Donnerstag, 15.01.2026
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
PR Newswire
15.01.2026 12:06 Uhr
HOTELEX Shanghai: Maximize Your Business Growth in Asia's Hospitality & Foodservice Market at HOTELEX 2026

SHANGHAI, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HOTELEX Shanghai 2026 will take place from 30th March to 2nd April 2026, offering global hospitality and foodservice suppliers a direct gateway to China and the wider Asian market. Building on the record-breaking success of the 2025 edition, the exhibition will return with expanded scale, stronger international buyer engagement, and enhanced commercial value. With over 3,500 exhibitors, 12,000 overseas buyers, and a fully integrated industry ecosystem, HOTELEX Shanghai 2026 provides a high-impact platform for sourcing, partnerships, and long-term market expansion.


HOTELEX Shanghai 2025 welcomed a record 284,581 professional visitors, including a 34.2% increase in international buyers. Exhibitors reported a 37% rise in qualified leads and a 23% increase in on-site transactions, demonstrating the exhibition's effectiveness as a high-performance sourcing and business platform. Building on this success, the 34?? edition in 2026 will offer expanded exhibition space, deeper international participation, and increased opportunities for global decision-makers, distributors, and strategic partners.

Covering 400,000 square meters, the exhibition will host more than 3,500 leading domestic and international suppliers across key sectors including Kitchen Equipment, Coffee & Tea, Catering Ingredients, Beverages, and Baking Supplies. This fully integrated ecosystem supports end-to-end sourcing, innovation, and cross-border collaboration.

HOTELEX's competitive advantage lies in its comprehensive industry coverage. By integrating resources across hospitality, catering, cultural tourism, retail, logistics, and health sectors, the exhibition drives value-chain synergies and reflects the evolving structure of the modern hospitality economy. Its distinctive "tourism-catering-hotel joint exhibition" model offers a holistic showcase spanning food, accommodation, travel, shopping, and leisure.

Leveraging a shared pool of over 100,000 professional buyers from HOTELEX and FHC, exhibitors gain extended brand exposure through official digital platforms and global social media channels including LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok, as well as partnerships with authoritative industry media. Booths are limited - reserve yours early to secure prime exhibition space and maximize business opportunities. Positioned as a strategic gateway, HOTELEX Shanghai 2026 empowers global companies to grow their presence in China and accelerate expansion across Asia's hospitality and foodservice markets.

Pre-registration: https://www.hotelex.cn/en/shanghai

Contact Us:
Booth Inquiry:
Jason Jin
Tel: +86 21 3339 2197
Junyan.Jin@imsinoexpo.com

Media & Visitor Consulting:
Lizzy Chen
Tel: +86 21 3339 2566
Lizzy.chen@imsinoexpo.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2862575/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maximize-your-business-growth-in-asias-hospitality--foodservice-market-at-hotelex-2026-302662300.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
