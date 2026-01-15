Pulsar Unveils CLEAR: The First Agentic AI System for Real-Time Advertising Compliance

Audience intelligence company adds to roster of insights agents

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / Pulsar, the AI intelligence platform for the enterprise, today announced Pulsar CLEAR, a new Agentic AI solution designed to help brands accelerate creative production while ensuring full compliance with rapidly evolving advertising regulations.

CLEAR analyses every claim, image and frame in an ad using a multi-agent AI architecture and a live regulatory knowledge graph, delivering transparent, auditable compliance assessments in minutes. It is the first system to combine multimodal ad understanding with explainable risk scoring built specifically for regulated and reputation-sensitive industries.

"CLEAR gives brands the ability to move fast without compromising on trust or accuracy," said Francesco D'Orazio, CEO of Pulsar. "It turns compliance from a bottleneck into a strategic advantage."

CLEAR launches today with support for UK ASA, CAP and BCAP codes, with U.S., EU and APAC rulebooks rolling out in 2026. It integrates directly into intelligence and creative workflow platforms including Pulsar, Adobe, Figma, Canva, Workfront and Slack.

The platform is designed for sectors such as energy, financial services, healthcare, public sector and consumer tech - and is already in deployment with several global enterprise advertisers.

Pulsar CLEAR is available today to select Pulsar customers.

Learn more and request a demo at pulsarplatform.com.

