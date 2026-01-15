Leaders Team, LLC Announces Pineapple & Profits: Why You're Not Your Business - A Transformative Book and Program in Atlanta, May 2026

New women's leadership and finance experience launches alongside the release of Pineapple & Profits

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / Leaders Team, LLC, a global leader in ontological leadership development and executive coaching, is proud to announce the upcoming launch of Pineapple & Profits: Why You're Not Your Business (And Why That Matters). This groundbreaking book guides leaders in separating their identity from their business, gaining financial clarity with confidence, and designing sustainable, long-term value.

In this new book, leadership consultant Kelly Townsend of Leaders Team and financial literacy expert Peter Frampton of Wealthvox guide you to shift the way you see your business, your numbers, and yourself, giving you a new context for leadership and a practical pathway to create a business built to succeed for the long term.

To complement the book, Leaders Team will host a Women's Leadership & Finance Program in Atlanta, GA, designed to elevate women's leadership while building lasting financial strength.

Women in leadership today face extraordinary challenges-from navigating rapid industry changes to managing high expectations and avoiding burnout. Pineapple & Profits offers practical frameworks that help leaders move from overwhelm to clarity, and from reactive decision-making to intentional design and strategy.

The Atlanta program expands on these core concepts through immersive, hands-on experience, focusing on:

Leadership Identity: Separating who you are from what you do.

Financial Literacy: Understanding money as a language, not just numbers.

Confidence & Clarity: Making aligned decisions that create long-term value.

Community & Collaboration: Learning alongside other high-impact women leaders.

"Women are leading in increasingly complex environments, yet few have been given the language or frameworks to relate to money and leadership with confidence. Pineapple & Profits bridges that gap by helping women reclaim their identity, strengthen financial fluency, and design leadership that is sustainable by design." - Kelly Townsend

The program will be facilitated by experts from Leaders Team, the transformational coaching organization behind Pineapple & Profits. Attendees will gain access to the tools, conversations, and practical models used by executives and leadership teams across North America to unlock performance, improve financial understanding, and strengthen organizational integrity.

Pineapple & Profits will be available in early 2026, with program registration opening soon. Full details, dates, and participation options will be announced through Leaders Team's official channels.

About Leaders Team

Leaders Team, LLC is a transformational leadership consulting firm that partners with executives and organizations to lead with integrity, clarity, and purpose. Through ontological coaching, practical frameworks, and courageous partnership, Leaders Team helps leaders uncover blind spots, strengthen accountability, and build cultures of trust that drive sustainable performance. Their work goes beyond training to reshape how leaders think, communicate, and act-creating lasting impact for individuals, teams, and the organizations they serve.

For Media Inquiries or Interview Requests:

Michele Johnson

(780) 289-5616

Michele@LeadersTeam.com

https://www.leadersteam.com

SOURCE: Leaders Team

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/leaders-team-llc-announces-pineapple-and-profits-why-youre-not-y-1127233