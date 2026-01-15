Diginex Limited: Diginex Acquisition Pushes Enterprise ESG Beyond Generic Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / Diginex's completed acquisition of PlanA.earth ("Plan A") marks a transformative moment, not only for itself, but also for the category it operates in. This deal was not about product expansion or tactical enhancement. It was a deliberate strategic move to assemble a comprehensive sustainability infrastructure, one designed to function as a core operating layer rather than a reporting afterthought.

This deal, and its accretive nature, is about control. Control over data integrity. Control over execution. Control over whether sustainability lives downstream as a disclosure exercise or upstream as a decision-making input. That distinction defines the difference between compliance and command, and it becomes clear once you move past the headline and examine what is now fully integrated.

By formally integrating PlanA into its platform, Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) collapsed ESG reporting, carbon accounting, and decarbonization planning into a single system that enterprises can actually run. Not reconcile later. Not explain away in footnotes. Run.

Providing that ability is not incremental progress. It's an architectural blueprint.

For years, ESG lived on the margins of enterprise operations. Reporting existed in one system. Carbon accounting lived somewhere else. Decarbonization strategies were modeled in consultant decks and revisited annually. Each layer operated independently, stitched together manually, and justified retrospectively, producing polished disclosures with limited operational impact.

With this transaction now closed, Diginex has deliberately dismantled that model and replaced it with one far more powerful. And it's doing so at precisely the right time.

From Fragmentation to a Functional Operating Layer

Enterprise sustainability has moved past the education phase. Today, companies understand what regulators want. They know the language of Scope 1, 2, and 3. Within that context, the constraint is no longer awareness. It is infrastructure.

Until now, what remained scarce was a system capable of ingesting emissions data across complex value chains, aligning it with regulatory frameworks, and translating it into decisions that affect procurement, supply chains, and capital allocation. Without that connective tissue, sustainability remains descriptive rather than directive.

This is where integrating Plan A into the Diginex platform changes the dynamic.

Its AI-driven carbon accounting and decarbonization engine adds operational depth where most ESG platforms stop. When paired with Diginex's regulatory reporting backbone, the output is much more than an advanced summary tool. It becomes a decision-support system that continuously informs action across the organization.

As a result, sustainability no longer sits downstream from the business. It moves into the operating system itself. Once emissions data influences decisions instead of disclosures, the entire conversation shifts. That shift explains why this platform was designed to scale outward rather than remain siloed.

Built for Scrutiny, Not Storytelling

And it's doing precisely that. Scaling. The enhanced platform is already serving enterprises operating under constant scrutiny, including global organizations such as HSBC, Coca-Cola, Visa, and BMW, with which Diginex is already working. These are not symbolic relationships. These are environments where sustainability data must withstand audits, investor review, and regulatory enforcement across jurisdictions.

At that scale, inconsistency is risk. Manual reconciliation is exposure. Fragmented tooling is inefficiency.

A unified platform allows organizations to standardize ESG reporting, carbon accounting, and decarbonization planning globally rather than patching together solutions market by market. That standardization reduces operational friction, improves data integrity, and turns sustainability into something that can actually be managed.

Importantly, this is not about making sustainability more visible. It is about making it defensible.

When disclosures can be traced back to integrated systems rather than spreadsheets and third-party slide decks, sustainability shifts from narrative to infrastructure. That is the environment this platform is built for. More importantly, it's ready for immediate use.

Timing is Not Accidental

That's a critical competitive distinction, especially as pressure has moved from theoretical to immediate. Climate disclosure requirements are tightening. Scope 3 emissions are no longer optional context. Stakeholders are interrogating sustainability data with the same rigor applied to financial statements.

Companies that cannot reconcile what they report with what they do are being exposed.

Diginex did not respond to client needs by layering on additional point solutions. It deepened the stack.

With Plan A fully integrated, the platform now includes advanced modeling, actionable decarbonization pathways, and a European footprint forged inside some of the world's most demanding regulatory environments. That positioning matters as sustainability software markets expand and increasingly reward platforms that simplify complexity rather than multiply it.

Industry research indicates that ESG and sustainability software markets are expanding at strong double-digit rates, with annual growth approaching 20% as regulatory pressure and enterprise adoption accelerate. Markets growing at that pace do not reward fragmented tools. They reward integrated systems, like Diginex's.

A Platform Decision With Long Memory

The mechanics of the transaction matter, but the signal it sends matters more. Diginex is assembling a platform, not collecting products. Reporting, carbon accounting, decarbonization planning, and performance tracking now sit inside a single framework that enterprises can deploy without relying on consultants to bridge gaps.

That distinction matters because sustainability has crossed a threshold. It's no longer a branding exercise. It's becoming a financial one.

When emissions data informs procurement decisions, when decarbonization pathways influence capital allocation, and when regulators can trace disclosures back to verifiable systems, sustainability stops being abstract. It becomes operational truth. With the transaction closed, execution becomes the defining variable. Integration must feel seamless. Adoption must be driven by utility, not obligation. Enterprises must reach a point where managing sustainability without this kind of infrastructure becomes impractical.

This deal was not about ESG hype. It was about infrastructure.

Diginex is providing the connective tissue between regulation, carbon data, and real-world decision-making. That is where sustainability stops being aspirational and starts being enforceable, measurable, and valuable.

In that respect, Diginex didn't just add a chapter to the sustainability mission. It set the margins for the next one.

About Diginex

Diginex is a sustainability data company that helps organizations collect, manage, verify, and report ESG and impact data. Its solutions enable companies to comply with global regulations, improve supply chain transparency, and accelerate decarbonization efforts. Diginex combines technology, data science, and reporting expertise to create tools that make sustainability measurable, verifiable, and actionable.

About Plan A (plana.earth)

Plan A is Europe's leading Greentech provider, offering an AI-powered platform that automates carbon accounting and ESG reporting for over 1,500 businesses globally. By streamlining the collection of Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions data, the company enables organizations and their entire value chains to move beyond simple tracking toward science-based decarbonization and measurable return on investment. Certified by TÜV Rheinland and recognized as a B Corp, Plan A combines rigorous scientific methodology with advanced technology to help enterprises navigate complex regulatory frameworks, ensuring they reach net-zero goals with transparency and accuracy.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC.

Media contact for this content: info@hawkpointmedia.com

SOURCE: Diginex

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/diginex-acquisition-pushes-enterprise-esg-beyond-generic-reportin-1127230