Cognito hires Simon Evans to lead UK Financial Services offering

Evans brings extensive capital markets and investor relations expertise from senior roles at MHP Group, Portland and Kekst CNC

Appointment strengthens Cognito's IR capabilities and financial services advisory offering in UK

Former investment banker and financial journalist with deep technical and strategic communications expertise

LONDON, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognito, the specialist communications agency for the financial, technology and the climate transition, today announces the appointment of Simon Evans as Head of Financial Services in London.

He joins Cognito from MHP Group, where he was a managing director in the firm's capital markets and corporate advisory team. Previously, he led Portland's financial communications team and prior to this was a director at the consultancy Kekst CNC. His recent clients have included large insurers, investment banks, private capital firms and sovereign wealth funds.

Simon is a former journalist who held senior editorial roles at the Independent, City AM, and Citywire. He began his career working in investment banking.

The appointment boosts Cognito's investor relations coverage and expertise.

Tom Coombes, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Cognito, said: "Cognito's London franchise saw strong growth in 2025 - a result of our close collaboration with local and international colleagues in financial centres around the world. Simon brings an understanding of both the newsroom and the trading floor - at a time when that clarity is needed most. He's a fantastic addition to the team, and his arrival allows us to scale our expertise in key growth areas."

Simon Evans said: "The way financial services businesses communicate is changing - and so are the stakeholders they need to reach. Yet, technical depth remains the only real currency in this industry. Everything starts with expertise. That is Cognito's foundation, and it's why I'm excited to help scale our London business and support the global team."

Evans' appointment is part of Cognito's strategy to strengthen its leadership team and expertise in the UK.

Brian Norris was appointed Managing Director for Cognito's UK office in August. He joined from MHP Group, where he launched and built the agency's successful offering for the insurance and risk sector.

In September, Cognito appointed Jo Parker as Non-Executive Director. Parker has more than 25 years of leadership experience in the international marketing and communications industry, most recently as Group COO of Chime and CEO of VCCP Business, overseeing five specialist agencies.

About Cognito

Cognito is the global communications agency dedicated to the finance, technology and climate transition sectors. We advise organisations, from established leaders to challenger startups, on how to manage their reputation, address threats, and create value in competitive and disrupted markets.

For the last 25 years, we've partnered with companies and their leaders to navigate complex landscapes and build trust and support from stakeholders. Cognito operates from the world's major financial centres - New York, London, Singapore and Hong Kong - and from offices in continental Europe (Amsterdam, Düsseldorf, Paris) and Australia (Sydney).

Contact: Medha Chauhan, Medha.Chauhan@cognitomedia.com

