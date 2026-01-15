Anzeige
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
15.01.2026 10:22 Uhr
OAG Aviation Worldwide: Atlanta Retains Crown as World's Busiest Airport 2025 While Dubai Gains Ground, OAG Data Reveals

Dubai closes the gap as global capacity growth continues across regions

Key Findings:

  • Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson (ATL) remains the world's busiest airport in 2025 with 63.1 million seats
  • Dubai International (DXB) stays second globally and continues rapid long-term growth
  • Four of the world's ten busiest airports are in North America and three in Asia

LONDON, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OAG, the leading data platform for the global travel industry, today released its annual ranking of the World's Busiest Airports for 2025, based on scheduled airline capacity.

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) has retained its position as the world's busiest airport, offering 63.1 million seats across domestic and international services. Capacity at ATL increased by 1% year-on-year and is now broadly in line with pre-pandemic levels.

Dubai International Airport (DXB) ranked second globally with 62.4 million seats, narrowing the gap with Atlanta. Capacity at DXB grew by 4% compared to 2024 and is now 16% above 2019 levels, underlining its continued dominance as the world's leading international hub.

Tokyo Haneda Airport (HND) remained third with 55.4 million seats, maintaining stable capacity levels and remaining slightly above pre-pandemic volumes.

Further down the rankings, Chicago O'Hare (ORD) and Istanbul Airport (IST) recorded the strongest year-on-year growth among the global Top 10, increasing capacity by 8% and 6% respectively. Istanbul continues to stand out as one of the fastest-growing major hubs globally, with capacity now 22% higher than in 2019.

Overall, the global Top 10 busiest airports in 2025 reflect the strength of large domestic markets in the United States and China, alongside sustained growth in the Middle East and the continued emergence of new hub airports since 2019.

OAG Chief Analyst, John Grant, commented:

"The 2025 rankings show that global aviation has moved into a new phase of growth. Dubai's continued expansion and Istanbul's rise as a global hub demonstrate how airline networks are evolving, while the resilience of large domestic markets continues to underpin global capacity."

Find full rankings and methodology on OAG's website.

About OAG
OAG is a leading data platform for the global travel industry offering an industry-first single source for supply, demand, and pricing data.

Media Enquiries: pressoffice@oag.com
For more information visit www.oag.com/busiest-airports-world-2025


