It has been decided to admit the following government bond for trading and official listing with effect from 21 January 2026:
|Udsteder / issuer
|Den Danske Stat
|CFI kode / CFI
|DTFTFB
|Første dato for handel / First day of trading
|21-01-2026
|ISIN
|DK0009925265
|Instrument name/ticker
|Danske Stat 2028
|Udstedelsesvaluta / Currency, issuance
|DKK
|Årlig nominel rente / Nominal interest rate
|2
|Udløbsdato / Maturity date
|15-11-2028
|Terminer pr. år / Payments per year
|1
For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
