Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
15.01.2026 14:02 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DealFlow Events: Aura Systems Inc. Presenting at the 3rd Annual DealFlow Conference

LAKE FOREST, CA AND ATLANTIC CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / Aura systems Inc. ("Aura") (OTC:AUSI) today announced that it will participate in the DealFlow Discovery Conference taking place January 28-29, 2026.

Aura innovated and commercialized the technology for Axial Flux Induction (no rare earth or any other type of permanent magnets "PM") for electric motors and generators. During the last several years Aura has optimized its axial flux induction machine technology (no PM) to where the performance (efficiency, torque, energy density) is now equal to or greater than the very best of both axial and radial permanent magnet machines using rare earth magnets. Aura's Axial flux induction provides a solution that is more reliable at a significant lower cost of the equivalent PM machines and is not dependent to rare earths from China. Aura's Axial Flux Induction technology is the culmination of decades of cutting-edge electromagnetic research and more than $150 million in development by Aura scientists and engineers.

Zvi Kurtzman one of the original founders and currently technical consultant to the Company will deliver the Company presentation and be available for one-on-one meeting throughout the event.

Event Details:

? 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

? The Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa

? Atlantic City, NJ

? January 28-29, 2026

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with Aura should request an investor pass to attend the conference (no cost to attend).

For more information on Aura Systems Inc. visit www.aurasystems.com

Contact Information

Harry Kurtzman
hkurtzman@aurasystems.com
310-801-5019

SOURCE: DealFlow Events



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/aura-systems-inc.-presenting-at-the-3rd-annual-dealflow-conferen-1127012

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.