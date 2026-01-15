Sensors are an indispensable tool to inform utility managers of the state of the electricity grid and the occurrence of disruptions of any kind. The IEC provides the standards and conformity assessment that enable them to operate safely and efficiently.As electricity grids become smart, sensors are ever more relevant to capturing data and informing on the power network's state of play and performance. But the performance of sensors needs to be assessed and measured as well - and IEC Standards and Conformity Assessment Systems play an important role in helping grid and utility managers do that. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...