DealFlow Events: Aura Systems Inc. Presenting at the 3rd Annual DealFlow Conference

LAKE FOREST, CA AND ATLANTIC CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / Aura systems Inc. ("Aura") (OTC:AUSI) today announced that it will participate in the DealFlow Discovery Conference taking place January 28-29, 2026.

Aura innovated and commercialized the technology for Axial Flux Induction (no rare earth or any other type of permanent magnets "PM") for electric motors and generators. During the last several years Aura has optimized its axial flux induction machine technology (no PM) to where the performance (efficiency, torque, energy density) is now equal to or greater than the very best of both axial and radial permanent magnet machines using rare earth magnets. Aura's Axial flux induction provides a solution that is more reliable at a significant lower cost of the equivalent PM machines and is not dependent to rare earths from China. Aura's Axial Flux Induction technology is the culmination of decades of cutting-edge electromagnetic research and more than $150 million in development by Aura scientists and engineers.

Zvi Kurtzman one of the original founders and currently technical consultant to the Company will deliver the Company presentation and be available for one-on-one meeting throughout the event.

Event Details:

? 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

? The Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa

? Atlantic City, NJ

? January 28-29, 2026

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with Aura should request an investor pass to attend the conference (no cost to attend).

For more information on Aura Systems Inc. visit www.aurasystems.com

