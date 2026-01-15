Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.01.2026
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
WKN: A3E3N6 | ISIN: KYG7611S1075
RoboSense Technology Co., Ltd.: RoboSense Achieves 303,000 Robotics LiDAR Sales in 2025, Up 1,142% Year-over-Year; Ranks No. 1

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboSense (2498.HK), a pioneering AI-driven robotics technology company, announced that its LiDAR sales volume for robotics reached 303,000 units in 2025, securing No.1 in the industry*. This represents a staggering 1,141.8% year-over-year increase compared with 2024.


According to Gaogong Industry Research Institute (GGII)'s "2025 Sales Volume Ranking of 3D LiDAR for Robotics in China", RoboSense achieved rapid growth in its robotics business and ranked No. 1 in annual sales volume of LiDAR for robotics. GGII forecasts that, driven by markets such as robotic lawn mowers, humanoid robots, and quadruped robots, the 3D LiDAR market is expected to expand rapidly, reaching nearly RMB 4.5 billion by 2030, with a 2025-2030 CAGR of approximately 35.52%.

In 2025, the global robotics industry grew at a blistering pace. Leveraging its full-stack in-house chip design, RoboSense built a high-performance digital LiDAR portfolio and gained strong traction across smart robotic lawn mowers, autonomous delivery, and humanoid robots, securing partnerships with leading players. Looking ahead to 2026, as markets across these segments continue to scale, RoboSense is poised to unlock new growth engines and deliver an even more favorable outlook.

Source: Gaogong Industry Research Institute (GGII), "2025 Sales Volume Ranking of 3D LiDAR for Robotics in China"

About RoboSense

RoboSense (2498.HK), founded in 2014, is an AI-driven robotics technology company that supplies core components and solutions for the robotics market, committed to "Become the global leader in robotics technology platforms." Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, the company has offices in Shanghai, Suzhou, and Hong Kong; Stuttgart in Germany; Detroit and Silicon Valley in the United States.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2862557/image_5019999_24669606.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/robosense-achieves-303-000-robotics-lidar-sales-in-2025--up-1-142-year-over-year-ranks-no-1--302662249.html

