Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
PR Newswire
15.01.2026 11:06 Uhr
Zuler Technology PTE. LTD.: DeskIn Redefines Remote Creation: Powering Borderless Design & Video Production in the AI Era

SINGAPORE, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As hybrid work and global collaboration become the norm, creative teams face mounting friction when working remotely. Traditional remote solutions have consistently fallen short. Developed by Singapore-based Zuler Technology, DeskIn creates a professional-grade remote creation environment built specifically for modern creative workflows.

Eight Core Technologies Designed for Creative Professionals

1. True Colour 4:4:4 Visual Transmission
Lossless colour transmission to meet the demands of professional needs.

2. Ultra-Smooth, Low-Latency Control
Remote input latency below 40ms delivers immediate feedback and fluid control.

3. Seamless Cross-Platform Connectivity
Connect effortlessly across Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android devices.

4. Adaptive Quality and Frame-Rate Optimisation
DeskIn dynamically adjusts resolution (up to 4K) and frame rate (up to 240FPS) based on task requirements.

5. Integrated Real-Time Collaboration Features
Built-in screen annotation, synchronised cursors, voice calls, and text chat enable immediate and effective review experience.

6. Comprehensive Professional Peripheral Support
Compatible with Wacom tablets, professional microphones, and cameras.

7. Intelligent Screen Management

  • Screen Extension: Turn other devices into second displays for your computer to expand your workspace.
  • Screen Mirroring: Support for one-to-one or one-to-many mirroring for flexible content sharing.
  • Virtual Multi-Screen Deployment: Create up to three virtual extended screens for the remote (controlled) devices-even if it has only a single physical monitor.
  • Multi-Screen Viewing and Layout Management: View multiple remote screens simultaneously as independent windows (e.g., Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Figma).

8. Lossless High-Speed File Transfer
Cross-system batch file transfers at up to 12MBs in original formats: no compression, no conversion, no quality loss.

Together, these capabilities allow DeskIn to deliver a fully integrated, high-performance, and location-independent collaboration engine for designers, video editors, animators, and cross-media creative teams.

Eight Creative Scenarios: Unleashing Productivity Anywhere

Professions

Scenarios

1. Web/UI/UX Designers

Conduct live design reviews with remote clients or teams, or continue working
on a company iMac from a personal Windows PC at home.

2. Photographers & Retouchers

Select and edit massive RAW photo libraries stored on a home NAS while

traveling, or collaborate remotely on Photoshop retouching.

3. Industrial Designers

Collaborate remotely on high-precision CAD models and CMF (Colour, Material,
Finish) reviews for products like automobiles or consumer electronics.

4. Dental & Medical Digital Designers

Dentists collaborate remotely with laboratories to adjust 3D dental crowns or
aligners, requiring precise visualisation of model details and colour accuracy.

5. Architectural & Interior Designer

Presenting renderings or BIM models to clients; modify drawings on-site by
remotely connecting to office workstations.

6. Game & Animation Artists

Collaborate remotely on game concept art, 3D character modeling, and
animation, or connect from home to studio render farms.

7. Video Editors

Using a lightweight laptop while traveling to remotely connect to home or office
editing workstations and work on 4K timelines.

8. Film Colourists

Operating studio-based DaVinci Resolve systems remotely from home for
colour grading and VFX collaboration.

DeskIn's Security: Built for Professional and Enterprise Trust

DeskIn is built on a multi-layered security framework, featuring flexible access controls with 2FA and whitelists, comprehensive end-to-end AES-256 encryption, and granular session permissions. Every connection requires host approval, ensuring operational integrity. DeskIn is certified to ISO 27001 and ISO 9001, with Enterprise editions offering advanced, integrable network policies designed to support corporate security requirements.

From now until January 31, 2026, purchase DeskIn's "Performance Edition" and use code [UKKICK26] to enjoy 30% off the annual plan, at only US$11.66/month (estimated £9.25/month*). Visit DeskIn's official website (https://deskin.io) today and unlock unlimited creative potential.

*Estimated price based on January 2026 exchange rates.

Conclusion: How DeskIn Redefines the Boundaries of Creative Collaboration

DeskIn's intelligent creative engine is the foundation of this shift. DeskIn's mission remains clear: to empower every creative professional, anywhere and on any device, with unrestricted access to the tools, resources, and environment they need to create freely.

To empower the mobile creative lifestyle, DeskIn has partnered with Nexstand to give away 30 Nexstand K1 and K2 Laptop Stands. By combining DeskIn's high-performance remote access with Nexstand's portable, foldable design, creatives can transform any location into an ergonomic workstation without compromising comfort.

Media contact:
Name: Wyncy Tan
Title: Marketing Lead
Company: Zuler Technology Pte. Ltd.
Email: support@deskin.io

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/deskin-redefines-remote-creation-powering-borderless-design--video-production-in-the-ai-era-302660061.html

