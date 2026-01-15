Soaring utility costs and rising power demand are recalibrating the financial outlook for the United States non-residential solar market.From pv magazine USA Rising retail electricity rates are emerging as the primary catalyst for commercial solar investment as federal tax incentives begin to transition out. According to a Wood Mackenzie analysis, increasing average annual retail rate growth from 2% to 6% between 2026 and 2050 reduces the national average payback period for a commercial solar project from 6.3 years to 4.2 years. This represents a 33% decrease in the time required for a business ...

