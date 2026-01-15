Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.01.2026
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
15.01.2026 13:36 Uhr
ValueLabs Solutions LLP: ValueLabs to Continue Growth Journey as an Independent, Founder-Led Company

HYDERABAD, India, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueLabs, a global digital engineering and enterprise AI company, today announced that it will continue its growth journey as an independent, founder-led organization following the completion of a strategic review that included discussions with global investors and strategic partners.

ValueLabs Logo

Over the past several months, ValueLabs evaluated whether an external partnership would meaningfully support its long-term growth. After careful consideration, the company has chosen to move forward independently.

This decision was guided by two factors.

First, ValueLabs continues to see strong momentum across its AI-first, platform-led offerings, anchored by the AiDE Platform. Enterprises across industries are adopting ValueLabs' outcome-based, AI-led transformation services, including Business Process Agentic Transformation (BPAT) and Transformation as a Service (TaaS). The scale, pace, and quality of inbound demand reinforce the strength of ValueLabs' differentiated approach, which several strategic partners involved in the review described as "category of one" and "generational."

Second, ValueLabs believes that remaining founder-led is a strategic advantage at this stage of its journey. In a period of rapid, AiDE-powered transformation, this allows the company to act with speed, focus, and long-term intent, in service of its clients and employees.

Throughout the strategic review, ValueLabs' differentiation was consistently reinforced. The combination of its AI-first, platform-led delivery model and a culture of ownership, care, and innovation continues to set the company apart in the digital engineering and enterprise AI landscape.

"Our independence gives us the freedom to lead forward with conviction," said Arjun Rao, Chairman and Founder of ValueLabs. "Remaining founder-led allows us to move with speed, focus, and long-term intent. Our AI-first platform and delivery model are resonating strongly with enterprises, and this path best positions us to deliver enduring outcomes for our clients while continuing to create long-term opportunities for our people."

With more than 7,000 employees and over 350 enterprise clients worldwide, ValueLabs enters its next chapter with strong momentum and a robust pipeline. The company remains focused on helping enterprises reimagine and transform their businesses through AI-led outcomes at scale.

About ValueLabs:

Founded in 1997, ValueLabs is a global Agentic AI Services firm helping enterprises reinvent themselves as AI-native organizations. At the core of this transformation is AiDE - ValueLabs' proprietary platform and the Enterprise Operating System for the Agentic Era. AiDE integrates custom-built autonomous AI agents seamlessly across software engineering, business operations, analytics, and strategic workflows. With over 7,000 professionals serving more than 350 enterprise clients globally, ValueLabs leverages AiDE and innovative Service-as-Software delivery models to unlock productivity, agility, and sustainable competitive advantage.

For more details, contact us at: https://www.valuelabs.com/contact-us/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1343811/ValueLabs_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/valuelabs-to-continue-growth-journey-as-an-independent-founder-led-company-302662209.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
