It has been decided to admit the following government bond for trading and official listing with effect from 21 January 2026:

Udsteder / issuer Den Danske Stat CFI kode / CFI DTFTFB Første dato for handel / First day of trading 21-01-2026 ISIN DK0009925265 Instrument name/ticker Danske Stat 2028 Udstedelsesvaluta / Currency, issuance DKK Årlig nominel rente / Nominal interest rate 2 Udløbsdato / Maturity date 15-11-2028 Terminer pr. år / Payments per year 1

For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66