Hydrosat Raises $60M in Series B Funding to Accelerate Growth

WASHINGTON, DC AND LUXEMBOURG / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / Hydrosat, the leading provider of thermal infrared satellite data and AI-powered analytics, today announced the close of $60 million in new funding to accelerate growth across commercial, civil government, and defense markets.

The round was led by Hartree Partners, Subutai Capital Partners, and Space 4 Earth, with new investment from Truffle Capital. The round includes follow-on investment from the Luxembourg Future Fund, OTB Ventures, Blue Bear Capital, Statkraft Ventures, Cultivation Capital, and Santa Barbara Venture Partners. The $60 million total reflects the core Series B financing as well as additional equity investments.

The strong participation from new and existing investors underscores the company's sustained growth and the increasing demand for technologies that help solve complex challenges in natural resource management.

"We're seeing remarkable momentum behind Hydrosat's mission," says Pieter Fossel, CEO and co-founder of Hydrosat. "This new funding underscores the company's sustained growth and positions us to meet the increasing demand for intelligent solutions to some of society's most complex challenges in national security and natural resources."

Hydrosat delivers daily, field-scale thermal intelligence that enables governments and enterprises to anticipate and respond to emerging resource challenges before they escalate. Through global temperature insights, the company provides critical data to monitor water use, optimize irrigation, improve water productivity, and detect early indicators of vegetation stress or drought. These capabilities are increasingly vital as water scarcity reshapes agricultural and economic systems worldwide.

With two thermal infrared satellites in orbit, Hydrosat's collection capacity now exceeds 10 million square kilometers of imagery per day, representing an order-of-magnitude improvement over existing commercial alternatives. Advanced AI and machine learning models further enhance this data, enabling governments, agribusinesses, and research institutions to apply high-resolution thermal insights reliably at regional and national scales.

"Hydrosat's data is rapidly becoming essential infrastructure for managing water resources. By providing continuous, regional or field level, insights into irrigation patterns and best practices the company gives governments, agribusinesses, and communities the clarity they need to build resilience." - George Potts, Head of Hartree Partners

Beyond commercial and civil government use, Hydrosat's imagery also supports defense and intelligence organizations that rely on temperature-based signals to monitor activity and change on the ground. Thermal signatures reveal patterns not visible in conventional imagery-day or night-providing an additional layer of situational awareness across wide areas.

"We're entering a new era where space-based intelligence is no longer optional for insurers - it is becoming fundamental infrastructure. Hydrosat exemplifies the convergence of SpaceTech, DefenseTech, AgriTech, and InsurTech, with its thermal constellation delivering the high-frequency data needed to accurately price agricultural and water risk and enable parametric insurance. That's why Hydrosat has invited Truffle Capital to this round for its added value to accelerate adoption across insurance and financial services." - Bozena Adamczyk, Partner at Truffle Capital.

The funding will further expand Hydrosat's global footprint - with deepened presence in key regions such as Central Asia, MENA, India, and Latin America - and support the next phase of constellation development and product evolution. The company will scale its thermal satellite fleet, with advanced next-generation imaging systems, and expand its Water & Crop management solutions.

Hydrosat leverages thermal satellite data and AI to address critical global challenges in food production, security, and natural resource management. Hydrosat currently monitors millions of acres for customers such as NOAA, NRO, Bayer, SupPlant, and Nutradrip, who trust the company's high-resolution, timely satellite thermal imagery to deliver advanced analytics that convey precise crop yield forecasts and improved irrigation tools to agricultural, commercial, and public sector customers around the globe.

Hartree Partners, LP is a leading global merchant commodities firm specializing in energy and associated industries. Established more than 28 years ago and jointly owned by senior management and funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., Hartree has a unique track record in proprietary trading and investing in energy and agricultural commodity markets across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.hartreepartners.com/

Founded in 2001, Truffle Capital is an independent European Venture Capital firm specializing in disruptive technologies in the Life Sciences (Biotech, Medtech, Bioecotech) and IT sectors (Fintech and Insurtech). Truffle Capital's mission is to support the creation and development of innovative companies capable of becoming the leaders of tomorrow.

Managed by Dr. Philippe Pouletty and Bernard-Louis Roques, Co-founders and co-CEOs, Truffle Capital manages €500 million in assets. It has raised more than €1.2 billion since its creation and has supported more than 124 companies in the digital technology and life sciences sectors.

