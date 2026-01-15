Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - Juno Industries Inc., a defence-technology company developing autonomous systems to strengthen Canadian and allied national security, sovereignty, and defence capabilities, along with former Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan and technology entrepreneur Hunter Scharfe, are pleased to announce the company's launch. Sajjan will serve as executive chairman and Scharfe will serve as chief executive officer.

The Company closed a $3 million seed financing in the fall of 2025 and is backed by prominent Canadian entrepreneurs and investors, including Geordie Rose, founder of D-Wave and Sanctuary AI, who serves as Senior Advisor to the Company.

"Since my time as national minister of defence, I've stressed the need for predictability, certainty, and a clear path forward to strengthen our military and defence sector," said Harjit Sajjan, cofounder and executive chairman of Juno Industries. "We are now seeing the early foundations of that vision take shape, and I believe the team at Juno Industries has the talent, know-how and capital to help advance innovation in Canada and among allied partners."

Juno Industries is being established amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty and accelerating technological change. The company is focused on advancing dual-use autonomous systems for high-consequence environments under a defined development program. Canada has committed approximately $80 billion over the next five years to modernize its defence capabilities, with increased emphasis on domestic innovation, industrial capacity, and sovereign technology.

"We are in the opening innings of a generational growth cycle in defence technology," commented Hunter Scharfe, co-founder of Juno Industries. "Juno Industries is focused on strengthening sovereignty and improving security outcomes for Canadians and our allies. I am deeply grateful to partner with Harjit as his experience and patriotism set the tone for everything we're building. I am confident that our shared commitment to solving mission-critical problems will deliver meaningful impact in the years ahead."

About Juno Industries Inc.

Juno Industries Inc. is a Vancouver-based defence technology company co-founded by former Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan and technology entrepreneur Hunter Scharfe. The company is developing autonomous systems to strengthen Canadian and allied national security, sovereignty, and defence capabilities by harnessing Canadian technical talent and innovation. Learn more at junoindustries.ca.

