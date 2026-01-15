Anzeige
15.01.2026 14:02 Uhr
DealFlow Events: Shieldwise Attending the 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / Shieldwise, an AI-powered public safety technology company developing advanced weapon-detection camera systems for schools, airports, and public venues, today announced that it will participate in the DealFlow Discovery Conference, taking place January 28-29, 2026.

Ali Hosseinzadeh, Founder & CEO of Shieldwise, will deliver a company presentation and be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event. Learn more about Shieldwise at https://www.shieldwise.co.

Event Details:

3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference
The Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa
Atlantic City, NJ
January 28-29, 2026

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Shieldwise management team should request an investor pass to attend the conference (no cost to attend).

About Shieldwise

Shieldwise is developing the next generation of AI-powered threat-detection technology designed to protect schools, airports, and other public spaces through real-time, non-invasive screening. The Shieldwise system uses advanced AI algorithms, multi-sensor imaging, and optional smell-detection modules to identify weapons and other prohibited objects hidden under clothing or inside bags, enabling security teams to detect threats that traditional metal detectors or manual checks often miss.

By delivering fast, accurate, and discreet screening, Shieldwise aims to create safer environments without disrupting daily activities. The technology is built for scalable deployment across high-traffic public locations nationwide.

Media Contact:

Ali Hosseinzadeh
Founder & CEO
Shieldwise
312-605-2165
ahosseinzadeh@shieldwise.co

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
