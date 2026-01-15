InterAx Biotech Ltd ("InterAx") and Alveus Therapeutics Inc. ("Alveus") today announced a strategic research collaboration and licensing agreement to develop a differentiated small molecule candidate for metabolic disease to deliver durable weight loss with superior tolerability.

This partnership forms a joint research effort on a target and modality of established but untapped therapeutic interest by combining InterAx's Deep Signal discovery platform designed to optimize candidates toward superior signaling profiles with Alveus's deep R&D expertise and leadership in obesity, diabetes, and cardiometabolic disease. While financial terms remain undisclosed, the agreement includes an upfront payment and eligibility for future development, regulatory, and commercial milestones.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Alveus to advance a highly differentiated therapeutic candidate designed to overcome the limitations of today's obesity medications," said Andrew Roberts, CEO of InterAx. "Our Deep Signal platform is specifically designed to navigate the complexity of GPCR signaling, and Alveus's deep metabolic expertise makes them the ideal partner to bring this therapeutic candidate to patients."

"InterAx's unique platform integrates drug chemistry, protein structure, cellular signaling and therapeutic efficacy the essential expertise for effectively and efficiently designing highly differentiated candidates. We are excited to apply this unique approach to our joint program efforts," said Jacob Jeppesen, Chief Scientific Officer and Head of R&D at Alveus.

InterAx Biotech Ltd

InterAx is a Swiss Biotech company redefining drug discovery by understanding the impact of treatments on diseases before pre-clinical trials begin an analysis traditionally inaccessible to very early programs. Focusing on GPCR small molecules, the Deep Signal platform deciphers complex biology by uncovering disease mechanisms at the cellular signaling level. This approach starts with advanced methods centered on drug chemistry and receptor structure, and then moves beyond them into cell signaling enabling unrivaled optimization that delivers differentiated drug candidates with higher efficacy, enhanced safety, and lower clinical failure rates.

InterAx's three-asset portfolio demonstrates this impact, including a biologically differentiated GLP-1 asset that addresses the challenges seen with small-molecule competitors, a partnered metabolic program, as well as an innovative ACKR3 immuno-oncology program driven by unique target understanding. With four additional targets identified where the platform provides a strong edge, the company is poised to expand into neurologic and autoimmune indications.

For more information, please visit linkedin.com/company/interax-biotech www.interaxbiotech.com.

About Alveus Therapeutics

Alveus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation therapies for obesity and metabolic diseases, designed for sustained efficacy, improved tolerability, and reduced treatment burden.

Alveus is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with research and development operations based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

For more information, please visitwww.alveustx.com.

