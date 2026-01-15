A 157 MW solar project, set to be the largest in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, will be built following the signing of a power purchase agreement between French developer Neoen and the provincial utility. The project will be co-owned by four Treaty 4 Nations.French independent power procedure Neoen has inked a power purchase agreement (PPA) with utility Saskatchewan Power Corporation (SaskPower) covering the 157 MW Mino Giizis solar project in Saskatchewan, Canada. Under the terms of the 25-year PPA, Neoen will sell all the electricity generated to the utility. The deal was secured following ...

