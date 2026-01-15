Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
15.01.2026 14:02 Uhr
National Student Clearinghouse: Fall Undergraduate Enrollment Shows Overall Growth Despite Decline at Private Colleges

Graduate international student enrollment also declined 5.9% after years of steady growth

HERNDON, VA / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / Total postsecondary enrollment in the United States grew 1.0% in fall 2025, driven by gains in undergraduate enrollment at both community colleges and public 4-year programs, according to a new report from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.

The Clearinghouse Enrollment Insights: Final Fall Enrollment Trends report found that graduate enrollment remained stable (-0.3%) in the fall as undergraduate enrollment grew (+1.2%). That undergraduate enrollment growth was driven primarily by a 3.0% increase in community college enrollment, along with a 1.4% increase at public 4-year colleges. Private 4-year institutions saw declines in undergraduate enrollments this fall (-1.6% at nonprofit and -2.0% at for-profit institutions).

"Overall enrollment is up slightly, but the real story is the shift between sectors," said Matthew Holsapple, Senior Director of Research at the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. "Community colleges and public universities are gaining ground, while private colleges are down - a clear departure from the broad-based growth of recent years."

International enrollment trend shifted: Graduate international student enrollment declined 5.9% (-10,000) after years of steady growth. At the undergraduate level, there was an increase in international enrollment (+3.2%, +5,000), but at less than half the rate than last fall (+8.4%, +13,000).

Computer and Information Science Program enrollment declined: Computer and Information Science program enrollment declined across all award levels and institution types. Decreases ranged from 3.6% at undergraduate primarily associate-baccalaureate institutions to 14.0% at the graduate level, signaling a notable shift in student program choices.

Undergraduate certificate growth continued: Undergraduate certificate and associate degree programs grew by 1.9% and 2.2%, respectively, outpacing growth in bachelor's degree programs (0.9%). After four consecutive years of increases, community colleges now enroll 752,000 students in undergraduate certificate programs, representing a 28.3% increase since fall 2021.

###

About the National Student Clearinghouse?Research Center
The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center is the research arm of the National Student Clearinghouse, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization formed in 1993. The Research Center collaborates with higher education institutions, states, school districts, high schools, and educational organizations as part of a national effort to better inform education leaders and policymakers. Through accurate longitudinal data outcomes reporting, the Research Center enables better educational policy decisions leading to improved student outcomes. To learn more, visit?nscresearchcenter.org.

CONTACT:
National Student Clearinghouse
media@studentclearinghouse.org

SOURCE: National Student Clearinghouse



