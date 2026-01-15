The UK government yesterday published the results of the highly anticipated Contracts for Difference (CfD) Allocation Round 7 (AR7), highlighting both sustained appetite for UK offshore wind and the growing complexity of delivering competitive, bankable bids.

The allocation round awarded a record 8.4 GW of offshore wind capacity across eight projects after the government increased the budget during the process. Almost all capacity (8.2 GW) was allocated to fixed-bottom offshore wind, enabling six large-scale projects to move forward and strengthening the UK's deployment pipeline towards 2030. However, the outcome also revealed a large degree of project concentration, with partial or full ownership of five of the six awarded fixed-bottom projects held by a single developer.

In a sector still recovering from cost and delivery risk, AR7 represents a positive outcome and signals an industry beginning to recalibrate under the right support framework.

"The AR7 results provide important signals for the market, including how developers are pricing risk, responding to cost pressures, and adjusting return expectations," says Signe Tellier Christensen, Market Analyst at Aegir Insights. "Relative to previous rounds, the outcome reflects a more cautious but highly strategic approach to bidding, underlining the growing importance of robust financial modelling in an increasingly competitive auction environment."

Sustained appetite, rising complexity ahead of AR8

AR7 confirms continued developer interest, but strike prices remain under pressure and adequate support is still needed in a challenging cost and risk environment. The scale of bidders competing for CfD awards has reached a point where bid preparation is significantly more complex, requiring deeper optimization and sensitivity analysis than in previous rounds.

Together, these trends point to a market where success is driven as much by analytical rigor as by underlying project fundamentals.

As attention turns to Allocation Round 8 (AR8), developers are reassessing their bidding strategies against a backdrop of persistent uncertainty around costs, supply chains, financing conditions, and policy signals.

"In preparation for AR7, we've seen that relatively small changes in assumptions can determine whether a bid succeeds or fails," says Christensen. "Looking ahead to AR8, developers will continue to move beyond static models to build a clearer view of risk, sensitivities, and trade-offs in their bids."

Advanced bid simulation is becoming essential

To support AR8 auction strategy, Aegir Insights offers Aegir Quant, an advanced software that combines high-fidelity techno-economic modelling with financial engineering. Pre-populated with detailed data on bid eligible projects, Quant enables developers to test multiple bidding scenarios, stress-test key assumptions, benchmark against competitor projects, and assess how changes in costs, revenues, and risk profiles affect bid competitiveness and project viability.

"As offshore wind auctions become increasingly competitive, data-driven bid decision analysis is no longer optional," says Matthew Delany, VP Business Development at Aegir Insights. "Tools such as Aegir Quant enable developers to approach AR8 with greater confidence, transparency, and control over their bidding strategies."

Beyond developers, clearer visibility on potential AR8 outcomes also supports the wider supply chain. Aegir Insights can help suppliers focus resources on projects, most likely to progress and align pricing and risk allocation with greater confidence.

