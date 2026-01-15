Anzeige
Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
15-Jan-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 
 
15/01/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Amount    Security Description                          Listing Category  ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank 
 
1000000000  4.125% Notes due 14/01/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and debt-like US04522KAS50 --  
       of USD1,000 each and integral multiples thereof)            securities 

Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 
 
40000     Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid        Debt and debt-like IE00B43VDT70 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
23000     Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid         Debt and debt-like IE00B579F325 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 
 
195000    iShares Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC; fully paid            Debt and debt-like IE000Q2P3ZQ3 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
136000    Physical Silver ETC; fully paid                    Debt and debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
18000     Physical Palladium ETC; fully paid                   Debt and debt-like IE00B4556L06 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
236000    iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like IE00B4ND3602 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
520000    iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like IE00B4ND3602 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation 
 
200000000   11.25% Notes due 13/01/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and debt-like XS3271072087 --  
       of BRL5,000 each)                           securities 

Issuer Name: UNITED KINGDOM 
 
4500000000  4¾% Treasury Gilt due 22/10/2035; fully paid              Debt and debt-like GB00BTXS1K06 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
1124999000  4¾% Treasury Gilt due 22/10/2035; fully paid              Debt and debt-like GB00BTXS1K06 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: HUNGARY 
 
       4.875% Green Notes due 25/03/2038; fully paid; (Registered in     Debt and debt-like 
1000000000  denominations of EUR1,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in  securities     XS3269555234 --  
       excess thereof) 
 
 
2000000000  4.250% Notes due 26/05/2033; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and debt-like XS3269554690 --  
       of EUR1,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof) securities 

Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 
 
24000     Xtrackers IE Physical Silver ETC Securities due 30/04/2080; fully paid Debt and debt-like DE000A2T0VS9 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
8100     Xtrackers IE Physical Platinum ETC Securities due 17/04/2080; fully  Debt and debt-like DE000A2T0VT7 --  
       paid;                                 securities 
 
 
23000     Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully paid  Debt and debt-like DE000A2T0VU5 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 
 
30000     21Shares Ethereum Staking Exchange Traded Product (AETH); fully paid  Debt and debt-like CH0454664027 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
30000     21Shares Ethereum Core Exchange Traded Product (ETHC); fully paid   Debt and debt-like CH1209763130 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
60000     21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid    Debt and debt-like CH1199067674 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: HANetf ETC Securities plc 
 
370000    Metal Securities of The Royal Mint Responsibly Sourced Physical Gold  Debt and debt-like XS2115336336 --  
       ETC Securities; fully paid                       securities 

Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc 
 
445000    Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid     Debt and debt-like FR0013416716 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 
 
18000     WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid      Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH394 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
509000    WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid       Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH287 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 
 
410000    Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid             Debt and debt-like XS2940466316 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 
 
100000000   Floating Rate Global Notes due 20/02/2028; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like US29875BAK26 --  
       denominations of USD1,000 each)                    securities 
 
 
100000000   Floating Rate Global Notes due 22/07/2030; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like US29875BAM81 --  
       denominations of USD1,000 each)                    securities 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
3000000    Securities due 15/01/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to  Securitised    XS3222076039 --  
       bearer of GBP1.00 each)                        derivatives 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 
 
10900     WisdomTree Gold; fully paid                      Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXX56 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
1000     WisdomTree Tin; fully paid                       Debt and debt-like JE00B2QY0H68 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
4848800    WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid         Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9Q956 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
473500    WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid              Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKK82 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
7500     WisdomTree Soybeans; fully paid                    Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY542 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
12000     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid          Debt and debt-like JE00B24DK975 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
14300     WisdomTree Silver; fully paid                     Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY328 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
35000     WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid               Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKC09 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
50000     WisdomTree Nickel; fully paid                     Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY211 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
16000     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid         Debt and debt-like JE00B78DPL57 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
166300    WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid                   Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB334 --
                                           securities 
 
 
13100     WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTS64 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
39000     WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid                      Debt and debt-like JE00B2QXZK10 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
222100    WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid           Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFV134 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
6300     WisdomTree Nickel 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9QB77 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
11830     WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTL95 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
64900     WisdomTree Corn 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTG43 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
31400     WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFV803 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
6500     ETFS Longer WTI Crude Oil Individual Securities; fully paid.      Standard Debt   JE00B24DLX86 --  
 
3500     WisdomTree Energy Longer Dated; fully paid               Debt and debt-like JE00B24DMD55 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
78900     WisdomTree Aluminium 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid          Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTC05 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
4500     WisdomTree Carbon Individual Securities; fully paid          Debt and debt-like JE00BP2PWW32 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
615900    WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid                  Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXV33 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
97200     WisdomTree Copper; fully paid                     Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXQ89 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
255700    WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like JE00B78CGV99 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
422200    WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid                    Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXN58 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
514000    WisdomTree Energy; fully paid                     Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYB02 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
1000     WisdomTree Petroleum; fully paid                    Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYC19 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
925300    WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid                Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYG56 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
127500    WisdomTree Agriculture; fully paid                   Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYH63 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 
 
2000     Leverage Shares 2x Alphabet ETP Securities due 05/12/2067; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BF01VY89 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
6000     Leverage Shares 3x Long Artificial Intelligence (AI) ETP Securities;  Debt and debt-like XS2779861751 --  
       fully paid                               securities 
 
 
6500     Leverage Shares 3x Long Ferrari (RACE) ETP Securities; fully paid   Debt and debt-like XS2595673190 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 
 
4373     WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold; fully paid               Debt and debt-like JE00B588CD74 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
4000     WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid               Debt and debt-like JE00BN2CJ301 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
224000    WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3333 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
12000     WisdomTree Physical Precious Metals; fully paid            Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3W29 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
99815     WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid                  Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3770 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Westpac Banking Corporation 
 
1000000000  3.02% Instruments due 15/01/2027; fully paid; (Represented by     Debt and debt-like XS3273052392 --  
       instruments to bearer of HKD1,000,000 each)              securities 
 
 
231000000   Floating Rate Instruments due 15/01/2027; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and debt-like XS3273178064 --  
       instruments to bearer of GBP100,000 each)               securities 

Issuer Name: Compass Group PLC 
 
       2.625% Notes Due 15/01/2029; fully paid; (Represented by notes to   Debt and debt-like 
750000000   bearer of EUR100,000 each plus integral multiples of EUR1,000 in    securities     XS3232968803 --  
       excess thereof) 
 
 
       3.500% Notes due 15/01/2035; fully paid; (Represented by notes to   Debt and debt-like 
750000000   bearer of EUR100,000 each plus integral multiples of EUR1,000 in    securities     XS3232968985 --  
       excess thereof) 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited 
 
154000    WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid        Debt and debt-like JE00B6RV6N28 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
2500     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid       Debt and debt-like JE00B766LB87 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: BANK OF MONTREAL 
 
1500000000  3.00% Senior Notes due 15/01/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes  Debt and debt-like XS3272949895 --  
       to bearer of HKD1,000,000 each)                    securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Metal Securities Limited 
 
97000     WisdomTree Physical Gold - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid        Debt and debt-like JE00B7VG2M16 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 
 
2800000    WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short; fully paid         Debt and debt-like IE00BLRPRK35 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
350000    WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid         Debt and debt-like XS2819843900 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
330000    WisdomTree Emerging Markets 3x Daily Short; fully paid         Debt and debt-like IE00BYTYHM11 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
150000000   WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short; fully paid              Debt and debt-like IE00B8JG1787 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
2550     WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            Debt and debt-like IE00B7XD2195 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
73000     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short; fully paid          Debt and debt-like XS2819844387 --  
                                           securities
250000    WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged; fully Debt and debt-like XS2819843736 --  
       paid                                  securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

