An international research team has developed a new two-dimensional perovskite interlayer based on a co-crystal engineering strategy for more robust perovskite films. It demonstrated improved performance in small area perovskite solar cells and, in a 48 cm2 module, contributed to retain 95% of initial efficiency after 5,000 h.An international research team has achieved record perovskite solar module stability under light, heat, and UV stress with a chemistry-driven passivation technology that is industry-compatible. Notably, a 48 cm2 demonstration module retained around 95% of initial efficiency ...

