Influenza, RSV, and COVID-19 variants, for which there is no unified countermeasure.

In a statement regarding the new clinical design, Dr. Smith emphasized, "We now have a promising weapon to fight multiple viruses at the same time. Xafty's 'Basket Trial' design is the only efficient way to solve this multi-viral crisis." He further urged, "There is no time to lose. We must proceed with the trials necessary with maximum speed to deliver this solution to patients who are currently defenseless."

- "One Drug, Two Tracks": A Universal Solution

Hyundai Bioscience presented its unique "One Drug, Two Tracks" global strategy. The company is using the same drug (Xafty) to target:

* Dengue Fever in Vietnam (Track 1)

* Upper-Respiratory Infection Viruses in the US (Track 2)

This approach validates the drug's breadth and potency, demonstrating its potential to treat both mosquito-borne and respiratory viral infections. This mechanism is analogous to modern antibiotics that can treat multiple bacterial types with a single drug.

Mr. Jason Kim, CEO of Hyundai Bioscience USA, stated, "At the showcase, we confirmed that our strategy, designed with Dr. Smith, perfectly aligns with the unmet needs of the U.S. medical field. Our preparation is complete. We are ready to submit our IND application to the FDA immediately."

- Vision: "2026, The Inaugural Year of a Virus-Free Era"

The announcement concluded with a historic vision for global public health, articulated by Dr. Smith. "For too long, we have been chasing after variants," Dr. Smith noted. "But with this pre-emptive, broad-spectrum approach, we are finally getting ahead of the curve. I am confident that this trial will be a turning point for modern antivirals that can tackle multiple viruses with one drug."

About Hyundai Bioscience:

Hyundai Bioscience is a biotechnology company focused on developing novel drug delivery systems (DDS) to repurpose existing drugs for new therapeutic applications. The company is a member of the US Medical CBRN Defense Consortium (MCDC). Its lead candidate, Xafty (CP-COV03), is an oral antiviral drug based on niclosamide, modified for enhanced bioavailability.

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media Contact:
Jason Kim
[email protected]
(562)964-3910

SOURCE Hyundai Bioscience

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.