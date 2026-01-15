GoodData Accelerates in Q4 with Product Innovation and Business Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / GoodData , a leading AI-native decision intelligence platform, today announced strong Q4 results driven by record product development velocity, the launch of its Intelligence Layer for trustworthy AI, and continued expansion across the financial services sector.

The quarter underscored GoodData's commitment to delivering inclusive, governed AI at scale, marked by significant accessibility milestones and sustained adoption among global enterprises.

Business highlights

GoodData's momentum accelerated throughout Q4, fuelled by a surge in development activity and deepening strategic partnerships. The company delivered a 50% year-on-year increase of product releases in Q4 2025 compared to Q4 2024, with a three-fold increase in AI-focused development activity in agentic workflows in H2.

"Our performance in Q4 shows that speed and trust are not mutually exclusive," said Roman Stanek, CEO and Founder of GoodData. "With the launch of the Intelligence Layer and our focus on accessibility and governance, we are giving enterprises the guardrails they need to embrace agentic AI. A 296% increase in AI development activity demonstrates the velocity at which we are moving to help customers turn data into intelligent action."

Strategic enterprise deployments delivered strong growth. In a major global rollout for a strategic payments partner, GoodData onboarded more than 2,000 client organisations and 13,600 users. The deployment achieved a 40% higher activation rate and generated 27 times user growth in the MEA region, laying the foundation for continued expansion in 2026.

Product innovation

Q4 was marked by GoodData's launch of its Intelligence Layer, designed to unify governed, trustworthy AI analytics across enterprise data environments and enable organizations to operationalize AI with confidence and consistency.

The release introduced new tools to strengthen trust and governance, including the Analytics Catalog, which simplifies asset discovery and management, and the Semantic Quality Agent, which continuously assesses and improves semantic layer accuracy. GoodData also introduced AI Memory, enabling analytics experiences to incorporate historical context and deepen decision confidence.

Analytical capabilities were further enhanced with Key Driver Analysis, allowing users to identify the factors influencing business metrics, and Aggregate Awareness, which improves performance by automatically leveraging pre-aggregated data.

Accessibility remained a core focus throughout the quarter. GoodData published an independent Accessibility Conformance Report confirming that GoodData Cloud aligns with WCAG 2.1 Level AA, Section 508 and EN 301 549, reinforcing its commitment to inclusive analytics.

Additional milestones

Industry-specific innovation continued with the debut of Agentic AI for Financial Services, delivering compliant, audit-ready AI agents for fraud detection, regulatory reporting and more. This was reinforced by GoodData's expanded presence at Money20/20 in Las Vegas.

The company also strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Tom Strachan to lead the US market, supporting the expansion of GoodData's enterprise AI sales footprint.

