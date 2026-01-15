Greenbrook: Digital strategy deployment accelerates as private markets firms counter intense competition

Challenging fundraising and intense competition for deals is driving private capital firms to accelerate focus on digital strategies and sharper online positioning

Seeking to differentiate themselves, GPs are deploying insight- and people-led storytelling, and featuring senior leaders to build credibility and influence

Firms are ramping up precision targeting to cut through the noise and engage with harder-to-reach LP audiences

LONDON, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Private markets firms are accelerating their digital strategy activity as they seek a competitive edge over rivals in an environment defined by tougher fundraising conditions and a slower M&A environment.

A comprehensive new analysis by independent strategic communications advisor Greenbrook details how leading private equity, credit, real assets, and multi-asset alternative investment managers are responding to challenges posed by a more demanding macroeconomic backdrop.

Andrew Honnor, Managing Partner at Greenbrook, said: "Digital media is at the forefront of reputation and differentiation in private markets. The industry is operating in a fundamentally different environment compared with five years ago, and success today is increasingly shaped by online presence. With perpetual fundraising now the norm, LPs are scrutinising managers' digital footprint as a key part of their investment due diligence.

"Our report shows how private markets firms are bringing greater discipline to their digital strategies, combining stronger narratives and leadership visibility to build credibility, shape perception, and gain a competitive advantage."

Findings from the second edition of Greenbrook's Private Markets Digital Report point to a clear connection between digital maturity and market leadership. Leading alternative investment players are sharpening and intensifying their digital communications to strengthen reputation, broaden reach, and deepen engagement with LPs.

Those deploying strategic campaigns - marked by engaged leadership and accessible, insight-led storytelling - are pulling ahead, helping them to stand out in a crowded market, support fundraising, position themselves for M&A, and build long-term resilience.

Key findings in the report include:

With landmark transactions less frequent, private capital managers are less reliant on traditional M&A transactions to shape their narrative and are pivoting towards structured, year-round digital storytelling. Corporate milestones now account for 29% of content, against 17% for deals - just ahead of the 15% of posts focused on thought leadership and value creation.

Senior leadership visibility is rising sharply and is becoming a critical differentiator. The share of senior executives with LinkedIn presence has increased to 82% this year from 77% last year, while the proportion of those shaping their firms' corporate narratives - by actively engaging and posting - climbed to 50% (up from 47%). Digitally active leaders see outsized impact in trust-building and influence.

Digital audiences surged 33% across private markets firms over the past 12 months, with the analysed firms now reaching more than 13.2 million stakeholders. This growth signals a decisive shift as LPs, management teams, and talent seek direct access to firm news, insights, and leadership viewpoints.

Despite this audience growth, just 35% of private markets firms currently use targeted LinkedIn campaigns to reach audiences that matter most. Adoption rises to 52% among the top 100 players and 96% among the top 30 - reflecting the growing importance of paid strategies in engagement with key stakeholders.

The report - now in its second edition and with an expanded sample size of 300 firms across the sector, up from the previous 130 - enables private markets firms to benchmark their digital communications strategies against peers, identify emerging best practices, and access practical insights for strengthening their presence across digital and social media channels.

Each firm's performance was assessed through Greenbrook's proprietary Digital Performance Score (DPS) based on three core components: the effectiveness of corporate channels (including reach, cadence, engagement, and quality of strategy), the presence and influence of senior leadership, and use of paid targeted campaigns.

To learn more and download the full Private Markets Digital Report 2026, please click here.

Greenbrook is an independent strategic communications firm that advises clients on all aspects of their business through the lens of reputation.

Greenbrook has supported creditors, shareholders and companies in implementing strategic communications programmes relating to restructuring, recapitalisation, liquidity injection, bankruptcies, litigation, change of ownership and management, and other special situations.

For more information, please visit www.greenbrookadvisory.com or follow Greenbrook on LinkedIn.

