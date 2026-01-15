DealFlow Events: Actelis Networks Presenting at the 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

SUNNYVALE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) ("Actelis" or the "Company") a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid-deployment networking solutions for IoT and broadband applications, today announced that it will participate in the DealFlow Discovery Conference, taking place January 28-29, 2026.

Yoav Efron, Chief Financial Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Company will deliver a company presentation and be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event.

Event Details:

3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

The Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa

Atlantic City, NJ

January 28-29, 2026

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Actelis management team may request an investor pass to attend the conference (no cost to attend).

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) is a market leader in hybrid fiber, cyber-hardened networking solutions for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT applications, including government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus networks. Actelis' innovative portfolio offers fiber-grade performance with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber-copper networks. Through its "Cyber Aware Networking" initiative, Actelis also provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhancing network security and resilience. For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

actelis@arxhq.com

SOURCE: DealFlow Events

