So far, Bitcoin has been holding support at $80,500. While political tensions, the power struggle between Donald Trump and Jerome Powell, and fresh uncertainties dominate the headlines, U.S. stock indices continue to march from one all-time high to the next. Bitcoin, by contrast, is moving calmly within its range - controlled, almost strikingly composed. Is this stability the calm before the next major move? And do Bitcoin and altcoins now need to close the gap with U.S. indices? I'll be discussing this over the next few minutes with Oliver Michel of tokentus Investment AG. 0:00 - Welcome 00:51 - Status Quo 02:19 - USA 34:50 - Bitcoin 45:26 - Altcoins 51:09 - Strategic