PCE Expansion:
• Vertical extent of high-grade subdomain has increased by 23% from 335 m to 412 m with 210 m of strike length.
• Additional expansion of the mineralized footprint to 700 m vertical extent (from 600 m) and to 620 m strike length (from 600 m).
• Additional high-grade subdomain building at 850 m below surface, extending high-grade in this portion of the mineralization and opening it to further growth.
2026 Drilling Program Commencement:
• 42,000 meters ("m") of diamond drilling at PCE in 2026 to be largest program conducted at the discovery to date building on the highly successful 2025 growth and results.
• Inaugural drilling at NexGen's 100% owned SW3 property with 3,500 m to advance high-priority targets.
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) ("NexGen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the concluding holes of the 2025 PCE program and the commencement of the 2026 Exploration Program.
2025 PCE
Final drill holes of the 2025 PCE program delivered continued expansion of mineralization with high-grade growth and assessment of extents advancing significantly since the Company's last scintillometer report (see news release dated August 28, 2025). The primary high-grade subdomain grew to 412 m in vertical extent (increase of 77 m) and a strike length of 210 m. An additional high-grade subdomain is developing with hole RK-25-257 intersecting local off-scale (>61,000 cps) at the base of the currently outlined mineralized footprint, indicating significant expansion potential at depth (Figures 1-4, Table 1).
The overall mineralized footprint expanded to 620 m (increase of 20 m) of strike length and 700 m (increase of 100 m) of vertical extent, remaining open in most directions. Step out testing has provided critical information regarding extents of the system and opportunities for continued growth.
Internal continuity within the subdomain was most recently highlighted by RK-25-271 with 5.8 m of cumulative high-grade (>10,000 cps) and 0.8 m of off-scale (>61,000 cps) that increases the mineralized zone in the lower half of this subdomain (Figure 3, Table 1). Hole RK-25-271 is located 65 m down-dip from hole RK-25-256 (see news release dated December 1, 2025) which returned 5.5 m at 21.4% U3O8, including 2.5 m at 46.1% U3O8 and 0.5 m at 74.8% U3O8.
The 2025 drilling program successfully completed 35,366.2 m, the largest reported in the Athabasca Basin in 2025. Since discovery (see news release date March 11, 2024), 102 drillholes totalling 69,042.2 m have been completed (Figure 1). A dual focused approach was taken in 2025 to both grow and define multiple high-grade subdomains as well as expand the overall mineralized footprint. To date, 67 of the 102 drill holes are mineralized, including 45 intersecting high-grade (>10,000 cps) and 17 intersecting off-scale (>61,000 cps).
Figure 1: Interpreted model of mineralization at PCE (as of this release); new holes emphasized by larger diameter pierce points and bold labels; view is a long section that looks perpendicular to the primary mineralized plane; total mineralized footprint in orange and the high-grade subdomains in red; drillholes with pending assays are underlined, 32% of 2025 drillholes have fully received results (as of this release).
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1745/280488_b713282ce42e299c_002full.jpg
Figure 2: Comparison of mineralization at PCE over time with the model evolving based on new geological data; dimensions are measured from confirmed mineralized intercepts along strike and vertical extent; view is a long section that looks perpendicular to the primary mineralized plane; total mineralized footprint in orange and the high-grade subdomains in red.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1745/280488_b713282ce42e299c_003full.jpg
Figure 3: Core photo from RK-25-271 displays mineralization from 624.7 to 640.6 m down hole with abundant high-grade and several instances of off-scale in competent basement rock; yellow outlines >1,000 cps, red outlines >10,000 cps, >61,000 cps outlined in purple.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1745/280488_b713282ce42e299c_004full.jpg
Figure 4: Representative geological cross-section through high-grade subdomain looking northeast with confirmed dip extent of 450 m and width up to 135 m; uranium mineralization shown as red overlay; interpretation of features extending beyond drillholes aided by drilling information outside of cross-section width (25 m).
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1745/280488_b713282ce42e299c_005full.jpg
2026 Exploration Program Commencement
Advancement of PCE mineralization with 42,000 m of drilling (Figure 5):
Drilling activity will primarily focus on high-grade growth and the continued expansion of the mineralized footprint. At least eight (8), 200 m spaced tests will also investigate for repetition of basement-hosted mineralization within the same hydrothermal system approximately 600 m southeast of the PCE discovery.
Figure 5: Map of PCE with ground gravity in background, target areas are hosted within gravity low denoted by blue colours, interpreted faults are shown as black dashed lines; primary focus in the immediate vicinity of PCE mineralization with additional secondary investigation of local system.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1745/280488_b713282ce42e299c_006full.jpg
Regional drilling of 3,500 m at SW3 (Figure 6):
An inaugural, drill program will take place on the SW3 land package with regional greenfield testing of highly prospective target areas. This marks the first drilling on any SW3 mineral claims by NexGen and an exciting step in the direct investigation of geophysical anomalies identified. The SW3 package is one of the three core packages NexGen owns 100% of in the southwest Athabasca Basin and is situated 20 km southeast of the SW2 package which hosts the Rook I Project.
Figure 6: Map of SW3 with inset of overall NexGen land packages; 3,500 m will investigate highest priority target areas, outlined in red, in this greenfield setting.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1745/280488_b713282ce42e299c_007full.jpg
Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are extremely pleased with the 2025 outcomes from the 2025 drill program at PCE that delivered on our dual-purpose objectives of expanding the overall mineralized footprint and expand the high-grade subdomain within it. These results systematically outline mineralization that continues to deliver growth and strong continuity, characteristics synonymous with Arrow deposit 3.5 km west. The 2025 drill program has rapidly advanced this new discovery, while underscoring the tremendous prospectivity of NexGen's 100% owned dominant land holdings which is driving the expanded activity in 2026. The 2026 program is designed to continue the dual track focus at PCE and in parallel, test for a repetition of PCE within the same system. In addition, drilling for the first time at our SW3 property is a reflection of the south western section of the Athabasca Basin world class prospectivity.
At a pivotal moment for global energy security, nuclear power is being recognized as an indispensable pillar for reliable, clean, cost efficient energy. The NexGen team is laser focused on concluding the final Federal permitting and licensing for the Rook I Project and immediately advancing through construction into production whilst simultaneously advancing the exciting PCE discovery and other high priority targets."
Jason Craven, Vice President, Exploration, commented: "Last year's highly transitional and successful program positions NexGen to enter 2026 with an even deeper understanding of this broad and growing high-grade system. A multitude of targets remain to be tested as we continue to systematically advance PCE with a dual priority track of expanding both the high-grade subdomains as well as the overall mineralized system. The comprehensive 2026 program strategically positions all three land packages on an exciting path toward expansion of PCE as well as additional discoveries as NexGen works to sustainably supply the world with uranium in the face of mounting and persistent deficits."
Table 1: Spectrometer results since August 28, 2025 release
|Drillhole
|Unconformity Depth (m)
|Handheld Spectrometer Results (RS-125)
|Hole ID
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Total Depth (m)
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Width (m)
|CPS Range
|RK-25-254c2
|275
|-65
|553.5
|-
|394.0
|394.5
|0.5
|<500 - 530
|394.5
|395.0
|0.5
|<500 - 510
|396.5
|397.0
|0.5
|<500
|409.5
|411.5
|2.0
|<500
|412.0
|413.5
|1.5
|<500
|420.5
|421.0
|0.5
|<500
|421.0
|421.5
|0.5
|<500 - 900
|421.5
|422.0
|0.5
|<500
|429.5
|430.0
|0.5
|<500
|437.5
|438.0
|0.5
|<500 - 710
|438.0
|438.5
|0.5
|<500 - 530
|438.5
|439.0
|0.5
|<500 - 6500
|439.0
|439.5
|0.5
|<500 - 520
|439.5
|440.0
|0.5
|1000 - 4900
|440.0
|440.5
|0.5
|1000 - 12000
|440.5
|441.0
|0.5
|<500 - 9000
|441.0
|441.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1000
|441.5
|442.0
|0.5
|<500
|442.0
|442.5
|0.5
|<500
|442.5
|443.0
|0.5
|<500
|446.0
|446.5
|0.5
|<500 - 2000
|446.5
|447.0
|0.5
|<500 - 800
|447.0
|447.5
|0.5
|<500
|447.5
|448.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1000
|448.0
|448.5
|0.5
|<500
|448.5
|449.0
|0.5
|<500 - 700
|449.0
|449.5
|0.5
|<500 - 600
|449.5
|450.0
|0.5
|<500 - 700
|450.5
|451.0
|0.5
|<500
|451.0
|451.5
|0.5
|<500 - 700
|451.5
|452.0
|0.5
|<500 - 550
|452.0
|452.5
|0.5
|<500
|452.5
|453.0
|0.5
|<500 - 540
|453.0
|453.5
|0.5
|<500
|453.5
|454.0
|0.5
|<500 - 700
|454.0
|454.5
|0.5
|<500
|457.0
|457.5
|0.5
|<500
|481.5
|482.0
|0.5
|<500 - 600
|482.0
|482.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1300
|482.5
|483.0
|0.5
|<500 - 510
|483.0
|483.5
|0.5
|<500
|483.5
|484.0
|0.5
|<500
|490.5
|491.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1350
|491.0
|491.5
|0.5
|<500
|491.5
|492.0
|0.5
|<500
|492.0
|492.5
|0.5
|<500
|492.5
|493.0
|0.5
|<500
|493.0
|493.5
|0.5
|<500 - 700
|493.5
|494.0
|0.5
|<500
|495.5
|496.0
|0.5
|<500
|496.0
|496.5
|0.5
|<500 - 3600
|496.5
|497.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2000
|RK-25-255
|4
|-70
|950.4
|112.7
|674.5
|675.0
|0.5
|<500
|676.5
|677.0
|0.5
|<500
|779.5
|780.0
|0.5
|<500 - 770
|780.0
|780.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1000
|780.5
|781.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2900
|781.0
|781.5
|0.5
|<500 - 4400
|781.5
|782.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2400
|782.0
|782.5
|0.5
|<500 - 550
|782.5
|783.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1200
|785.5
|786.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1000
|786.0
|786.5
|0.5
|<500
|787.0
|787.5
|0.5
|<500
|789.5
|790.0
|0.5
|<500
|790.0
|790.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1200
|790.5
|792.5
|2.0
|<500
|792.5
|793.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1000
|793.0
|798.0
|5.0
|<500
|798.0
|798.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1100
|799.5
|800.0
|0.5
|<500 - 620
|800.5
|801.0
|0.5
|<500
|804.0
|804.5
|0.5
|<500
|805.0
|805.5
|0.5
|1200 - 6700
|807.0
|807.5
|0.5
|<500 - 5000
|807.5
|807.7
|0.2
|10000 - 12000
|807.7
|807.8
|0.1
|>61000
|807.8
|808.0
|0.2
|<500 - 520
|808.0
|808.5
|0.5
|<500 - 3900
|829.5
|830.0
|0.5
|<500 - 520
|830.0
|830.5
|0.5
|<500 - 590
|832.0
|833.0
|1.0
|<500
|833.0
|833.5
|0.5
|<500 - 560
|833.5
|835.0
|1.5
|<500
|835.5
|836.5
|1.0
|<500
|838.5
|839.5
|1.0
|<500
|840.5
|841.0
|0.5
|<500
|842.0
|842.5
|0.5
|<500
|842.5
|843.0
|0.5
|<500 - 990
|844.0
|844.5
|0.5
|<500 - 940
|844.5
|845.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1700
|845.0
|845.5
|0.5
|<500 - 620
|845.5
|846.5
|1.0
|<500
|847.5
|848.0
|0.5
|<500 - 870
|848.0
|848.5
|0.5
|<500
|851.5
|852.0
|0.5
|<500 - 5300
|852.0
|852.5
|0.5
|<500 - 18400
|885.5
|886.0
|0.5
|<500
|886.0
|886.5
|0.5
|<500 - 800
|886.5
|887.0
|0.5
|<500 - 600
|889.0
|889.5
|0.5
|<500 - 550
|889.8
|890.1
|0.3
|6600 - 31000
|890.1
|890.5
|0.4
|<500
|RK-25-257
|337
|-68
|1085.0
|108.0
|925.0
|925.5
|0.5
|<500 - 4800
|925.5
|926.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1180
|929.5
|930.0
|0.5
|<500 - 840
|930.5
|931.0
|0.5
|<500
|931.0
|931.5
|0.5
|<500 - 510
|938.0
|938.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1180
|940.5
|941.0
|0.5
|520 - 760
|941.0
|941.5
|0.5
|600 - 1500
|941.5
|942.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1190
|942.0
|942.5
|0.5
|530 - 1300
|942.5
|943.0
|0.5
|700 - 5100
|943.0
|943.2
|0.2
|3000 - 33000
|943.2
|943.3
|0.1
|>61000
|943.3
|943.5
|0.2
|2000 - 28000
|943.5
|944.0
|0.5
|580 - 2000
|944.0
|944.5
|0.5
|500 - 1300
|944.5
|945.0
|0.5
|1700 - 2800
|946.0
|946.5
|0.5
|850 - 9000
|948.0
|948.2
|0.2
|17000 - 43000
|948.2
|948.4
|0.2
|>61000
|948.4
|948.5
|0.1
|4000 - 9000
|948.5
|949.0
|0.5
|1800 - 50000
|949.0
|949.5
|0.5
|660 - 7100
|949.5
|950.0
|0.5
|750 - 6900
|950.0
|950.5
|0.5
|13000 - 5100
|950.5
|951.0
|0.5
|<500 -540
|951.0
|951.5
|0.5
|700 - 18000
|951.5
|952.0
|0.5
|<500 -540
|952.0
|952.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1830
|954.5
|955.5
|1.0
|<500
|955.5
|956.0
|0.5
|<500 - 710
|956.0
|956.5
|0.5
|<500
|956.5
|957.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1090
|957.0
|957.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1030
|958.5
|959.0
|0.5
|<500 - 750
|959.5
|960.0
|0.5
|<500 - 900
|960.0
|960.5
|0.5
|<500 - 720
|960.5
|961.0
|0.5
|680 - 3280
|961.0
|961.5
|0.5
|<500 - 540
|961.5
|962.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1280
|962.0
|962.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1230
|962.5
|963.0
|0.5
|<500 - 680
|963.0
|963.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1200
|963.5
|964.5
|1.0
|<500
|965.5
|966.0
|0.5
|<500 - 860
|966.0
|966.5
|0.5
|<500
|968.5
|969.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1300
|971.5
|972.0
|0.5
|<500
|990.5
|993.0
|2.5
|<500
|993.0
|993.5
|0.5
|<500 - 830
|993.5
|994.0
|0.5
|1700 - 3200
|994.0
|994.5
|0.5
|1200 - 3100
|994.5
|995.0
|0.5
|1100 - 3290
|995.0
|995.5
|0.5
|2000 - 5300
|995.5
|996.0
|0.5
|4000 - 9100
|996.0
|996.5
|0.5
|<500 - 900
|996.5
|997.0
|0.5
|<500 - 7380
|997.0
|997.5
|0.5
|900 - 2200
|997.5
|998.0
|0.5
|2980 - 2340
|998.0
|998.5
|0.5
|<500
|1005.0
|1005.5
|0.5
|600 - 3700
|1005.5
|1006.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1100
|1006.0
|1006.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1600
|1006.5
|1007.0
|0.5
|<500
|1007.0
|1007.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1300
|1007.5
|1008.0
|0.5
|<500
|1009.5
|1010.0
|0.5
|<500 - 3600
|1010.0
|1012.0
|2.0
|<500
|1012.0
|1012.5
|0.5
|<500 - 5000
|1012.5
|1013.0
|0.5
|1000 - 7500
|1013.0
|1013.5
|0.5
|790 - 10000
|1013.5
|1014.0
|0.5
|1050 - 9000
|1014.0
|1014.5
|0.5
|<500
|1017.5
|1018.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1900
|1023.5
|1024.0
|0.5
|<500 - 550
|1024.0
|1024.5
|0.5
|<500 - 760
|1026.0
|1026.5
|0.5
|<500
|1026.5
|1027.0
|0.5
|<500 - 4250
|1027.0
|1027.5
|0.5
|<500
|1027.5
|1028.0
|0.5
|580 - 4690
|1028.0
|1028.5
|0.5
|680 - 1390
|1028.5
|1029.0
|0.5
|780 - 2230
|1029.0
|1029.5
|0.5
|600 - 43000
|1030.5
|1031.0
|0.5
|<500 - 11000
|1031.0
|1031.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1090
|1032.0
|1032.5
|0.5
|<500
|1032.5
|1033.0
|0.5
|<500 - 29000
|1033.0
|1033.5
|0.5
|<500 - 5750
|1033.5
|1034.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1500
|1035.5
|1036.0
|0.5
|<500
|1036.0
|1036.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1500
|1036.5
|1037.0
|0.5
|<500
|RK-25-257c1
|337
|-68
|1139.0
|-
|964.0
|966.0
|2.0
|<500
|1037.0
|1037.5
|0.5
|<500
|1039.5
|1040.0
|0.5
|<500 -700
|1040.0
|1040.5
|0.5
|<500 - 650
|1040.5
|1041.0
|0.5
|<500 - 750
|1041.0
|1041.5
|0.5
|<500 - 530
|1041.5
|1042.0
|0.5
|<500 - 620
|1042.0
|1042.5
|0.5
|<500
|1044.0
|1044.5
|0.5
|<500 - 690
|1044.5
|1045.0
|0.5
|<500 - 700
|1048.5
|1049.0
|0.5
|<500
|1094.5
|1095.0
|0.5
|<500
|RK-25-257c2
|337
|-68
|1104.0
|-
|997.5
|998.0
|0.5
|<500
|998.5
|999.0
|0.5
|<500
|1000.5
|1001.5
|1.0
|<500
|1036.5
|1037.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1300
|RK-25-258
|278
|-67
|249.0
|117.8
|No significant intersections
|RK-25-258c1
|278
|-67
|687.0
|-
|499.0
|499.5
|0.5
|<500
|500.0
|500.5
|0.5
|<500 - 2800
|500.5
|501.0
|0.5
|<500 -900
|501.0
|501.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1700
|501.5
|502.0
|0.5
|<500
|502.5
|503.5
|1.0
|<500
|506.5
|507.0
|0.5
|<500
|507.0
|507.5
|0.5
|<500 - 720
|507.5
|508.0
|0.5
|<500 - 620
|508.0
|508.5
|0.5
|<500 - 870
|508.5
|509.0
|0.5
|<500
|514.0
|514.5
|0.5
|<500
|519.5
|520.0
|0.5
|<500
|520.0
|520.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1300
|520.5
|521.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2300
|521.0
|521.5
|0.5
|<500 - 900
|521.5
|522.0
|0.5
|<500
|534.5
|535.0
|0.5
|<500
|535.5
|537.5
|2.0
|<500
|538.0
|538.5
|0.5
|<500
|538.5
|539.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1300
|539.0
|539.5
|0.5
|<500
|545.0
|546.0
|1.0
|<500
|546.0
|546.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1000
|546.5
|547.0
|0.5
|<500
|549.0
|551.0
|2.0
|<500
|551.0
|551.5
|0.5
|<500 - 2800
|551.5
|552.0
|0.5
|<500
|552.0
|552.5
|0.5
|<500 - 3300
|552.5
|553.0
|0.5
|3000 - 36000
|553.0
|553.5
|0.5
|1300 - 17000
|553.5
|554.0
|0.5
|2500 - 14000
|554.0
|554.5
|0.5
|550 - 2300
|554.5
|555.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1000
|555.0
|555.5
|0.5
|600 - 2000
|557.0
|557.5
|0.5
|<500
|557.5
|558.0
|0.5
|<500 - 760
|558.0
|558.5
|0.5
|1000 - 3600
|558.5
|559.0
|0.5
|3200 - 26000
|559.0
|559.5
|0.5
|9000 - 30000
|559.5
|560.0
|0.5
|5500 - 12000
|560.0
|560.5
|0.5
|600 - 3800
|560.5
|561.0
|0.5
|2000 - 6500
|561.0
|561.5
|0.5
|1500 - 3800
|561.5
|562.0
|0.5
|700 - 1700
|562.0
|562.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1500
|562.5
|563.0
|0.5
|1000 - 2500
|563.0
|563.5
|0.5
|<500 - 2100
|563.5
|564.0
|0.5
|<500 - 700
|564.0
|564.5
|0.5
|<500
|564.5
|565.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1000
|565.0
|565.5
|0.5
|<500
|565.5
|566.0
|0.5
|<500 - 530
|566.0
|566.2
|0.2
|500 - 3500
|566.2
|566.4
|0.2
|>61000
|566.4
|566.5
|0.1
|900 - 10000
|566.5
|567.0
|0.5
|<500
|573.5
|574.0
|0.5
|<500
|574.5
|575.0
|0.5
|<500
|629.0
|629.5
|0.5
|<500 - 950
|629.5
|630.0
|0.5
|<500 - 550
|630.0
|630.5
|0.5
|<500
|631.5
|633.0
|1.5
|<500
|633.0
|633.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1200
|633.5
|634.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1300
|634.0
|634.5
|0.5
|<500 - 630
|635.0
|636.0
|1.0
|<500
|642.0
|642.5
|0.5
|<500
|RK-25-258c2
|278
|-67
|667.0
|-
|552.5
|553.0
|0.5
|<500
|572.5
|573.0
|0.5
|<500 - 820
|573.0
|573.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1800
|574.0
|574.5
|0.5
|<500 - 580
|574.5
|575.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1100
|575.5
|576.0
|0.5
|<500 - 5800
|576.0
|576.5
|0.5
|500 - 3500
|576.5
|577.0
|0.5
|800 - 2800
|577.0
|577.5
|0.5
|1000 - 8500
|577.5
|578.0
|0.5
|1400 - 8000
|578.0
|578.5
|0.5
|1400 - 9800
|578.5
|579.0
|0.5
|1000 - 30000
|579.0
|579.5
|0.5
|<500 - 37000
|579.5
|580.0
|0.5
|750 - 2400
|580.0
|580.5
|0.5
|2100 - 4200
|580.5
|581.0
|0.5
|<500 - 19000
|582.5
|583.0
|0.5
|<500
|584.0
|584.5
|0.5
|<500
|584.5
|585.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2350
|585.0
|585.5
|0.5
|500 - 5300
|585.5
|586.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2500
|586.0
|586.5
|0.5
|900 - 7000
|586.5
|587.0
|0.5
|<500 - 4100
|587.0
|587.5
|0.5
|500 - 27000
|587.5
|588.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1100
|588.0
|589.0
|1.0
|<500
|589.5
|590.0
|0.5
|<500
|591.0
|591.5
|0.5
|<500
|592.0
|592.5
|0.5
|<500 - 2500
|592.5
|593.0
|0.5
|<500 - 600
|594.0
|594.5
|0.5
|<500 - 750
|594.5
|595.0
|0.5
|<500 - 770
|595.0
|595.5
|0.5
|<500
|598.0
|598.5
|0.5
|<500
|598.5
|599.0
|0.5
|<500 - 520
|601.0
|601.5
|0.5
|<500
|602.0
|602.5
|0.5
|<500
|603.5
|605.5
|2.0
|<500
|605.5
|606.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1500
|606.0
|606.5
|0.5
|<500 - 700
|606.5
|607.0
|0.5
|<500 - 3000
|607.0
|607.5
|0.5
|900 - 2800
|607.5
|608.0
|0.5
|<500
|608.0
|608.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1800
|608.5
|609.0
|0.5
|<500 - 510
|609.0
|609.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1800
|618.5
|619.0
|0.5
|<500 - 520
|619.5
|624.0
|4.5
|<500
|629.0
|629.5
|0.5
|<500 - 750
|629.5
|630.0
|0.5
|<500
|630.0
|630.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1300
|638.5
|639.0
|0.5
|<500
|RK-25-259
|280
|-68
|609.0
|118.7
|461.0
|461.5
|0.5
|<500
|461.5
|462.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1000
|462.0
|463.0
|1.0
|<500
|463.0
|463.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1300
|463.5
|464.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1200
|464.0
|464.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1000
|464.5
|465.0
|0.5
|<500
|465.5
|466.0
|0.5
|<500 - 700
|471.0
|471.5
|0.5
|<500
|471.5
|472.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1100
|472.0
|472.5
|0.5
|<500
|472.5
|473.0
|0.5
|<500 - 510
|473.0
|473.5
|0.5
|<500 - 750
|473.5
|474.0
|0.5
|<500
|474.0
|474.5
|0.5
|<500 - 720
|474.5
|475.0
|0.5
|600 - 3300
|475.0
|475.5
|0.5
|930 - 20000
|475.5
|476.0
|0.5
|<500 - 800
|477.0
|477.5
|0.5
|<500
|491.0
|491.5
|0.5
|<500
|522.0
|522.5
|0.5
|<500
|522.5
|523.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1300
|523.0
|523.5
|0.5
|<500 - 510
|523.5
|524.5
|1.0
|<500
|532.5
|533.0
|0.5
|<500
|536.5
|537.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1900
|537.0
|537.5
|0.5
|<500 - 22000
|596.0
|596.5
|0.5
|<500
|596.5
|597.0
|0.5
|<500 - 520
|RK-25-260
|277
|-72
|879.0
|111.0
|612.0
|612.5
|0.5
|<500 - 520
|614.0
|614.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1690
|RK-25-261
|275
|-70
|456.0
|-
|272.0
|273.0
|1.0
|<500
|281.0
|281.5
|0.5
|<500
|282.0
|283.0
|1.0
|<500
|283.5
|284.0
|0.5
|<500
|284.0
|285.0
|1.0
|<500 - 2000
|286.0
|286.5
|0.5
|<500
|288.0
|288.5
|0.5
|<500
|290.5
|291.0
|0.5
|<500
|301.0
|302.0
|1.0
|<500
|308.0
|308.5
|0.5
|<500
|309.5
|310.0
|0.5
|<500 - 600
|310.0
|312.0
|2.0
|<500
|314.5
|315.0
|0.5
|<500
|322.0
|324.5
|2.5
|<500
|324.5
|325.0
|0.5
|<500 - 700
|325.0
|325.5
|0.5
|<500 - 850
|325.5
|326.0
|0.5
|<500 - 540
|326.0
|326.5
|0.5
|<500 - 540
|326.5
|327.0
|0.5
|<500
|327.0
|327.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1300
|327.5
|328.0
|0.5
|700 - 16000
|328.0
|328.5
|0.5
|900 - 2800
|328.5
|329.0
|0.5
|<500 - 600
|329.0
|330.5
|1.5
|<500
|330.5
|331.0
|0.5
|1000 - 3700
|331.0
|331.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1900
|331.5
|332.0
|0.5
|<500
|332.5
|333.0
|0.5
|<500
|333.0
|333.5
|0.5
|<500 - 650
|333.5
|334.0
|0.5
|600 - 1000
|334.0
|334.5
|0.5
|<500
|340.0
|340.5
|0.5
|<500 - 640
|340.5
|341.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1100
|341.0
|341.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1400
|341.5
|342.0
|0.5
|<500 - 640
|361.5
|362.0
|0.5
|<500
|RK-25-262
|280
|-70
|567.0
|119.6
|417.0
|417.5
|0.5
|<500 - 560
|423.5
|424.0
|0.5
|<500
|426.5
|427.0
|0.5
|<500
|433.5
|434.0
|0.5
|<500 - 580
|435.0
|435.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1400
|435.5
|436.0
|0.5
|<500 - 650
|436.0
|436.5
|0.5
|<500
|438.0
|438.5
|0.5
|<500
|442.5
|443.0
|0.5
|<500 - 700
|452.5
|453.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2200
|455.0
|455.5
|0.5
|<500
|458.5
|459.0
|0.5
|<500 - 330
|459.0
|459.5
|0.5
|<500 - 640
|463.5
|464.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1800
|464.0
|464.5
|0.5
|<500 - 5200
|464.5
|465.0
|0.5
|<500 - 630
|466.0
|466.5
|0.5
|<500
|466.5
|467.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1500
|470.5
|471.0
|0.5
|<500
|490.0
|490.5
|0.5
|<500 - 860
|491.0
|491.5
|0.5
|<500 - 650
|491.5
|492.0
|0.5
|<500 - 620
|492.0
|492.5
|0.5
|<500 - 730
|492.5
|493.0
|0.5
|<500 - 600
|493.5
|494.0
|0.5
|<500 - 540
|494.0
|494.5
|0.5
|<500 - 610
|494.5
|495.0
|0.5
|<500 - 3300
|495.0
|495.5
|0.5
|<500 - 2100
|511.0
|511.5
|0.5
|<500
|511.5
|512.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1000
|512.0
|512.5
|0.5
|<500
|RK-25-263
|275
|-70
|474.0
|-
|308.5
|309.0
|0.5
|<500
|311.5
|312.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1100
|312.0
|312.5
|0.5
|<500 - 850
|312.5
|313.0
|0.5
|<500
|313.0
|313.5
|0.5
|<500 - 950
|313.5
|314.0
|0.5
|<500
|314.5
|315.0
|0.5
|<500 - 850
|320.5
|321.0
|0.5
|<500
|356.5
|357.5
|1.0
|<500
|413.0
|414.0
|1.0
|<500
|RK-25-264
|265
|-70
|390.0
|123.8
|255.0
|256.5
|1.5
|<500
|257.5
|258.0
|0.5
|<500
|263.0
|264.5
|1.5
|<500
|265.5
|267.5
|2.0
|<500
|325.5
|326.5
|1.0
|<500
|RK-25-210c1
|310
|-70
|894.0
|-
|794.0
|794.5
|0.5
|<500
|795.0
|796.0
|1.0
|<500
|801.5
|802.0
|0.5
|1800 - 35000
|802.0
|802.5
|0.5
|1100 - 15000
|802.5
|803.0
|0.5
|<500 - 850
|803.0
|803.5
|0.5
|<500 - 3500
|803.5
|804.5
|1.0
|<500
|804.5
|805.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1300
|805.0
|805.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1100
|805.5
|806.0
|0.5
|<500 - 720
|806.0
|806.5
|0.5
|<500 - 850
|811.0
|811.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1250
|811.5
|812.0
|0.5
|<500 -1600
|812.5
|813.0
|0.5
|<500 - 580
|813.0
|813.5
|0.5
|<500 - 2200
|813.5
|814.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2100
|814.5
|815.0
|0.5
|<500 - 750
|817.5
|818.0
|0.5
|<500 - 3150
|819.0
|819.5
|0.5
|<500
|819.5
|820.0
|0.5
|<500 - 3350
|820.0
|820.5
|0.5
|<500 - 2100
|820.5
|821.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2750
|821.0
|821.5
|0.5
|<500 - 11000
|821.5
|822.0
|0.5
|<500 - 4500
|824.0
|824.5
|0.5
|<500 - 600
|824.5
|825.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1350
|855.5
|856.0
|0.5
|<500
|857.0
|857.5
|0.5
|<500
|RK-25-265
|270
|-68
|627.0
|119.2
|488.0
|488.5
|0.5
|<500
|511.5
|512.0
|0.5
|<500
|512.0
|512.5
|0.5
|<500 - 530
|512.5
|513.0
|0.5
|<500 -1620
|515.5
|516.0
|0.5
|<500
|RK-25-210c2
|310
|-70
|909.0
|-
|811.0
|811.5
|0.5
|<500
|811.5
|812.0
|0.5
|1100 - 6200
|812.0
|812.5
|0.5
|<500 - 520
|812.5
|813.0
|0.5
|<500
|813.0
|813.5
|0.5
|<500 - 620
|814.5
|815.0
|0.5
|630 - 7000
|816.5
|817.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1200
|817.0
|817.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1100
|819.0
|819.5
|0.5
|<500 - 600
|821.5
|822.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1200
|822.0
|822.5
|0.5
|3000 - 20000
|822.5
|823.0
|0.5
|<500 - 6000
|823.0
|823.5
|0.5
|1000 - 5000
|823.5
|824.0
|0.5
|600 - 2400
|824.0
|825.0
|1.0
|<500
|841.0
|841.5
|0.5
|<500
|841.5
|842.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1000
|844.5
|845.0
|0.5
|<500
|852.5
|853.0
|0.5
|<500 - 780
|868.5
|869.0
|0.5
|<500 - 520
|887.5
|888.0
|0.5
|<500
|888.0
|888.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1000
|RK-25-266
|275
|-67
|543.0
|122.9
|431.5
|432.0
|0.5
|<500
|432.0
|432.5
|0.5
|<500 - 6200
|432.5
|433.0
|0.5
|<500 - 900
|433.0
|433.5
|0.5
|<500 - 690
|RK-25-267
|274
|-68
|528.0
|126.3
|468.0
|468.5
|0.5
|<500 - 900
|470.5
|471.0
|0.5
|<500
|474.0
|474.5
|0.5
|<500
|488.5
|489.0
|0.5
|<500
|RK-25-268
|280
|-60
|429.0
|135.3
|246.0
|246.5
|0.5
|<500
|248.0
|248.5
|0.5
|<500
|248.5
|249.0
|0.5
|<500
|249.0
|249.5
|0.5
|<500
|250.0
|250.5
|0.5
|<500 - 650
|250.5
|251.0
|0.5
|<500
|251.0
|252.0
|1.0
|<500
|252.0
|252.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1500
|253.5
|254.0
|0.5
|<500
|254.0
|254.5
|0.5
|<500 - 630
|254.5
|255.0
|0.5
|530 - 1000
|255.0
|255.5
|0.5
|650 - 1530
|255.5
|256.0
|0.5
|<500
|256.0
|256.5
|0.5
|<500 - 650
|256.5
|257.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1000
|257.0
|257.5
|0.5
|<500 - 900
|257.5
|258.0
|0.5
|<500
|258.5
|259.0
|0.5
|<500
|259.0
|259.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1900
|260.0
|260.5
|0.5
|<500 - 600
|260.5
|261.0
|0.5
|<500 - 900
|261.5
|262.0
|0.5
|<500 - 610
|262.5
|263.5
|1.0
|<500
|263.5
|264.0
|0.5
|<500 - 900
|272.5
|273.0
|0.5
|<500
|275.0
|275.5
|0.5
|<500
|276.0
|276.5
|0.5
|<500 - 550
|276.5
|277.0
|0.5
|<500
|277.5
|278.0
|0.5
|<500
|280.5
|281.0
|0.5
|<500
|285.0
|285.5
|0.5
|<500
|288.5
|289.0
|0.5
|<500
|289.0
|289.5
|0.5
|<500 - 550
|289.5
|290.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2000
|290.5
|291.0
|0.5
|<500
|293.0
|293.5
|0.5
|<500 - 2550
|293.5
|294.0
|0.5
|<500 - 700
|294.0
|294.5
|0.5
|<500
|295.5
|296.0
|0.5
|<500
|301.0
|301.5
|0.5
|<500
|305.5
|306.0
|0.5
|<500 - 550
|RK-25-269
|298
|-68
|820.0
|108.9
|671.0
|671.5
|0.5
|<500 - 850
|703.0
|703.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1820
|709.5
|710.0
|0.5
|<500 - 980
|717.5
|718.0
|0.5
|<500 - 700
|718.0
|718.5
|0.5
|<500 - 5700
|724.5
|725.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1800
|727.5
|728.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1380
|731.5
|732.0
|0.5
|1500 - 7600
|732.0
|732.5
|0.5
|1900 - 7600
|732.5
|733.0
|0.5
|500 - 890
|733.0
|733.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1890
|733.5
|734.0
|0.5
|900 - 2500
|734.0
|734.5
|0.5
|800 - 1260
|734.5
|735.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1480
|735.5
|736.0
|0.5
|<500
|736.5
|737.0
|0.5
|<500 - 520
|737.0
|737.5
|0.5
|<500 - 590
|738.0
|738.5
|0.5
|<500 - 2300
|738.5
|739.0
|0.5
|<500 - 540
|744.0
|745.0
|1.0
|<500
|745.0
|745.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1300
|745.5
|746.0
|0.5
|3010 - 3700
|746.0
|746.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1200
|746.5
|747.0
|0.5
|<500 - 7000
|747.0
|747.5
|0.5
|750 - 18000
|747.5
|748.0
|0.5
|<500 - 840
|748.0
|748.5
|0.5
|<500 - 640
|748.5
|749.0
|0.5
|770 - 2490
|749.0
|749.5
|0.5
|880 - 1380
|749.5
|750.0
|0.5
|<500 - 6600
|750.0
|750.5
|0.5
|<500 - 4430
|751.5
|752.0
|0.5
|<500
|753.0
|753.5
|0.5
|<500 - 680
|755.5
|756.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2100
|757.5
|758.0
|0.5
|650 - 1200
|758.0
|758.5
|0.5
|900 - 34000
|758.5
|759.0
|0.5
|2600 - 25000
|759.0
|759.5
|0.5
|600 - 2700
|759.5
|760.0
|0.5
|<500
|760.0
|760.5
|0.5
|<500 - 820
|760.5
|762.0
|1.5
|<500
|762.0
|762.5
|0.5
|<500 - 3800
|762.5
|763.0
|0.5
|500 - 3200
|763.0
|763.5
|0.5
|<500 - 790
|763.5
|764.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1700
|764.0
|764.5
|0.5
|<500
|765.0
|765.5
|0.5
|<500
|765.5
|766.0
|0.5
|<500 - 520
|769.5
|770.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1100
|770.0
|770.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1800
|771.0
|771.5
|0.5
|<500 - 970
|771.5
|772.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2400
|772.0
|772.5
|0.5
|<500 - 5800
|772.5
|773.0
|0.5
|<500 - 790
|773.5
|774.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2800
|775.5
|776.0
|0.5
|<500
|776.5
|777.0
|0.5
|<500 - 530
|777.0
|777.5
|0.5
|700 - 1170
|RK-25-270
|290
|-65
|420.0
|134.7
|No significant intersections
|RK-25-271
|275
|-75
|744.0
|115.0
|587.0
|587.5
|0.5
|<500
|587.5
|588.0
|0.5
|<500 - 730
|596.0
|596.5
|0.5
|<500
|596.5
|597.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1300
|597.0
|598.0
|1.0
|<500
|598.0
|598.5
|0.5
|<500 - 600
|600.0
|600.5
|0.5
|<500
|603.0
|603.5
|0.5
|<500
|610.0
|610.5
|0.5
|<500 - 520
|610.5
|611.0
|0.5
|<500 - 10000
|611.0
|611.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1000
|612.0
|612.5
|0.5
|<500
|612.5
|613.0
|0.5
|<500 - 800
|613.0
|613.5
|0.5
|<500 - 610
|613.5
|614.0
|0.5
|<500
|614.0
|614.5
|0.5
|<500 - 4100
|614.5
|615.0
|0.5
|1500 - 6100
|615.0
|615.5
|0.5
|1400 - 4700
|615.5
|616.0
|0.5
|<500
|617.5
|618.0
|0.5
|<500 - 740
|618.0
|618.5
|0.5
|<500 - 3300
|618.5
|619.0
|0.5
|<500
|620.0
|621.0
|1.0
|<500
|621.0
|621.5
|0.5
|<500 - 630
|621.5
|622.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1600
|622.0
|622.5
|0.5
|760 - 2100
|622.5
|623.0
|0.5
|800 - 2800
|623.0
|624.5
|1.5
|<500
|624.5
|625.0
|0.5
|540 - 3100
|625.0
|625.5
|0.5
|1700 - 9100
|625.5
|626.0
|0.5
|1100 - 3300
|626.0
|626.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1700
|626.5
|627.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1000
|627.0
|627.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1400
|627.5
|628.0
|0.5
|520 - 2600
|628.0
|628.5
|0.5
|730 - 17500
|628.5
|629.0
|0.5
|<500 - 3200
|629.0
|629.5
|0.5
|<500 - 600
|629.5
|630.0
|0.5
|520 - 7600
|630.0
|630.5
|0.5
|720 - 39000
|630.5
|631.0
|0.5
|800 - 5700
|631.0
|631.5
|0.5
|570 - 8100
|631.5
|632.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2200
|632.0
|632.1
|0.1
|>61000
|632.1
|632.5
|0.4
|<500 - 55000
|632.5
|633.0
|0.5
|<500
|633.0
|633.5
|0.5
|<500 - 55200
|633.5
|634.0
|0.5
|1400 - 25400
|634.0
|634.2
|0.2
|24000 - 50500
|634.2
|634.3
|0.1
|>61000
|634.3
|634.5
|0.2
|21000 - 51500
|634.5
|634.7
|0.2
|>61000
|634.7
|635.0
|0.3
|3400 - 47500
|635.0
|635.2
|0.2
|>61000
|635.2
|635.5
|0.3
|2100 - 53500
|635.5
|636.0
|0.5
|<500 - 810
|636.0
|637.0
|1.0
|<500
|637.0
|637.4
|0.4
|<500 - 4200
|637.4
|637.5
|0.1
|>61000
|637.5
|637.7
|0.2
|<500 - 1100
|637.7
|637.8
|0.1
|>61000
|637.8
|638.0
|0.2
|<500 - 700
|638.5
|639.0
|0.5
|<500
|639.0
|639.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1850
|639.5
|640.0
|0.5
|2000 - 17500
|640.0
|640.5
|0.5
|550 - 11000
|642.5
|643.0
|0.5
|<500
|643.0
|643.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1100
|643.5
|644.0
|0.5
|<500
|647.5
|648.0
|0.5
|<500
|648.0
|648.5
|0.5
|<500 - 670
|649.5
|650.0
|0.5
|750 - 12000
|650.0
|650.5
|0.5
|<500 - 860
|650.5
|652.0
|1.5
|<500
|652.0
|652.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1090
|653.0
|653.5
|0.5
|<500 - 600
|659.0
|659.5
|0.5
|<500
|663.5
|664.0
|0.5
|<500
|664.0
|664.5
|0.5
|<500 - 5410
|664.5
|665.0
|0.5
|<500 - 690
|675.0
|675.5
|0.5
|<500 - 670
|676.0
|677.0
|1.0
|<500
|677.5
|678.0
|0.5
|<500 - 600
|681.0
|681.5
|0.5
|<500
|697.0
|697.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1000
|705.5
|706.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1300
|723.5
|724.5
|1.0
|<500
|RK-25-272
|270
|-70
|685.1
|119.3
|511.0
|511.5
|0.5
|<500
|511.5
|512.0
|0.5
|<500 - 800
|512.0
|512.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1500
|512.5
|513.0
|0.5
|<500
|521.0
|522.5
|1.5
|<500
|522.5
|523.0
|0.5
|<500 - 590
|523.0
|523.5
|0.5
|<500 - 890
|523.5
|524.0
|0.5
|580 - 7200
|524.0
|524.5
|0.5
|<500
|524.5
|525.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1100
|525.0
|526.0
|1.0
|<500
|530.0
|530.5
|0.5
|<500
|530.5
|531.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1300
|531.0
|531.5
|0.5
|<500 - 800
|531.5
|532.0
|0.5
|<500 -700
|532.0
|532.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1500
|532.5
|533.0
|0.5
|500 - 15000
|533.0
|533.5
|0.5
|<500 - 600
|533.5
|534.0
|0.5
|800 - 23000
|534.0
|534.5
|0.5
|<500 - 600
|534.5
|535.0
|0.5
|<500 - 600
|535.0
|535.5
|0.5
|600 - 5000
|535.5
|536.0
|0.5
|1000 - 5000
|536.0
|536.5
|0.5
|600 - 2000
|536.5
|537.0
|0.5
|<500
|539.5
|540.0
|0.5
|<500
|540.0
|540.5
|0.5
|<500 - 630
|540.5
|541.0
|0.5
|<500
|541.0
|541.5
|0.5
|<500 - 580
|541.5
|542.5
|1.0
|<500
|544.5
|545.0
|0.5
|<500
|545.5
|548.0
|2.5
|<500
|548.0
|548.5
|0.5
|510 - 1700
|548.5
|549.0
|0.5
|640 - 1300
|549.0
|549.5
|0.5
|<500 - 3500
|549.5
|550.0
|0.5
|<500
|550.0
|550.5
|0.5
|630 - 5900
|550.5
|551.0
|0.5
|900 - 13000
|551.0
|551.5
|0.5
|<500 - 2100
|552.5
|553.0
|0.5
|<500 - 800
|553.0
|553.5
|0.5
|500 - 3800
|553.5
|554.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2800
|554.0
|554.5
|0.5
|1100 -7400
|556.0
|556.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1100
|556.5
|557.0
|0.5
|<500 - 2380
|557.0
|557.5
|0.5
|900 - 13800
|557.5
|558.0
|0.5
|1900 - 43000
|558.0
|558.5
|0.5
|4000 - 11900
|558.5
|559.0
|0.5
|<500 - 4600
|559.0
|559.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1500
|559.5
|560.0
|0.5
|<500 - 880
|560.0
|560.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1090
|560.5
|561.0
|0.5
|<500
|561.0
|561.5
|0.5
|<500 - 690
|561.5
|562.0
|0.5
|<500 - 1120
|562.0
|562.5
|0.5
|<500 - 580
|562.5
|563.0
|0.5
|<500 - 4000
|563.0
|563.2
|0.2
|>61000
|563.2
|563.5
|0.3
|<500 - 5300
|563.5
|564.0
|0.5
|<500
|569.5
|570.0
|0.5
|<500 - 870
|570.0
|570.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1200
|570.5
|571.0
|0.5
|<500 - 650
|571.0
|571.5
|0.5
|<500 - 590
|571.5
|572.0
|0.5
|2200 - 10000
|572.0
|572.5
|0.5
|<500 - 2900
|572.5
|573.0
|0.5
|<500 - 3700
|573.0
|574.0
|1.0
|<500
|574.0
|574.5
|0.5
|<500 - 1770
|576.0
|576.5
|0.5
|<500 - 6800
|576.5
|577.0
|0.5
|<500 - 4600
|577.0
|577.5
|0.5
|<500 - 10100
|577.5
|578.0
|0.5
|<500 - 590
|578.0
|578.5
|0.5
|<500
|582.5
|583.0
|0.5
|<500
|584.0
|584.5
|0.5
|<500 - 690
|584.5
|585.0
|0.5
|<500
|586.5
|587.0
|0.5
|<500
|598.0
|598.5
|0.5
|<500
- All depths and intervals are meters downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined.
- "Off-scale" refers to >61,000 cps (counts per second) readings by gamma spectrometer type RS-125.
- "Anomalous" means >500 cps readings by gamma spectrometer type RS-120.
- Where "CPS Range" is <500 cps, this refers to local low radioactivity within the overall interval.
- Unconformity of 'N/A' denotes a lack of visible contact between Athabasca sandstone and basement rock.
- Maximum internal dilution 2.0 m downhole.
- All depths and intervals are meters downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined. Resource modelling in conjunction with an updated mineral resource estimate is required before true thicknesses can be determined.
About NexGen
NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low-cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite environmental and social governance standards. The Rook I Project is supported by an N.I. 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study, which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry-leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure. NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically and environmentally. The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational, long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada, and the world.
NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE," and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG," providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.
Contact Information
Leigh Curyer
Chief Executive Officer
NexGen Energy Ltd.
+1 604 428 4112
lcuryer@nxe-energy.ca
www.nexgenenergy.ca
Travis McPherson
Chief Commercial Officer
NexGen Energy Ltd.
+1 604 428 4112
tmcpherson@nxe-energy.ca
www.nexgenenergy.ca
Monica Kras
Vice President, Corporate Development
NexGen Energy Ltd.
+44 7307 191933
mkras@nxe-energy.ca
www.nexgenenergy.ca
Technical Disclosure*
All technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jason Craven, NexGen's Vice President, Exploration, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.
Natural gamma radiation in drill core reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a Radiation Solutions Inc. RS-125 gamma spectrometer. The reader is cautioned that total count gamma readings may not be directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured; they should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive minerals.
A technical report in respect of the FS is filed on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml) and is available for review on NexGen Energy's website (www.nexgenenergy.ca).
Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors
This news release includes Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources classification terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada and the Mineral Reserves and the Mineral Resources estimates are made in accordance with NI 43-101. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. These standards differ from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") set by the SEC's rules that are applicable to domestic United States reporting companies. Consequently, Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources information included in this news release is not comparable to similar information that would generally be disclosed by domestic U.S. reporting companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.
Forward-Looking Information
The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, the 2021 Arrow Deposit, Rook I Project and estimates of uranium production, grade and long-term average uranium prices, anticipated effects of completed drill results on the Rook I Project, planned work programs, completion of further site investigations and engineering work to support basic engineering of the project and expected outcomes. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Statements relating to "mineral resources" are deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment that, based on certain estimates and assumptions, the mineral resources described can be profitably produced in the future.
Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the mineral reserve and resources estimates and the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based are as set out in this news release and the technical report for the property , the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price and market supply of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.
Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, conclusions of economic valuations, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in mineral resources and reserves, grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's Annual Information Form dated March 6, 2024 filed with the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada except Quebec and in NexGen's 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and Edgar at www.sec.gov.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.
There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.
