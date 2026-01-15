Eagle Plains Resources Ltd.: Eagle Plains Reports up to 427g/t Au at the Pine Channel Gold Project, Saskatchewan

CRANBROOK, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV:EPL)(OTCQB:EGPLF) ("EPL" or "Eagle Plains") is pleased to announce results from the 2025 field program at Eagle Plains' 100% owned Pine Channel Property, located approximately 40km km west of Stoney Rapids, Saskatchewan. The property is subject to a 2% NSR held by Summit Royalties, which includes a 1% buy-back clause to Eagle Plains.

The focus of the 6-day field program was to follow-up on encouraging field results from 2020, with refined targeting provided by the compilation and interpretation of airborne magnetic and LIDAR results obtained in 2022 and 2024. A total of 64 rock samples were collected in 2025. Analytical results ranged from trace values to a highest value of 427g/t Au (grab sample), with eleven samples returning over 3 g/t Au, including 4 samples over 34 g/t Au. Sampling of targets identified through lineament analyses in the areas of known mineralization confirm the potential for additional gold bearing structures. The program was managed by TerraLogic Exploration Inc. of Cranbrook, BC.

The highest-grade mineralization is concentrated at the Pit and ELA occurrences, where sampling returned bonanza gold grades (up to 427 g/t Au) with consistently anomalous silver (up to 111 g/t Ag), and associated pathfinder elements arsenic and antimony.

"The Pine Channel project has exceptional endowment of gold and silver mineralization in multiple zones throughout the property.", commented Jesse Campbell, Vice President of Exploration for Eagle Plains. "The bonanza grade gold mineralization sampled in 2025, combined with historically documented results, greatly increases our confidence that Pine Channel is an important precious metal prospect within the Eagle Plains generative portfolio. A permit application, which could enable drilling as early as Q2 2026, has been initiated and a comprehensive interpretation of project data is underway. 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most active years in company history with programs being considered at over 25 different projects including approved drill programs at George Lake and Dufferin West in Q1. With a strong treasury and a tail-wind of strong commodity prices, our management team couldn't be more excited for the year ahead."

2025 Highlights

See Pine Channel 2025 Exploration Results Map

Pit Occurrence and no. 10 showing Area (SMDI 1581, 2177)

Rock sampling from historical trenches at the Pit Occurrence confirmed the presence of three NW-trending high grade gold bearing veins. Two 2025 grab samples from the central Pit vein (samples THPCR024 and THPCR025) returned 427 g/t Au, and 109 g/t Au, respectively, with silver to 111 g/t Ag. Three grab samples from the West Pit vein, located 70m west of the central vein, returned 34 g/t Au, 4.3 g/t Au, and 18.8 g/t Au. (samples THPCR022, THCPR021, THPCR023, respectively). Historical trenches on the east Pit vein, located 100m east of the central vein, were relocated in 2025. A grab sample by Eagle Plains on this vein in 2020 returned 1.9 g/t Au (PHPCR007).

During the 2025 prospecting program, an additional set of previously undocumented NW-aligned trench-pits were located 375m SW of the main Pit vein. A grab sample of quartz vein rubble from one of the pits returned 6.7 g/t Au. (sample BRPCR011).

ELA & no.5 showings (SMDI 1574,2174)

The Ela showing is a NW-tending vein exposed in a series of trenches over a strike length of 325m. The emphasis in 2025 was to assess along-strike and off-axis potential for additional mineralized vein systems. MHPCR028, a grab sample of subcrop vein material with 10% visible sulphides, was collected 55m east of the main vein, along a probable parallel vein system and returned 12.2 g/t Au. A 2025 grab sample from an 80cm width exposure of the main Ela vein returned 34.7 g/t Au (NHPCR012).

Algold Bay (SMDI 1575 & 1578)

The main NNW-trending Algold vein is exposed in a series of historical trench pits over a strike length of approximately 150m. The vein is 30-40 cm wide with abundant arsenopyrite and pyrite. Two samples along the vein returned values of 8.2 g/t Au (MHPCR023) and 5.3 g/t Au (MHPCR024). An off-axis grab sample (MHPCR022: 408 ppb Au), collected 65m west of the main vein, suggests the potential for additional mineralized structures at the showing.

Comprehensive data interpretation and analyses is underway to define and prioritize targets for diamond drill testing.

See Pine Channel Project Information and Map here

About the Pine Channel Gold Project

The Pine Channel Property consists of 29 mineral dispositions covering 6,519 hectares located approximately 40 km west of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan which is the logistics/business hub for northern Saskatchewan. The property can be accessed year-round by float- or ski-equipped aircraft from Stony Rapids or Fort McMurray, AB. The eastern and northern part of the property is transected by a high voltage powerline. Most geological fieldwork is limited to late May to October but other operations such as geophysical surveys and diamond drilling can be completed year-round.

Pine Channel Property Highlights:

Highlights from documented historical work and previously reported results include:

Algold Bay: 63.5 g/t Au over 0.6 m (drill hole) (SMDI 1575)

North Norite Bay: 407.96 g/t Au over 0.5 m (drill hole) (SMDI 2183)

ELA: 39.96 g/t Au over 0.55 m (drill hole) (SMDI 1574)

Holes G-1 and G-3: 3.20 g/t Au over 1 m (drill hole) (SMDI 2329)

Occurrence No. 6/Occurrence No. 8: 90.6 g/t Au over 0.2 m (trench sample) (SMDI 1581)

Cole Lake Ni-Cu: 0.45% Ni over 7.0 m (drill hole), 6.2 g/t Au, 0.01% Ni and 0.06% Cu over 3.0 m (trench sample) (SMDI 1583)

Multiple untested geophysical anomalies and mineralized trends associated with favourable geology

The main deposit type that is being explored for at Pine Channel is structurally controlled vein-quartz (lode) gold deposits. Mineral occurrences on the Pine Channel Property contain predominantly gold, with rare base metal occurrences. Within the Pine Channel tenures there are twenty documented historical showings.

Government mapping in the Pine Channel area dates from 1913, with the first industry work reported in 1950. A total of 51 assessment reports have been filed within the current Pine Channel tenure area. Past operators include Golden Rule Resources Ltd. and Colchis Resources Ltd. who were both active on the project during the 1980's, the last sustained period of exploration in the area. The most recent work prior to Eagle Plains acquiring the claims in 2018 was in 2013 when the area was flown with an airborne Variable Time Domain Electromagnetic ("VTEM") survey focused on locating targets for diamond exploration. There has been a total of 6,066 metres of diamond drilling in 115 historic holes completed within the current Pine Channel property claim boundaries, with the majority of the holes completed less than 100 metres in length. Although the wide-spaced drilling did intersect significant gold mineralization in places, much of the drilling was completed using thin diameter core which is considered ineffective for assessing the high-grade "nuggety" gold shears and veins found at Pine Channel.

Since acquiring the property, Eagle Plains has completed field programs focused on prospecting and mapping in areas of known mineral occurrences. The work confirms the widespread occurrences of auriferous quartz veins and associated shear systems in the Pine Channel property. Analytical results from the seventy-two rock samples collected in 2020 range from 6 ppb Au to 68,400 ppb Au (68.4 g/t Au). Twenty-three of the samples returned greater than 1 g/t Au, and eight returned greater than 10 g/t Au. The most encouraging of the known showings are the ELA Shaft showing (SMDI 1574) and Occurrence No. 6 and No. 8 (SMDI 1581), which both demonstrate anomalous gold geochemical results and potential for extension of known mineralization along strike.

2022 and 2024 work included a helicopter-borne high-resolution aeromagnetic and radiometric survey and a high-resolution LiDAR and orthophoto survey. Lineation analyses of the LiDAR imaging, combined with the aeromagnetic data, defined a number of new target areas adjacent to and along strike from known mineralization, which will be priority targets for future exploration.

Rock grab samples are selective samples by nature and as such are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted across the property. Some of the above results were taken directly from the SMDI descriptions and assessment reports (SMAD) filed with the Saskatchewan government. Management cautions that historical results were collected and reported by past operators and have not been verified nor confirmed by a Qualified Person, but form a basis for ongoing work on the subject properties. Eagle Plains' management cautions that past results or discoveries on proximate land are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the subject properties.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this News Release has been reviewed and approved by C.C. Downie, P.Geo., a director and officer of Eagle Plains, hereby identified as the "Qualified Person" under N.I. 43-101.

About Eagle Plains Resources

Based in Cranbrook, B.C., Eagle Plains is a well-funded, prolific project generator that continues to conduct research, acquire and explore mineral projects throughout western Canada, with a focus on critical metals integral to an increasingly electrified, decarbonized economy.

The Company was formed in 1992 and is the fourth-oldest listed issuer on the TSX-V (and the only one of these four that has not seen a roll-back or restructuring of its shares). Eagle Plains has continued to deliver shareholder value over the years and through numerous spin outs has transferred over $110,000,000 in value directly to its shareholders, with Copper Canyon Resources and Taiga Gold Corp. being notable examples. Eagle Plains latest spinout, Eagle Royalties Ltd. was listed on May 24, 2023, and on October 30, 2025, ER shareholders overwhelmingly approved a three-cornered amalgamation that resulted in a reverse takeover of Eagle Royalties by Summit Royalty Corp. The resulting issuer is named Summit Royalties Ltd. and trades under the symbol SUM on the TSX Venture Exchange.

On October 2, 2024, Eagle Plains announced the formation of a separate division within the Company that will give Eagle Plains' shareholders direct exposure to strategic opportunities in Canadian green energy transition. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Eagle Plains, Osprey Power Inc. ("OP") will focus on identifying and advancing innovative and diverse clean energy project portfolios in target markets throughout Canada, with an initial focus on Western Canada.

Eagle Plains' core business is acquiring grassroots critical- and precious-metal exploration properties. The Company is committed to steadily enhancing shareholder value by advancing our diverse portfolio of projects toward discovery through collaborative partnerships and development of a highly experienced technical team.

Expenditures from 2010-2024 on Eagle Plains-related projects exceed $41M, the majority of which was funded by third-party partners. This exploration work resulted in approximately 50,000m of diamond-drilling and extensive ground-based exploration work facilitating the advancement of numerous projects at various stages of development.

Throughout the exploration process, our mission is to help maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities while building lasting relationships through honest and respectful business practices.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Eagle Plains

"C.C. (Chuck) Downie, P.Geo"

President and CEO

For further information on EPL, please contact Mike Labach at 1 866 HUNT ORE (486 8673)

Email: mgl@eagleplains.com or visit our website at https://www.eagleplains.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

