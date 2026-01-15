SSH Communications Security Corporation: SSH Communications Security Announces Two New Partnerships to Strengthen Cybersecurity Growth in Southeast Asia and Taiwan

SSH Communications Security Corporation | Press Release | January 15, 2026 at 12:00:00 EET

SSH Communications Security (SSH), a global leader in secure access solutions, announces two new strategic partnerships, with COMIT Corporation in Vietnam and ChyunYao in Taiwan.

Strengthening cybersecurity capabilities in Southeast Asia with COMIT Corporation

SSH has entered a strategic partnership with COMIT Corporation, a regional telecom & digital-solutions firm headquartered in Vietnam. The partnership aims to strengthen cybersecurity defenses for organizations in the Southeast Asian market.

Under this strategic partnership, COMIT Corporation will distribute and integrate SSH's industry-leading cybersecurity solutions, including SSH's Zero Trust and Quantum-Safe portfolio. The collaboration enables COMIT to deliver SSH's advanced privileged access management (PAM), secure remote access, and quantum-safe encryption technologies to its extensive customer base across information technology, telecommunications, digital infrastructure, and critical security sectors.

"This partnership underscores our commitment to providing resilient and future-proof cybersecurity solutions for our customers. By working together with SSH Communications Security, we aim to set a new industry standard for cybersecurity and trust," Chairman and CEO of COMIT Corporation Mr. Le Hong Son comments.

Expanding quantum-safe solutions in Taiwan with Chyunyao Digital Technology Co., Ltd

In Taiwan, SSH has signed a partnership with Chyunyao Digital Technology Co., Ltd, an information technology company with over 40 years of experience providing innovative digital solutions to government institutions.

Through this partnership, Chyunyao will deliver SSH's Zero Trust and Quantum-Safe solutions to the Taiwanese market. This strategic move aligns with the Taiwanese government's recent release of official Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) migration guidelines, which position PQC as a long-term strategic priority for the nation.

The government has also emphasized crypto agility as a core requirement for cybersecurity procurement, with companies expected to adopt solutions that allow updates in cryptographic systems as PQC algorithms continue to evolve.

"As companies, the public sector, and local lawmakers in Asia are taking decisive steps towards secure access management and quantum safety, we are proud to protect their critical environments together with established players like COMIT and ChyunYao. These partnerships open new market opportunities for us in Asia, as organizations must respond to tightened security requirements," says Rami Raulas, CEO of SSH.

For more information about PrivX Just-in-Time Privileged Access Management, see here.

For more information about NQX Quantum-Safe Network Encryption, see here.

For further information

Rami Raulas, CEO, tel. +358 50 331 1741, email rami.raulas@ssh.com

Distribution:

www.ssh.com

About SSH

SSH is a leading defensive cybersecurity company that secures communications between humans, systems, and networks. We specialize in Zero Trust Privileged Access Controls and Quantum Safe Network Security. Our customers include a diverse range of enterprises, from multiple Fortune 500 companies to SMBs across various sectors such as Finance, Retail, Technology, Industrial, Healthcare, and Government. 25% of Fortune 100 companies rely on SSH's solutions.?Recent strategic focus has expanded SSH business to Defence, Critical Infrastructure Operators, Manufacturing OT Security and Public Safety. Leonardo S.p.A - a global industrial group for Aerospace, Defence and Security - became the largest shareholder of SSH in Q4 2025. SSH company's shares (SSH1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.