PCE Expansion:

• Vertical extent of high-grade subdomain has increased by 23% from 335 m to 412 m with 210 m of strike length.

• Additional expansion of the mineralized footprint to 700 m vertical extent (from 600 m) and to 620 m strike length (from 600 m).

• Additional high-grade subdomain building at 850 m below surface, extending high-grade in this portion of the mineralization and opening it to further growth.

2026 Drilling Program Commencement:

• 42,000 meters ("m") of diamond drilling at PCE in 2026 to be largest program conducted at the discovery to date building on the highly successful 2025 growth and results.

• Inaugural drilling at NexGen's 100% owned SW3 property with 3,500 m to advance high-priority targets.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) ("NexGen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the concluding holes of the 2025 PCE program and the commencement of the 2026 Exploration Program.

2025 PCE

Final drill holes of the 2025 PCE program delivered continued expansion of mineralization with high-grade growth and assessment of extents advancing significantly since the Company's last scintillometer report (see news release dated August 28, 2025). The primary high-grade subdomain grew to 412 m in vertical extent (increase of 77 m) and a strike length of 210 m. An additional high-grade subdomain is developing with hole RK-25-257 intersecting local off-scale (>61,000 cps) at the base of the currently outlined mineralized footprint, indicating significant expansion potential at depth (Figures 1-4, Table 1).

The overall mineralized footprint expanded to 620 m (increase of 20 m) of strike length and 700 m (increase of 100 m) of vertical extent, remaining open in most directions. Step out testing has provided critical information regarding extents of the system and opportunities for continued growth.

Internal continuity within the subdomain was most recently highlighted by RK-25-271 with 5.8 m of cumulative high-grade (>10,000 cps) and 0.8 m of off-scale (>61,000 cps) that increases the mineralized zone in the lower half of this subdomain (Figure 3, Table 1). Hole RK-25-271 is located 65 m down-dip from hole RK-25-256 (see news release dated December 1, 2025) which returned 5.5 m at 21.4% U3O8, including 2.5 m at 46.1% U3O8 and 0.5 m at 74.8% U3O8.

The 2025 drilling program successfully completed 35,366.2 m, the largest reported in the Athabasca Basin in 2025. Since discovery (see news release date March 11, 2024), 102 drillholes totalling 69,042.2 m have been completed (Figure 1). A dual focused approach was taken in 2025 to both grow and define multiple high-grade subdomains as well as expand the overall mineralized footprint. To date, 67 of the 102 drill holes are mineralized, including 45 intersecting high-grade (>10,000 cps) and 17 intersecting off-scale (>61,000 cps).

Figure 1: Interpreted model of mineralization at PCE (as of this release); new holes emphasized by larger diameter pierce points and bold labels; view is a long section that looks perpendicular to the primary mineralized plane; total mineralized footprint in orange and the high-grade subdomains in red; drillholes with pending assays are underlined, 32% of 2025 drillholes have fully received results (as of this release).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1745/280488_b713282ce42e299c_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Comparison of mineralization at PCE over time with the model evolving based on new geological data; dimensions are measured from confirmed mineralized intercepts along strike and vertical extent; view is a long section that looks perpendicular to the primary mineralized plane; total mineralized footprint in orange and the high-grade subdomains in red.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1745/280488_b713282ce42e299c_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Core photo from RK-25-271 displays mineralization from 624.7 to 640.6 m down hole with abundant high-grade and several instances of off-scale in competent basement rock; yellow outlines >1,000 cps, red outlines >10,000 cps, >61,000 cps outlined in purple.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1745/280488_b713282ce42e299c_004full.jpg

Figure 4: Representative geological cross-section through high-grade subdomain looking northeast with confirmed dip extent of 450 m and width up to 135 m; uranium mineralization shown as red overlay; interpretation of features extending beyond drillholes aided by drilling information outside of cross-section width (25 m).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1745/280488_b713282ce42e299c_005full.jpg

2026 Exploration Program Commencement

Advancement of PCE mineralization with 42,000 m of drilling (Figure 5):

Drilling activity will primarily focus on high-grade growth and the continued expansion of the mineralized footprint. At least eight (8), 200 m spaced tests will also investigate for repetition of basement-hosted mineralization within the same hydrothermal system approximately 600 m southeast of the PCE discovery.

Figure 5: Map of PCE with ground gravity in background, target areas are hosted within gravity low denoted by blue colours, interpreted faults are shown as black dashed lines; primary focus in the immediate vicinity of PCE mineralization with additional secondary investigation of local system.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1745/280488_b713282ce42e299c_006full.jpg

Regional drilling of 3,500 m at SW3 (Figure 6):

An inaugural, drill program will take place on the SW3 land package with regional greenfield testing of highly prospective target areas. This marks the first drilling on any SW3 mineral claims by NexGen and an exciting step in the direct investigation of geophysical anomalies identified. The SW3 package is one of the three core packages NexGen owns 100% of in the southwest Athabasca Basin and is situated 20 km southeast of the SW2 package which hosts the Rook I Project.

Figure 6: Map of SW3 with inset of overall NexGen land packages; 3,500 m will investigate highest priority target areas, outlined in red, in this greenfield setting.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1745/280488_b713282ce42e299c_007full.jpg

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are extremely pleased with the 2025 outcomes from the 2025 drill program at PCE that delivered on our dual-purpose objectives of expanding the overall mineralized footprint and expand the high-grade subdomain within it. These results systematically outline mineralization that continues to deliver growth and strong continuity, characteristics synonymous with Arrow deposit 3.5 km west. The 2025 drill program has rapidly advanced this new discovery, while underscoring the tremendous prospectivity of NexGen's 100% owned dominant land holdings which is driving the expanded activity in 2026. The 2026 program is designed to continue the dual track focus at PCE and in parallel, test for a repetition of PCE within the same system. In addition, drilling for the first time at our SW3 property is a reflection of the south western section of the Athabasca Basin world class prospectivity.

At a pivotal moment for global energy security, nuclear power is being recognized as an indispensable pillar for reliable, clean, cost efficient energy. The NexGen team is laser focused on concluding the final Federal permitting and licensing for the Rook I Project and immediately advancing through construction into production whilst simultaneously advancing the exciting PCE discovery and other high priority targets."

Jason Craven, Vice President, Exploration, commented: "Last year's highly transitional and successful program positions NexGen to enter 2026 with an even deeper understanding of this broad and growing high-grade system. A multitude of targets remain to be tested as we continue to systematically advance PCE with a dual priority track of expanding both the high-grade subdomains as well as the overall mineralized system. The comprehensive 2026 program strategically positions all three land packages on an exciting path toward expansion of PCE as well as additional discoveries as NexGen works to sustainably supply the world with uranium in the face of mounting and persistent deficits."

Table 1: Spectrometer results since August 28, 2025 release

Drillhole Unconformity Depth (m) Handheld Spectrometer Results (RS-125) Hole ID Azimuth Dip Total Depth (m) From (m) To (m) Width (m) CPS Range RK-25-254c2 275 -65 553.5 - 394.0 394.5 0.5 <500 - 530









394.5 395.0 0.5 <500 - 510









396.5 397.0 0.5 <500









409.5 411.5 2.0 <500









412.0 413.5 1.5 <500









420.5 421.0 0.5 <500









421.0 421.5 0.5 <500 - 900









421.5 422.0 0.5 <500









429.5 430.0 0.5 <500









437.5 438.0 0.5 <500 - 710









438.0 438.5 0.5 <500 - 530









438.5 439.0 0.5 <500 - 6500









439.0 439.5 0.5 <500 - 520









439.5 440.0 0.5 1000 - 4900









440.0 440.5 0.5 1000 - 12000









440.5 441.0 0.5 <500 - 9000









441.0 441.5 0.5 <500 - 1000









441.5 442.0 0.5 <500









442.0 442.5 0.5 <500









442.5 443.0 0.5 <500









446.0 446.5 0.5 <500 - 2000









446.5 447.0 0.5 <500 - 800









447.0 447.5 0.5 <500









447.5 448.0 0.5 <500 - 1000









448.0 448.5 0.5 <500









448.5 449.0 0.5 <500 - 700









449.0 449.5 0.5 <500 - 600









449.5 450.0 0.5 <500 - 700









450.5 451.0 0.5 <500









451.0 451.5 0.5 <500 - 700









451.5 452.0 0.5 <500 - 550









452.0 452.5 0.5 <500









452.5 453.0 0.5 <500 - 540









453.0 453.5 0.5 <500









453.5 454.0 0.5 <500 - 700









454.0 454.5 0.5 <500









457.0 457.5 0.5 <500









481.5 482.0 0.5 <500 - 600









482.0 482.5 0.5 <500 - 1300









482.5 483.0 0.5 <500 - 510









483.0 483.5 0.5 <500









483.5 484.0 0.5 <500









490.5 491.0 0.5 <500 - 1350









491.0 491.5 0.5 <500









491.5 492.0 0.5 <500









492.0 492.5 0.5 <500









492.5 493.0 0.5 <500









493.0 493.5 0.5 <500 - 700









493.5 494.0 0.5 <500









495.5 496.0 0.5 <500









496.0 496.5 0.5 <500 - 3600









496.5 497.0 0.5 <500 - 2000 RK-25-255 4 -70 950.4 112.7 674.5 675.0 0.5 <500









676.5 677.0 0.5 <500









779.5 780.0 0.5 <500 - 770









780.0 780.5 0.5 <500 - 1000









780.5 781.0 0.5 <500 - 2900









781.0 781.5 0.5 <500 - 4400









781.5 782.0 0.5 <500 - 2400









782.0 782.5 0.5 <500 - 550









782.5 783.0 0.5 <500 - 1200









785.5 786.0 0.5 <500 - 1000









786.0 786.5 0.5 <500









787.0 787.5 0.5 <500









789.5 790.0 0.5 <500









790.0 790.5 0.5 <500 - 1200









790.5 792.5 2.0 <500









792.5 793.0 0.5 <500 - 1000









793.0 798.0 5.0 <500









798.0 798.5 0.5 <500 - 1100









799.5 800.0 0.5 <500 - 620









800.5 801.0 0.5 <500









804.0 804.5 0.5 <500









805.0 805.5 0.5 1200 - 6700









807.0 807.5 0.5 <500 - 5000









807.5 807.7 0.2 10000 - 12000









807.7 807.8 0.1 >61000









807.8 808.0 0.2 <500 - 520









808.0 808.5 0.5 <500 - 3900









829.5 830.0 0.5 <500 - 520









830.0 830.5 0.5 <500 - 590









832.0 833.0 1.0 <500









833.0 833.5 0.5 <500 - 560









833.5 835.0 1.5 <500









835.5 836.5 1.0 <500









838.5 839.5 1.0 <500









840.5 841.0 0.5 <500









842.0 842.5 0.5 <500









842.5 843.0 0.5 <500 - 990









844.0 844.5 0.5 <500 - 940









844.5 845.0 0.5 <500 - 1700









845.0 845.5 0.5 <500 - 620









845.5 846.5 1.0 <500









847.5 848.0 0.5 <500 - 870









848.0 848.5 0.5 <500









851.5 852.0 0.5 <500 - 5300









852.0 852.5 0.5 <500 - 18400









885.5 886.0 0.5 <500









886.0 886.5 0.5 <500 - 800









886.5 887.0 0.5 <500 - 600









889.0 889.5 0.5 <500 - 550









889.8 890.1 0.3 6600 - 31000









890.1 890.5 0.4 <500 RK-25-257 337 -68 1085.0 108.0 925.0 925.5 0.5 <500 - 4800









925.5 926.0 0.5 <500 - 1180









929.5 930.0 0.5 <500 - 840









930.5 931.0 0.5 <500









931.0 931.5 0.5 <500 - 510









938.0 938.5 0.5 <500 - 1180









940.5 941.0 0.5 520 - 760









941.0 941.5 0.5 600 - 1500









941.5 942.0 0.5 <500 - 1190









942.0 942.5 0.5 530 - 1300









942.5 943.0 0.5 700 - 5100









943.0 943.2 0.2 3000 - 33000









943.2 943.3 0.1 >61000









943.3 943.5 0.2 2000 - 28000









943.5 944.0 0.5 580 - 2000









944.0 944.5 0.5 500 - 1300









944.5 945.0 0.5 1700 - 2800









946.0 946.5 0.5 850 - 9000









948.0 948.2 0.2 17000 - 43000









948.2 948.4 0.2 >61000









948.4 948.5 0.1 4000 - 9000









948.5 949.0 0.5 1800 - 50000









949.0 949.5 0.5 660 - 7100









949.5 950.0 0.5 750 - 6900









950.0 950.5 0.5 13000 - 5100









950.5 951.0 0.5 <500 -540









951.0 951.5 0.5 700 - 18000









951.5 952.0 0.5 <500 -540









952.0 952.5 0.5 <500 - 1830









954.5 955.5 1.0 <500









955.5 956.0 0.5 <500 - 710









956.0 956.5 0.5 <500









956.5 957.0 0.5 <500 - 1090









957.0 957.5 0.5 <500 - 1030









958.5 959.0 0.5 <500 - 750









959.5 960.0 0.5 <500 - 900









960.0 960.5 0.5 <500 - 720









960.5 961.0 0.5 680 - 3280









961.0 961.5 0.5 <500 - 540









961.5 962.0 0.5 <500 - 1280









962.0 962.5 0.5 <500 - 1230









962.5 963.0 0.5 <500 - 680









963.0 963.5 0.5 <500 - 1200









963.5 964.5 1.0 <500









965.5 966.0 0.5 <500 - 860









966.0 966.5 0.5 <500









968.5 969.0 0.5 <500 - 1300









971.5 972.0 0.5 <500









990.5 993.0 2.5 <500









993.0 993.5 0.5 <500 - 830









993.5 994.0 0.5 1700 - 3200









994.0 994.5 0.5 1200 - 3100









994.5 995.0 0.5 1100 - 3290









995.0 995.5 0.5 2000 - 5300









995.5 996.0 0.5 4000 - 9100









996.0 996.5 0.5 <500 - 900









996.5 997.0 0.5 <500 - 7380









997.0 997.5 0.5 900 - 2200









997.5 998.0 0.5 2980 - 2340









998.0 998.5 0.5 <500









1005.0 1005.5 0.5 600 - 3700









1005.5 1006.0 0.5 <500 - 1100









1006.0 1006.5 0.5 <500 - 1600









1006.5 1007.0 0.5 <500









1007.0 1007.5 0.5 <500 - 1300









1007.5 1008.0 0.5 <500









1009.5 1010.0 0.5 <500 - 3600









1010.0 1012.0 2.0 <500









1012.0 1012.5 0.5 <500 - 5000









1012.5 1013.0 0.5 1000 - 7500









1013.0 1013.5 0.5 790 - 10000









1013.5 1014.0 0.5 1050 - 9000









1014.0 1014.5 0.5 <500









1017.5 1018.0 0.5 <500 - 1900









1023.5 1024.0 0.5 <500 - 550









1024.0 1024.5 0.5 <500 - 760









1026.0 1026.5 0.5 <500









1026.5 1027.0 0.5 <500 - 4250









1027.0 1027.5 0.5 <500









1027.5 1028.0 0.5 580 - 4690









1028.0 1028.5 0.5 680 - 1390









1028.5 1029.0 0.5 780 - 2230









1029.0 1029.5 0.5 600 - 43000









1030.5 1031.0 0.5 <500 - 11000









1031.0 1031.5 0.5 <500 - 1090









1032.0 1032.5 0.5 <500









1032.5 1033.0 0.5 <500 - 29000









1033.0 1033.5 0.5 <500 - 5750









1033.5 1034.0 0.5 <500 - 1500









1035.5 1036.0 0.5 <500









1036.0 1036.5 0.5 <500 - 1500









1036.5 1037.0 0.5 <500 RK-25-257c1 337 -68 1139.0 - 964.0 966.0 2.0 <500









1037.0 1037.5 0.5 <500









1039.5 1040.0 0.5 <500 -700









1040.0 1040.5 0.5 <500 - 650









1040.5 1041.0 0.5 <500 - 750









1041.0 1041.5 0.5 <500 - 530









1041.5 1042.0 0.5 <500 - 620









1042.0 1042.5 0.5 <500









1044.0 1044.5 0.5 <500 - 690









1044.5 1045.0 0.5 <500 - 700









1048.5 1049.0 0.5 <500









1094.5 1095.0 0.5 <500 RK-25-257c2 337 -68 1104.0 - 997.5 998.0 0.5 <500









998.5 999.0 0.5 <500









1000.5 1001.5 1.0 <500









1036.5 1037.0 0.5 <500 - 1300 RK-25-258 278 -67 249.0 117.8 No significant intersections RK-25-258c1 278 -67 687.0 - 499.0 499.5 0.5 <500









500.0 500.5 0.5 <500 - 2800









500.5 501.0 0.5 <500 -900









501.0 501.5 0.5 <500 - 1700









501.5 502.0 0.5 <500









502.5 503.5 1.0 <500









506.5 507.0 0.5 <500









507.0 507.5 0.5 <500 - 720









507.5 508.0 0.5 <500 - 620









508.0 508.5 0.5 <500 - 870









508.5 509.0 0.5 <500









514.0 514.5 0.5 <500









519.5 520.0 0.5 <500









520.0 520.5 0.5 <500 - 1300









520.5 521.0 0.5 <500 - 2300









521.0 521.5 0.5 <500 - 900









521.5 522.0 0.5 <500









534.5 535.0 0.5 <500









535.5 537.5 2.0 <500









538.0 538.5 0.5 <500









538.5 539.0 0.5 <500 - 1300









539.0 539.5 0.5 <500









545.0 546.0 1.0 <500









546.0 546.5 0.5 <500 - 1000









546.5 547.0 0.5 <500









549.0 551.0 2.0 <500









551.0 551.5 0.5 <500 - 2800









551.5 552.0 0.5 <500









552.0 552.5 0.5 <500 - 3300









552.5 553.0 0.5 3000 - 36000









553.0 553.5 0.5 1300 - 17000









553.5 554.0 0.5 2500 - 14000









554.0 554.5 0.5 550 - 2300









554.5 555.0 0.5 <500 - 1000









555.0 555.5 0.5 600 - 2000









557.0 557.5 0.5 <500









557.5 558.0 0.5 <500 - 760









558.0 558.5 0.5 1000 - 3600









558.5 559.0 0.5 3200 - 26000









559.0 559.5 0.5 9000 - 30000









559.5 560.0 0.5 5500 - 12000









560.0 560.5 0.5 600 - 3800









560.5 561.0 0.5 2000 - 6500









561.0 561.5 0.5 1500 - 3800









561.5 562.0 0.5 700 - 1700









562.0 562.5 0.5 <500 - 1500









562.5 563.0 0.5 1000 - 2500









563.0 563.5 0.5 <500 - 2100









563.5 564.0 0.5 <500 - 700









564.0 564.5 0.5 <500









564.5 565.0 0.5 <500 - 1000









565.0 565.5 0.5 <500









565.5 566.0 0.5 <500 - 530









566.0 566.2 0.2 500 - 3500









566.2 566.4 0.2 >61000









566.4 566.5 0.1 900 - 10000









566.5 567.0 0.5 <500









573.5 574.0 0.5 <500









574.5 575.0 0.5 <500









629.0 629.5 0.5 <500 - 950









629.5 630.0 0.5 <500 - 550









630.0 630.5 0.5 <500









631.5 633.0 1.5 <500









633.0 633.5 0.5 <500 - 1200









633.5 634.0 0.5 <500 - 1300









634.0 634.5 0.5 <500 - 630









635.0 636.0 1.0 <500









642.0 642.5 0.5 <500 RK-25-258c2 278 -67 667.0 - 552.5 553.0 0.5 <500









572.5 573.0 0.5 <500 - 820









573.0 573.5 0.5 <500 - 1800









574.0 574.5 0.5 <500 - 580









574.5 575.0 0.5 <500 - 1100









575.5 576.0 0.5 <500 - 5800









576.0 576.5 0.5 500 - 3500









576.5 577.0 0.5 800 - 2800









577.0 577.5 0.5 1000 - 8500









577.5 578.0 0.5 1400 - 8000









578.0 578.5 0.5 1400 - 9800









578.5 579.0 0.5 1000 - 30000









579.0 579.5 0.5 <500 - 37000









579.5 580.0 0.5 750 - 2400









580.0 580.5 0.5 2100 - 4200









580.5 581.0 0.5 <500 - 19000









582.5 583.0 0.5 <500









584.0 584.5 0.5 <500









584.5 585.0 0.5 <500 - 2350









585.0 585.5 0.5 500 - 5300









585.5 586.0 0.5 <500 - 2500









586.0 586.5 0.5 900 - 7000









586.5 587.0 0.5 <500 - 4100









587.0 587.5 0.5 500 - 27000









587.5 588.0 0.5 <500 - 1100









588.0 589.0 1.0 <500









589.5 590.0 0.5 <500









591.0 591.5 0.5 <500









592.0 592.5 0.5 <500 - 2500









592.5 593.0 0.5 <500 - 600









594.0 594.5 0.5 <500 - 750









594.5 595.0 0.5 <500 - 770









595.0 595.5 0.5 <500









598.0 598.5 0.5 <500









598.5 599.0 0.5 <500 - 520









601.0 601.5 0.5 <500









602.0 602.5 0.5 <500









603.5 605.5 2.0 <500









605.5 606.0 0.5 <500 - 1500









606.0 606.5 0.5 <500 - 700









606.5 607.0 0.5 <500 - 3000









607.0 607.5 0.5 900 - 2800









607.5 608.0 0.5 <500









608.0 608.5 0.5 <500 - 1800









608.5 609.0 0.5 <500 - 510









609.0 609.5 0.5 <500 - 1800









618.5 619.0 0.5 <500 - 520









619.5 624.0 4.5 <500









629.0 629.5 0.5 <500 - 750









629.5 630.0 0.5 <500









630.0 630.5 0.5 <500 - 1300









638.5 639.0 0.5 <500 RK-25-259 280 -68 609.0 118.7 461.0 461.5 0.5 <500









461.5 462.0 0.5 <500 - 1000









462.0 463.0 1.0 <500









463.0 463.5 0.5 <500 - 1300









463.5 464.0 0.5 <500 - 1200









464.0 464.5 0.5 <500 - 1000









464.5 465.0 0.5 <500









465.5 466.0 0.5 <500 - 700









471.0 471.5 0.5 <500









471.5 472.0 0.5 <500 - 1100









472.0 472.5 0.5 <500









472.5 473.0 0.5 <500 - 510









473.0 473.5 0.5 <500 - 750









473.5 474.0 0.5 <500









474.0 474.5 0.5 <500 - 720









474.5 475.0 0.5 600 - 3300









475.0 475.5 0.5 930 - 20000









475.5 476.0 0.5 <500 - 800









477.0 477.5 0.5 <500









491.0 491.5 0.5 <500









522.0 522.5 0.5 <500









522.5 523.0 0.5 <500 - 1300









523.0 523.5 0.5 <500 - 510









523.5 524.5 1.0 <500









532.5 533.0 0.5 <500









536.5 537.0 0.5 <500 - 1900









537.0 537.5 0.5 <500 - 22000









596.0 596.5 0.5 <500









596.5 597.0 0.5 <500 - 520 RK-25-260 277 -72 879.0 111.0 612.0 612.5 0.5 <500 - 520









614.0 614.5 0.5 <500 - 1690 RK-25-261 275 -70 456.0 - 272.0 273.0 1.0 <500









281.0 281.5 0.5 <500









282.0 283.0 1.0 <500









283.5 284.0 0.5 <500









284.0 285.0 1.0 <500 - 2000









286.0 286.5 0.5 <500









288.0 288.5 0.5 <500









290.5 291.0 0.5 <500









301.0 302.0 1.0 <500









308.0 308.5 0.5 <500









309.5 310.0 0.5 <500 - 600









310.0 312.0 2.0 <500









314.5 315.0 0.5 <500









322.0 324.5 2.5 <500









324.5 325.0 0.5 <500 - 700









325.0 325.5 0.5 <500 - 850









325.5 326.0 0.5 <500 - 540









326.0 326.5 0.5 <500 - 540









326.5 327.0 0.5 <500









327.0 327.5 0.5 <500 - 1300









327.5 328.0 0.5 700 - 16000









328.0 328.5 0.5 900 - 2800









328.5 329.0 0.5 <500 - 600









329.0 330.5 1.5 <500









330.5 331.0 0.5 1000 - 3700









331.0 331.5 0.5 <500 - 1900









331.5 332.0 0.5 <500









332.5 333.0 0.5 <500









333.0 333.5 0.5 <500 - 650









333.5 334.0 0.5 600 - 1000









334.0 334.5 0.5 <500









340.0 340.5 0.5 <500 - 640









340.5 341.0 0.5 <500 - 1100









341.0 341.5 0.5 <500 - 1400









341.5 342.0 0.5 <500 - 640









361.5 362.0 0.5 <500 RK-25-262 280 -70 567.0 119.6 417.0 417.5 0.5 <500 - 560









423.5 424.0 0.5 <500









426.5 427.0 0.5 <500









433.5 434.0 0.5 <500 - 580









435.0 435.5 0.5 <500 - 1400









435.5 436.0 0.5 <500 - 650









436.0 436.5 0.5 <500









438.0 438.5 0.5 <500









442.5 443.0 0.5 <500 - 700









452.5 453.0 0.5 <500 - 2200









455.0 455.5 0.5 <500









458.5 459.0 0.5 <500 - 330









459.0 459.5 0.5 <500 - 640









463.5 464.0 0.5 <500 - 1800









464.0 464.5 0.5 <500 - 5200









464.5 465.0 0.5 <500 - 630









466.0 466.5 0.5 <500









466.5 467.0 0.5 <500 - 1500









470.5 471.0 0.5 <500









490.0 490.5 0.5 <500 - 860









491.0 491.5 0.5 <500 - 650









491.5 492.0 0.5 <500 - 620









492.0 492.5 0.5 <500 - 730









492.5 493.0 0.5 <500 - 600









493.5 494.0 0.5 <500 - 540









494.0 494.5 0.5 <500 - 610









494.5 495.0 0.5 <500 - 3300









495.0 495.5 0.5 <500 - 2100









511.0 511.5 0.5 <500









511.5 512.0 0.5 <500 - 1000









512.0 512.5 0.5 <500 RK-25-263 275 -70 474.0 - 308.5 309.0 0.5 <500









311.5 312.0 0.5 <500 - 1100









312.0 312.5 0.5 <500 - 850









312.5 313.0 0.5 <500









313.0 313.5 0.5 <500 - 950









313.5 314.0 0.5 <500









314.5 315.0 0.5 <500 - 850









320.5 321.0 0.5 <500









356.5 357.5 1.0 <500









413.0 414.0 1.0 <500 RK-25-264 265 -70 390.0 123.8 255.0 256.5 1.5 <500









257.5 258.0 0.5 <500









263.0 264.5 1.5 <500









265.5 267.5 2.0 <500









325.5 326.5 1.0 <500 RK-25-210c1 310 -70 894.0 - 794.0 794.5 0.5 <500









795.0 796.0 1.0 <500









801.5 802.0 0.5 1800 - 35000









802.0 802.5 0.5 1100 - 15000









802.5 803.0 0.5 <500 - 850









803.0 803.5 0.5 <500 - 3500









803.5 804.5 1.0 <500









804.5 805.0 0.5 <500 - 1300









805.0 805.5 0.5 <500 - 1100









805.5 806.0 0.5 <500 - 720









806.0 806.5 0.5 <500 - 850









811.0 811.5 0.5 <500 - 1250









811.5 812.0 0.5 <500 -1600









812.5 813.0 0.5 <500 - 580









813.0 813.5 0.5 <500 - 2200









813.5 814.0 0.5 <500 - 2100









814.5 815.0 0.5 <500 - 750









817.5 818.0 0.5 <500 - 3150









819.0 819.5 0.5 <500









819.5 820.0 0.5 <500 - 3350









820.0 820.5 0.5 <500 - 2100









820.5 821.0 0.5 <500 - 2750









821.0 821.5 0.5 <500 - 11000









821.5 822.0 0.5 <500 - 4500









824.0 824.5 0.5 <500 - 600









824.5 825.0 0.5 <500 - 1350









855.5 856.0 0.5 <500









857.0 857.5 0.5 <500 RK-25-265 270 -68 627.0 119.2 488.0 488.5 0.5 <500









511.5 512.0 0.5 <500









512.0 512.5 0.5 <500 - 530









512.5 513.0 0.5 <500 -1620









515.5 516.0 0.5 <500 RK-25-210c2 310 -70 909.0 - 811.0 811.5 0.5 <500









811.5 812.0 0.5 1100 - 6200









812.0 812.5 0.5 <500 - 520









812.5 813.0 0.5 <500









813.0 813.5 0.5 <500 - 620









814.5 815.0 0.5 630 - 7000









816.5 817.0 0.5 <500 - 1200









817.0 817.5 0.5 <500 - 1100









819.0 819.5 0.5 <500 - 600









821.5 822.0 0.5 <500 - 1200









822.0 822.5 0.5 3000 - 20000









822.5 823.0 0.5 <500 - 6000









823.0 823.5 0.5 1000 - 5000









823.5 824.0 0.5 600 - 2400









824.0 825.0 1.0 <500









841.0 841.5 0.5 <500









841.5 842.0 0.5 <500 - 1000









844.5 845.0 0.5 <500









852.5 853.0 0.5 <500 - 780









868.5 869.0 0.5 <500 - 520









887.5 888.0 0.5 <500









888.0 888.5 0.5 <500 - 1000 RK-25-266 275 -67 543.0 122.9 431.5 432.0 0.5 <500









432.0 432.5 0.5 <500 - 6200









432.5 433.0 0.5 <500 - 900









433.0 433.5 0.5 <500 - 690 RK-25-267 274 -68 528.0 126.3 468.0 468.5 0.5 <500 - 900









470.5 471.0 0.5 <500









474.0 474.5 0.5 <500









488.5 489.0 0.5 <500 RK-25-268 280 -60 429.0 135.3 246.0 246.5 0.5 <500









248.0 248.5 0.5 <500









248.5 249.0 0.5 <500









249.0 249.5 0.5 <500









250.0 250.5 0.5 <500 - 650









250.5 251.0 0.5 <500









251.0 252.0 1.0 <500









252.0 252.5 0.5 <500 - 1500









253.5 254.0 0.5 <500









254.0 254.5 0.5 <500 - 630









254.5 255.0 0.5 530 - 1000









255.0 255.5 0.5 650 - 1530









255.5 256.0 0.5 <500









256.0 256.5 0.5 <500 - 650









256.5 257.0 0.5 <500 - 1000









257.0 257.5 0.5 <500 - 900









257.5 258.0 0.5 <500









258.5 259.0 0.5 <500









259.0 259.5 0.5 <500 - 1900









260.0 260.5 0.5 <500 - 600









260.5 261.0 0.5 <500 - 900









261.5 262.0 0.5 <500 - 610









262.5 263.5 1.0 <500









263.5 264.0 0.5 <500 - 900









272.5 273.0 0.5 <500









275.0 275.5 0.5 <500









276.0 276.5 0.5 <500 - 550









276.5 277.0 0.5 <500









277.5 278.0 0.5 <500









280.5 281.0 0.5 <500









285.0 285.5 0.5 <500









288.5 289.0 0.5 <500









289.0 289.5 0.5 <500 - 550









289.5 290.0 0.5 <500 - 2000









290.5 291.0 0.5 <500









293.0 293.5 0.5 <500 - 2550









293.5 294.0 0.5 <500 - 700









294.0 294.5 0.5 <500









295.5 296.0 0.5 <500









301.0 301.5 0.5 <500









305.5 306.0 0.5 <500 - 550 RK-25-269 298 -68 820.0 108.9 671.0 671.5 0.5 <500 - 850









703.0 703.5 0.5 <500 - 1820









709.5 710.0 0.5 <500 - 980









717.5 718.0 0.5 <500 - 700









718.0 718.5 0.5 <500 - 5700









724.5 725.0 0.5 <500 - 1800









727.5 728.0 0.5 <500 - 1380









731.5 732.0 0.5 1500 - 7600









732.0 732.5 0.5 1900 - 7600









732.5 733.0 0.5 500 - 890









733.0 733.5 0.5 <500 - 1890









733.5 734.0 0.5 900 - 2500









734.0 734.5 0.5 800 - 1260









734.5 735.0 0.5 <500 - 1480









735.5 736.0 0.5 <500









736.5 737.0 0.5 <500 - 520









737.0 737.5 0.5 <500 - 590









738.0 738.5 0.5 <500 - 2300









738.5 739.0 0.5 <500 - 540









744.0 745.0 1.0 <500









745.0 745.5 0.5 <500 - 1300









745.5 746.0 0.5 3010 - 3700









746.0 746.5 0.5 <500 - 1200









746.5 747.0 0.5 <500 - 7000









747.0 747.5 0.5 750 - 18000









747.5 748.0 0.5 <500 - 840









748.0 748.5 0.5 <500 - 640









748.5 749.0 0.5 770 - 2490









749.0 749.5 0.5 880 - 1380









749.5 750.0 0.5 <500 - 6600









750.0 750.5 0.5 <500 - 4430









751.5 752.0 0.5 <500









753.0 753.5 0.5 <500 - 680









755.5 756.0 0.5 <500 - 2100









757.5 758.0 0.5 650 - 1200









758.0 758.5 0.5 900 - 34000









758.5 759.0 0.5 2600 - 25000









759.0 759.5 0.5 600 - 2700









759.5 760.0 0.5 <500









760.0 760.5 0.5 <500 - 820









760.5 762.0 1.5 <500









762.0 762.5 0.5 <500 - 3800









762.5 763.0 0.5 500 - 3200









763.0 763.5 0.5 <500 - 790









763.5 764.0 0.5 <500 - 1700









764.0 764.5 0.5 <500









765.0 765.5 0.5 <500









765.5 766.0 0.5 <500 - 520









769.5 770.0 0.5 <500 - 1100









770.0 770.5 0.5 <500 - 1800









771.0 771.5 0.5 <500 - 970









771.5 772.0 0.5 <500 - 2400









772.0 772.5 0.5 <500 - 5800









772.5 773.0 0.5 <500 - 790









773.5 774.0 0.5 <500 - 2800









775.5 776.0 0.5 <500









776.5 777.0 0.5 <500 - 530









777.0 777.5 0.5 700 - 1170 RK-25-270 290 -65 420.0 134.7 No significant intersections RK-25-271 275 -75 744.0 115.0 587.0 587.5 0.5 <500









587.5 588.0 0.5 <500 - 730









596.0 596.5 0.5 <500









596.5 597.0 0.5 <500 - 1300









597.0 598.0 1.0 <500









598.0 598.5 0.5 <500 - 600









600.0 600.5 0.5 <500









603.0 603.5 0.5 <500









610.0 610.5 0.5 <500 - 520









610.5 611.0 0.5 <500 - 10000









611.0 611.5 0.5 <500 - 1000









612.0 612.5 0.5 <500









612.5 613.0 0.5 <500 - 800









613.0 613.5 0.5 <500 - 610









613.5 614.0 0.5 <500









614.0 614.5 0.5 <500 - 4100









614.5 615.0 0.5 1500 - 6100









615.0 615.5 0.5 1400 - 4700









615.5 616.0 0.5 <500









617.5 618.0 0.5 <500 - 740









618.0 618.5 0.5 <500 - 3300









618.5 619.0 0.5 <500









620.0 621.0 1.0 <500









621.0 621.5 0.5 <500 - 630









621.5 622.0 0.5 <500 - 1600









622.0 622.5 0.5 760 - 2100









622.5 623.0 0.5 800 - 2800









623.0 624.5 1.5 <500









624.5 625.0 0.5 540 - 3100









625.0 625.5 0.5 1700 - 9100









625.5 626.0 0.5 1100 - 3300









626.0 626.5 0.5 <500 - 1700









626.5 627.0 0.5 <500 - 1000









627.0 627.5 0.5 <500 - 1400









627.5 628.0 0.5 520 - 2600









628.0 628.5 0.5 730 - 17500









628.5 629.0 0.5 <500 - 3200









629.0 629.5 0.5 <500 - 600









629.5 630.0 0.5 520 - 7600









630.0 630.5 0.5 720 - 39000









630.5 631.0 0.5 800 - 5700









631.0 631.5 0.5 570 - 8100









631.5 632.0 0.5 <500 - 2200









632.0 632.1 0.1 >61000









632.1 632.5 0.4 <500 - 55000









632.5 633.0 0.5 <500









633.0 633.5 0.5 <500 - 55200









633.5 634.0 0.5 1400 - 25400









634.0 634.2 0.2 24000 - 50500









634.2 634.3 0.1 >61000









634.3 634.5 0.2 21000 - 51500









634.5 634.7 0.2 >61000









634.7 635.0 0.3 3400 - 47500









635.0 635.2 0.2 >61000









635.2 635.5 0.3 2100 - 53500









635.5 636.0 0.5 <500 - 810









636.0 637.0 1.0 <500









637.0 637.4 0.4 <500 - 4200









637.4 637.5 0.1 >61000









637.5 637.7 0.2 <500 - 1100









637.7 637.8 0.1 >61000









637.8 638.0 0.2 <500 - 700









638.5 639.0 0.5 <500









639.0 639.5 0.5 <500 - 1850









639.5 640.0 0.5 2000 - 17500









640.0 640.5 0.5 550 - 11000









642.5 643.0 0.5 <500









643.0 643.5 0.5 <500 - 1100









643.5 644.0 0.5 <500









647.5 648.0 0.5 <500









648.0 648.5 0.5 <500 - 670









649.5 650.0 0.5 750 - 12000









650.0 650.5 0.5 <500 - 860









650.5 652.0 1.5 <500









652.0 652.5 0.5 <500 - 1090









653.0 653.5 0.5 <500 - 600









659.0 659.5 0.5 <500









663.5 664.0 0.5 <500









664.0 664.5 0.5 <500 - 5410









664.5 665.0 0.5 <500 - 690









675.0 675.5 0.5 <500 - 670









676.0 677.0 1.0 <500









677.5 678.0 0.5 <500 - 600









681.0 681.5 0.5 <500









697.0 697.5 0.5 <500 - 1000









705.5 706.0 0.5 <500 - 1300









723.5 724.5 1.0 <500 RK-25-272 270 -70 685.1 119.3 511.0 511.5 0.5 <500









511.5 512.0 0.5 <500 - 800









512.0 512.5 0.5 <500 - 1500









512.5 513.0 0.5 <500









521.0 522.5 1.5 <500









522.5 523.0 0.5 <500 - 590









523.0 523.5 0.5 <500 - 890









523.5 524.0 0.5 580 - 7200









524.0 524.5 0.5 <500









524.5 525.0 0.5 <500 - 1100









525.0 526.0 1.0 <500









530.0 530.5 0.5 <500









530.5 531.0 0.5 <500 - 1300









531.0 531.5 0.5 <500 - 800









531.5 532.0 0.5 <500 -700









532.0 532.5 0.5 <500 - 1500









532.5 533.0 0.5 500 - 15000









533.0 533.5 0.5 <500 - 600









533.5 534.0 0.5 800 - 23000









534.0 534.5 0.5 <500 - 600









534.5 535.0 0.5 <500 - 600









535.0 535.5 0.5 600 - 5000









535.5 536.0 0.5 1000 - 5000









536.0 536.5 0.5 600 - 2000









536.5 537.0 0.5 <500









539.5 540.0 0.5 <500









540.0 540.5 0.5 <500 - 630









540.5 541.0 0.5 <500









541.0 541.5 0.5 <500 - 580









541.5 542.5 1.0 <500









544.5 545.0 0.5 <500









545.5 548.0 2.5 <500









548.0 548.5 0.5 510 - 1700









548.5 549.0 0.5 640 - 1300









549.0 549.5 0.5 <500 - 3500









549.5 550.0 0.5 <500









550.0 550.5 0.5 630 - 5900









550.5 551.0 0.5 900 - 13000









551.0 551.5 0.5 <500 - 2100









552.5 553.0 0.5 <500 - 800









553.0 553.5 0.5 500 - 3800









553.5 554.0 0.5 <500 - 2800









554.0 554.5 0.5 1100 -7400









556.0 556.5 0.5 <500 - 1100









556.5 557.0 0.5 <500 - 2380









557.0 557.5 0.5 900 - 13800









557.5 558.0 0.5 1900 - 43000









558.0 558.5 0.5 4000 - 11900









558.5 559.0 0.5 <500 - 4600









559.0 559.5 0.5 <500 - 1500









559.5 560.0 0.5 <500 - 880









560.0 560.5 0.5 <500 - 1090









560.5 561.0 0.5 <500









561.0 561.5 0.5 <500 - 690









561.5 562.0 0.5 <500 - 1120









562.0 562.5 0.5 <500 - 580









562.5 563.0 0.5 <500 - 4000









563.0 563.2 0.2 >61000









563.2 563.5 0.3 <500 - 5300









563.5 564.0 0.5 <500









569.5 570.0 0.5 <500 - 870









570.0 570.5 0.5 <500 - 1200









570.5 571.0 0.5 <500 - 650









571.0 571.5 0.5 <500 - 590









571.5 572.0 0.5 2200 - 10000









572.0 572.5 0.5 <500 - 2900









572.5 573.0 0.5 <500 - 3700









573.0 574.0 1.0 <500









574.0 574.5 0.5 <500 - 1770









576.0 576.5 0.5 <500 - 6800









576.5 577.0 0.5 <500 - 4600









577.0 577.5 0.5 <500 - 10100









577.5 578.0 0.5 <500 - 590









578.0 578.5 0.5 <500









582.5 583.0 0.5 <500









584.0 584.5 0.5 <500 - 690









584.5 585.0 0.5 <500









586.5 587.0 0.5 <500









598.0 598.5 0.5 <500

All depths and intervals are meters downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined.

"Off-scale" refers to >61,000 cps (counts per second) readings by gamma spectrometer type RS-125.

"Anomalous" means >500 cps readings by gamma spectrometer type RS-120.

Where "CPS Range" is <500 cps, this refers to local low radioactivity within the overall interval.

Unconformity of 'N/A' denotes a lack of visible contact between Athabasca sandstone and basement rock.

Maximum internal dilution 2.0 m downhole.

All depths and intervals are meters downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined. Resource modelling in conjunction with an updated mineral resource estimate is required before true thicknesses can be determined.

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low-cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite environmental and social governance standards. The Rook I Project is supported by an N.I. 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study, which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry-leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure. NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically and environmentally. The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational, long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada, and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE," and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG," providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Technical Disclosure*

All technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jason Craven, NexGen's Vice President, Exploration, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

Natural gamma radiation in drill core reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a Radiation Solutions Inc. RS-125 gamma spectrometer. The reader is cautioned that total count gamma readings may not be directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured; they should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive minerals.

A technical report in respect of the FS is filed on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml) and is available for review on NexGen Energy's website (www.nexgenenergy.ca).

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors

This news release includes Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources classification terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada and the Mineral Reserves and the Mineral Resources estimates are made in accordance with NI 43-101. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. These standards differ from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") set by the SEC's rules that are applicable to domestic United States reporting companies. Consequently, Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources information included in this news release is not comparable to similar information that would generally be disclosed by domestic U.S. reporting companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, the 2021 Arrow Deposit, Rook I Project and estimates of uranium production, grade and long-term average uranium prices, anticipated effects of completed drill results on the Rook I Project, planned work programs, completion of further site investigations and engineering work to support basic engineering of the project and expected outcomes. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Statements relating to "mineral resources" are deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment that, based on certain estimates and assumptions, the mineral resources described can be profitably produced in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the mineral reserve and resources estimates and the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based are as set out in this news release and the technical report for the property , the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price and market supply of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, conclusions of economic valuations, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in mineral resources and reserves, grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's Annual Information Form dated March 6, 2024 filed with the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada except Quebec and in NexGen's 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and Edgar at www.sec.gov.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

