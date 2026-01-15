Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TNJ) (OTCQB: WERDF) ("Boba Mint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of $250,000.

The first tranche consisted of the issuance of 2,500,000 common shares at a price of $0.10 per share, and was fully subscribed by Andrew Shore, an existing insider of the Company and the CEO and founder of WERD Studios.

As previously disclosed, Mr. Shore's participation in the Offering constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) thereof, as the fair market value of the securities issued does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The net proceeds from the Offering are intended to be used for general working capital purposes and to support continued game development and platform growth at WERD Studios.

All securities issued in connection with the first tranche are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws. Closing of the Offering remains subject to final regulatory approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company may close additional tranches of the Offering for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $750,000.

"The closing of this first tranche reflects my continued confidence in Boba Mint's strategy and the strong progress being made across our portfolio, particularly at Amino," said Andrew Shore, CEO and founder of WERD Studios. "We remain focused on execution, scaling user engagement, and building long-term shareholder value."

Required Early Warning Information

Immediately prior to the subscription for 2,500,00 common shares, Mr. Shore owned directly or exercised control or direction over an aggregate of 18,000,000 common shares of Boba Mint, representing approximately 17.47% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Boba Mint. Following the completion of the subscription for 2,500,00 common shares, Mr. Shore owns directly or exercises control or direction over an aggregate of 20,500,000 common shares of Boba Mint, representing approximately 19.43% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Boba Mint following the closing of the first tranche of the Offering.

Mr. Shore may or may not acquire or dispose of common shares of Boba Mint in the future through the open market or in private transactions, as circumstances or market conditions warrant. Depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, the Company's business and financial condition and/or other relevant factors, Mr. Shore may develop other plans or intentions in the future relating to one or more of the above items.

Further to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, Mr. Shore will file an early warning report in accordance with applicable securities laws. A copy of the early warning report will be filed with the applicable securities commissions and will be made available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Further information and a copy of the early warning report may be obtained by contacting Andrew Shore, 2 St Thomas, Unit 2406, Toronto, ON M5S 2Z1, telephone: 647-548-8335.

Boba's head office is located at Suite 1100 - 1111 Melville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V6.

About Boba Mint Holdings Ltd.

Boba Mint Holdings is a forward-thinking blockchain gaming and digital innovation company that develops and invests, directly and through its wholly owned subsidiary WERD Studios, in innovative consumer apps and blockchain projects that blend cutting-edge technology, gamification, and real-world utility. The Company's mission is to create engaging products that people love using every day - and that make a positive impact.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Boba Mint Holdings Ltd.

"Rody Lazar"

Chief Executive Officer

