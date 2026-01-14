Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
WKN: 895705 | ISIN: SE0000242455 | Ticker-Symbol: FRYA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.01.2026 18:45 Uhr
Swedbank AB: DOJ has closed the investigation of Swedbank

14 January 2026

Swedbank has been informed that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has closed its investigation into the bank without enforcement.

"With this information we are placing another investigation of historical shortcomings behind us," says Tomas Hedberg, Head of Special Task Force and Deputy CEO of Swedbank.

The investigation was initiated in 2019 and related to Swedbank's historical anti-money laundering work.

The Department of Financial Services in New York (DFS) investigation is still ongoing. Swedbank cannot at this time assess the potential financial impact or when this investigation will be concluded.

Contact

Maria Caneman, Head of Investor Relations
Telephone: +46 72 238 32 10
Email: maria.caneman@swedbank.se

Hannes Mård, Head of Press
Telephone: +46 73 057 41 95
Email: hannes.mard@swedbank.se

This information constitutes inside information that Swedbank AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU no 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, 14 January 2026, at 18:45 CET.

Swedbank empowers the many people and businesses to create a better future. Our vision is a financially sound and sustainable society. Swedbank Group is the leading bank with over 7 million retail customers and 550 000 corporate customers in our four home markets Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Swedbank Group is also present in other Nordic countries, the U.S. and China. Together we make your financial life easier. Find out more: www.swedbank.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
