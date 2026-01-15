C&F SA: The BIG AI Framework White Paper Helps Enterprises Decide Which AI Agents to Build First

A practical roadmap for cutting through AI hype, prioritizing high-value use cases, and turning AI agents into measurable impact.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / Across industries, leaders are asking the same question: with so many possible AI agent use cases, which ones are actually worth building? To help answer it, global technology company C&F has published a white paper, " The BIG AI Framework: A Practical Framework for Identifying and Assessing High-Value Use Cases for AI Agents ."

The publication lays out a five-phase framework that guides teams from initial ideas to a clear go/no-go decision on AI agent initiatives. Rather than chasing one-off pilots, it helps organizations treat AI agents as part of a deliberate portfolio of investments.

Authored by Marcin Ludzia, PhD, AI/ML Technical Practice Lead at C&F, the BIG AI Framework was developed for enterprises that need to balance ambition with accountability. It brings together business value, technical feasibility, and risk in a single, repeatable approach.

"The real challenge in enterprise AI is not proving that models work," said Marcin Ludzia. "It's deciding where they should work first and having a defensible way to say 'yes' to the few initiatives that matter and 'no' to the many that don't."

Turning AI Ambition Into a Concrete Plan

The white paper walks readers through:

Systematic discovery of AI agent opportunities tied to real business problems and processes.

Feasibility assessment across data, architecture, security, and regulatory constraints.

Value and complexity scoring, making prioritization transparent to both business and technology stakeholders.

Optional, lightweight validation, so teams can test critical assumptions before committing full budgets and timelines.

By combining these elements, the framework gives organizations a repeatable way to identify AI agent use cases that are both realistic and worth the investment.

From Use Cases to Safe Deployment

As AI becomes embedded in day-to-day work, many organizations are also wrestling with questions of safety, governance, and control. Ludzia addresses these issues in his article " Navigating Safe AI Deployment in Enterprise Organizations ," which outlines practical guardrails for data, models, monitoring, and user behavior and makes a natural companion to the framework for leaders responsible for both innovation and risk.

Together, the white paper and the safe deployment article offer enterprises a concrete way to move from scattered AI experiments to a focused, risk-aware roadmap for AI agents, answering both "What should we build?" and "How do we keep it safe?"

About C&F

C&F is a global technology company focused on advanced data solutions, analytics, and AI for large enterprises, especially in highly regulated industries. For more than 20 years, C&F has helped organizations design, build, and run data-driven platforms that turn complex information into trusted, actionable decisions.

