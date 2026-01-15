DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 15-Jan-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 15/01/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Amount Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank 1000000000 4.125% Notes due 14/01/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and debt-like US04522KAS50 -- of USD1,000 each and integral multiples thereof) securities Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 40000 Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B43VDT70 -- securities 23000 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 195000 iShares Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE000Q2P3ZQ3 -- securities 136000 Physical Silver ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 -- securities 18000 Physical Palladium ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4556L06 -- securities 236000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities 520000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation 200000000 11.25% Notes due 13/01/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and debt-like XS3271072087 -- of BRL5,000 each) securities Issuer Name: UNITED KINGDOM 4500000000 4¾% Treasury Gilt due 22/10/2035; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BTXS1K06 -- securities 1124999000 4¾% Treasury Gilt due 22/10/2035; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BTXS1K06 -- securities Issuer Name: HUNGARY 4.875% Green Notes due 25/03/2038; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like 1000000000 denominations of EUR1,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in securities XS3269555234 -- excess thereof) 2000000000 4.250% Notes due 26/05/2033; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and debt-like XS3269554690 -- of EUR1,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 24000 Xtrackers IE Physical Silver ETC Securities due 30/04/2080; fully paid Debt and debt-like DE000A2T0VS9 -- securities 8100 Xtrackers IE Physical Platinum ETC Securities due 17/04/2080; fully Debt and debt-like DE000A2T0VT7 -- paid; securities 23000 Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully paid Debt and debt-like DE000A2T0VU5 -- securities Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 30000 21Shares Ethereum Staking Exchange Traded Product (AETH); fully paid Debt and debt-like CH0454664027 -- securities 30000 21Shares Ethereum Core Exchange Traded Product (ETHC); fully paid Debt and debt-like CH1209763130 -- securities 60000 21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid Debt and debt-like CH1199067674 -- securities Issuer Name: HANetf ETC Securities plc 370000 Metal Securities of The Royal Mint Responsibly Sourced Physical Gold Debt and debt-like XS2115336336 -- ETC Securities; fully paid securities Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc 445000 Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid Debt and debt-like FR0013416716 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 18000 WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH394 -- securities 509000 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH287 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 410000 Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2940466316 -- securities Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 100000000 Floating Rate Global Notes due 20/02/2028; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like US29875BAK26 -- denominations of USD1,000 each) securities 100000000 Floating Rate Global Notes due 22/07/2030; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like US29875BAM81 -- denominations of USD1,000 each) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 3000000 Securities due 15/01/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to Securitised XS3222076039 -- bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 10900 WisdomTree Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXX56 -- securities 1000 WisdomTree Tin; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2QY0H68 -- securities 4848800 WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9Q956 -- securities 473500 WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKK82 -- securities 7500 WisdomTree Soybeans; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY542 -- securities 12000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DK975 -- securities 14300 WisdomTree Silver; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY328 -- securities 35000 WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKC09 -- securities 50000 WisdomTree Nickel; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY211 -- securities 16000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B78DPL57 -- securities 166300 WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB334 -- securities 13100 WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTS64 -- securities 39000 WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2QXZK10 -- securities 222100 WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFV134 -- securities 6300 WisdomTree Nickel 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9QB77 -- securities 11830 WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTL95 -- securities 64900 WisdomTree Corn 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTG43 -- securities 31400 WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFV803 -- securities 6500 ETFS Longer WTI Crude Oil Individual Securities; fully paid. Standard Debt JE00B24DLX86 -- 3500 WisdomTree Energy Longer Dated; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DMD55 -- securities 78900 WisdomTree Aluminium 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTC05 -- securities 4500 WisdomTree Carbon Individual Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BP2PWW32 -- securities 615900 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXV33 -- securities 97200 WisdomTree Copper; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXQ89 -- securities 255700 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B78CGV99 -- securities 422200 WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXN58 -- securities 514000 WisdomTree Energy; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYB02 -- securities 1000 WisdomTree Petroleum; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYC19 -- securities 925300 WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYG56 -- securities 127500 WisdomTree Agriculture; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYH63 -- securities Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 2000 Leverage Shares 2x Alphabet ETP Securities due 05/12/2067; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BF01VY89 -- securities 6000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Artificial Intelligence (AI) ETP Securities; Debt and debt-like XS2779861751 -- fully paid securities 6500 Leverage Shares 3x Long Ferrari (RACE) ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2595673190 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 4373 WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B588CD74 -- securities 4000 WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN2CJ301 -- securities 224000 WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3333 -- securities 12000 WisdomTree Physical Precious Metals; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3W29 -- securities 99815 WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3770 -- securities Issuer Name: Westpac Banking Corporation 1000000000 3.02% Instruments due 15/01/2027; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and debt-like XS3273052392 -- instruments to bearer of HKD1,000,000 each) securities 231000000 Floating Rate Instruments due 15/01/2027; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and debt-like XS3273178064 -- instruments to bearer of GBP100,000 each) securities Issuer Name: Compass Group PLC 2.625% Notes Due 15/01/2029; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like 750000000 bearer of EUR100,000 each plus integral multiples of EUR1,000 in securities XS3232968803 -- excess thereof) 3.500% Notes due 15/01/2035; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like 750000000 bearer of EUR100,000 each plus integral multiples of EUR1,000 in securities XS3232968985 -- excess thereof) Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited 154000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B6RV6N28 -- securities 2500 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B766LB87 -- securities Issuer Name: BANK OF MONTREAL 1500000000 3.00% Senior Notes due 15/01/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes Debt and debt-like XS3272949895 -- to bearer of HKD1,000,000 each) securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Metal Securities Limited 97000 WisdomTree Physical Gold - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B7VG2M16 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 2800000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BLRPRK35 -- securities 350000 WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2819843900 -- securities 330000 WisdomTree Emerging Markets 3x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BYTYHM11 -- securities 150000000 WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B8JG1787 -- securities 2550 WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B7XD2195 -- securities 73000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2819844387 -- securities 250000 WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged; fully Debt and debt-like XS2819843736 -- paid securities

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. *Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

