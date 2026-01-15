Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859123 | ISIN: GB0004082847 | Ticker-Symbol: STD
Xetra
14.01.26 | 13:44
21,600 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,40021,60009:34
21,40021,60009:31
PR Newswire
15.01.2026 09:06 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Komgo; Standard Chartered: Standard Chartered completes first ICC-Swift API Standards digital bank guarantee transaction through Komgo

SINGAPORE, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Chartered has successfully completed its industry standard API-based bank guarantee transaction for a global energy company via Komgo's Konsole, a leading multi-bank trade finance platform. The landmark transaction adopts the newly launched Industry standard ICC-Swift API standards for bank guarantees.

Komgo x Standard Chartered: Konsole integrated

Fully compliant with ICC-Swift API standards for bank guarantees, the transaction marks a significant step towards creating a fully interoperable and integrated digital bank guarantee ecosystem, reducing friction and supporting the digital transformation in global trade.

Standard Chartered is among the first global banks to adopt and operationalise the new ICC-Swift API standards for bank guarantees and embed it in a live client trade workflow. By enabling real-time connectivity between Komgo's Konsole and the Bank, it simplified integration and addressed the challenge of multiple API connectivity making this transaction possible. This integration automates the receipt of instructions and accelerates the issuance of digitally initiated bank guarantees, offering clients greater speed, transparency and reliability.

The solution was first executed through Standard Chartered UK and will be progressively extended to clients across all the group's markets. This reflects the Bank's commitment to client-centric innovation and its leadership in the digitisation of trade finance.

This milestone highlights Komgo's ability to integrate seamlessly with financial institutions in alignment with the ICC-Swift API standards for bank guarantees, reinforcing its role as a scalable enabler of industry-wide connectivity and automation.

Samuel Mathew, Global Head, Documentary Trade at Standard Chartered, said: "Standard Chartered has always combined innovation and digitisation with strong client focus. We are delighted to be among the first banks to commercialise the ICC-Swift API standards for bank guarantees, which we helped develop in collaboration with ICC, Swift, member banks and fintechs in the ICC-Swift API working group. We are playing our part by making digital guarantees more accessible to our multi-banked clients whilst driving operational efficiencies and building a future-ready, globally interoperable trade ecosystem."

Komgo is a global digital trade finance platform that streamlines corporate-to-bank trade finance communication and enhances efficiency for both corporates and financial institutions.

Standard Chartered is a leading international banking group, with a presence in 54 of the world's most dynamic markets. Our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, here for good.

Rami Lawand
Standard Chartered
+65 9632 1507
Rami.Lawand@sc.com

Alvina Neo
Standard Chartered
+65 8186 8074
Alvina.neo@sc.com

Tim Tran
Komgo
tim.tran@komgo.io

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2860923/Komgo_x_Standard_Chartered_Konsole_integrated.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2828670/5715955/Komgo_Logo.jpg

Komgo Logo (PRNewsfoto/Komgo)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/standard-chartered-completes-first-icc-swift-api-standards-digital-bank-guarantee-transaction-through-komgo-302660934.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.