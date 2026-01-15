Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
15.01.2026 10:02 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Big Idea To Bestseller Redefines Nonfiction Publishing With a Faster, Proven Model For Entrepreneurs

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / Big Idea To Bestseller, the fast-growing publishing company founded by entrepreneur and bestselling author Jake Kelfer, is transforming how entrepreneurs write and launch nonfiction books by making the entire process easier, faster, and more profitable than ever before. As more business owners turn to books to gain visibility and authority, the company is redefining what modern publishing looks like in 2026.

Entrepreneurs worldwide have long believed they need a traditional publishing deal to produce a successful book. Yet traditional publishing is slow, selective, and offers little control to the author. Big Idea To Bestseller disrupts that narrative with a professional self-publishing model that gives authors full ownership while guiding them through a streamlined, high-support process that can be completed in just a few hours per week.

The company's approach combines high-quality writing support, hands-on publishing strategy, professional editing and design, and a proven launch and PR framework that helps authors turn their books into speaking gigs, leads, revenue, and long-term authority. Entrepreneurs no longer have to choose between quality and control-Big Idea To Bestseller delivers both.

Clients are seeing powerful results. One entrepreneur signed a $10,000 client before their book even launched. Another landed five paid speaking engagements in the first month after release. Authors routinely hit bestseller lists, secure bulk orders, and convert their books into high-value opportunities. One author generated $7,500 in bulk sales, while another earned $20,000 from book-driven business in the first month. These outcomes reflect the company's mission: to help entrepreneurs write books they are proud of-books that genuinely move the needle in their business.

With more than 250 authors served in just a few years, Big Idea To Bestseller has become one of the most trusted partners for entrepreneurs and executives ready to share their story, expand their influence, and accelerate business growth. The company's system proves that anyone can write a high-quality book in less time than they think, without sacrificing excellence or impact.

Jake Kelfer brings firsthand experience to his clients. As a four-time bestselling author and global speaker who has generated seven figures in revenue from his books, he knows the power a book can have when executed strategically. His mission is deeply personal: to help people bring their story to life, increase their confidence, and use their book as the ultimate business-building tool.

Big Idea To Bestseller aims to be the go-to resource for entrepreneurs publishing a nonfiction book for business growth in 2026 and beyond. By combining professional execution with an easy, accessible process, the company is empowering a new generation of authors to stand out, share their expertise, and build brands that last for decades.

To learn more about Big Idea to Bestseller or explore how to publish your book in 2026, visit www.bigideatobestseller.com. To receive a free copy of Jake's latest book, Big Idea To Bestseller, go to www.bigideatobestseller.com/free-book. To connect directly with Jake, go here.

CONTACT:

Name: Meredith Edmondson
Email: press@bigideatobestseller.com

SOURCE: Big Idea To Bestseller



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/big-idea-to-bestseller-redefines-nonfiction-publishing-with-a-fa-1126904

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.