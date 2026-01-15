Clou Electronics Co., Ltd.: CLOU Debuts at WFES in Abu Dhabi to Showcase Latest Energy Storage Solutions

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Future Energy Summit (WFES), the Middle East's leading renewable energy and clean technology platform, was held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center from January 13-15, 2026. CLOU showcased its latest utility-scale energy storage systems and C&I solutions. Products drawing significant focus included liquid-cooled energy storage systems and associated AC-side power conversion solutions specifically engineered for harsh desert conditions, demonstrating CLOU's core capability to precisely meet diverse regional market needs through technological innovation.

The UAE is aggressively transforming its energy mix to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Through policy initiatives, major project investments, and technological innovation-particularly in energy storage-the country is advancing clean energy integration and grid stability.

While abundant in solar resources, the UAE's extreme desert climate heightens demands on storage technology and operations. Leveraging 16 years of global energy storage expertise, CLOU is emerging as a key partner for local enterprises, bolstering the region's energy transition.

At the summit, CLOU showcased the customized Aqua-C3.0 Pro liquid-cooled energy storage system and the AC-side solution, providing high-performance energy storage solutions for complex high-temperature desert application scenarios. The Aqua-C3.0 Pro system comes with a 600+Ah ultra-large-capacity cell, with a single cabinet capacity of 7.345MWh. Thanks to multiple innovations such as direct cooling technology, CLOU's proprietary Smart Scales active balancing technology, and the SiC string PCS, it achieves a significant leap in system efficiency, safety, and operation and maintenance convenience, with a reduction in total cost of ownership (TCO) of 10.63%.

To improve its adaptability to the hot desert environment in the Middle East market, the system features three customized designs: thermal management technology, AC-side adaptation, and customized sand protection. In terms of thermal management technology, the thermal insulation structure design is matched with a high-power liquid-cooled unit to achieve stable full-power output. To enhance AC-side adaptability, and address the challenge of transformer and PCS derating in hot environments, this solution achieves capacity coverage in hot environments through a high-capacity PCS (MV Skid), ensuring the continuous full-power output of the battery system effectively. In response to sand invasion, the customized Aqua-C3.0 Pro improves the system's operational reliability in harsh environments significantly by sealing key parts and providing a dust screen.

CLOU has nearly 30 years of experience in the field of electricity, and has implemented multiple iconic projects for worldwide diversified complex environments successfully. CLOU's energy storage and micro-grid solutions can address various challenges successfully, be it scorching sandstorms in the Atacama Desert in Chile, the extremely cold 4100-meter plateau in Argentina, or the sea salt mist climate in Guangdong, China. This stems from its insights into electricity needs and environmental characteristics in different parts of the world, and precise customization capabilities. CLOU is leading energy transformation and strengthening its position as a leader in the global energy storage industry with differentiated innovative solutions.

