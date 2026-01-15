The new IQ9N-3P microinverter utilizes gallium nitride technology to deliver 427 VA of peak power and 97.5% efficiency for the 480 V three-phase commercial market.From pv magazine USA Enphase Energy has launched production shipments of its IQ9N-3P commercial microinverter, marking the company's first entry into gallium nitride power conversion technology for the 480 V three-phase market. The California-based energy technology provider began deliveries across the U.S. in late December 2025. The IQ9N-3P is designed for three-phase 480Y/277 V grid configurations without using external transformers. ...

