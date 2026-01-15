High Tide Resources Corp.: High Tide Resources Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Jean-Francois Meilleur Assumes the Role of Chairman

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / High Tide Resources Corp . (" High Tide " or the " Company ") (CSE:HTRC) announced today that Stephen Altmann has stepped down from the Company's Board of Directors and from his role as Chairman. Mr. Altmann will continue to be associated with High Tide in an advisory capacity. At the same time, Jean-François Meilleur has been appointed Chairman of the Board.

Steve Roebuck, Director & CEO of High Tide states; "On behalf of the Board and management team, I would like to thank Steve for his years of dedicated service and leadership. We sincerely wish him well in his future endeavours. We are pleased that Jean-François Meilleur has agreed to assume the role of Chairman. He brings a strong combination of energy and capital-markets experience that will be instrumental as we advance the Labrador West Iron Project to the next stage of development."

About High Tide

High Tide is focused on and committed to the development of mineral projects critical to infrastructure development using industry best practices combined with a strong social license from local communities. High Tide owns a 100% interest in the Labrador West Iron Project which hosts a NI 43-101 Inferred iron resource of 655 Mt @ 28.84% Fe and is located adjacent to IOCC's Carol Lake Mine in Labrador City, NL. This resource is exposed at surface and was pit constrained for an open-pit mining scenario. The Technical Report was filed on SEDAR on April 6, 2023 and was authored by Ryan Kressall M.Sc., P.Geo, Matthew Herrington, M.Sc., P.Geo, Catharine Pelletier, P.Eng. and Jeffrey Cassoff P.Eng.

The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Lac Pegma copper-nickel-cobalt deposit located 50 kilometres southeast of Fermont, Quebec.

Further details on the Company, including a NI 43-101 technical report on the Labrador West Iron property can be found on the Company's website at www.hightideresources.com .

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Steve Roebuck,

P.Geo., Director, President and CEO of High Tide, who is a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

For further information, please contact:

Steve Roebuck

Director, President & CEO

Email: sroebuck@hightideresources.com

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward looking information

