Latest report from energy think tank Dii Desert Energy says that with the Middle East and North Africa's project pipeline of renewables now standing at 202 GW, solar is likely to drive the region past its aggregated national ambitions for renewables of 235 GW by 2030.The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region installed 12.2 GW of solar in 2025, according to a new report from energy transition thinktank Dii Desert Energy. The Renewables, Hydrogen and Energy Storage developments in the MENA region report says the 17 countries that make up the MENA region now have a cumulative solar capacity ...

