Tectonic Metals Inc.: Tectonic Metals Drilling Transforms Alpha Bowl from Discovery to Emerging Large-Scale Resource Growth Opportunity: 820 m × 600 m × 400 m Gold Footprint Defined

Alpha Bowl Drilling Now Connects to Chicken Mountain, Establishing > 3 km of Continuous Gold Mineralization: Open in all directions & Reinforcing Flat as a Large, Bulk-Tonnage, Open-Pit RIRGS Tier-One Mining Opportunity
Assay Results Pending from 76 Additional Drill Holes Across Multiple Targets
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / Tectonic Metals Inc. ("Tectonic" or the "Company") (TSX-V:TECT)(OTCQB:TETOF) today announced additional assay results from 24 drill holes completed during the 2025 drill campaign at Alpha Bowl, located within the Company's flagship ~99,800 acre Flat Gold Project ("Flat") in Southwest Alaska.
The 24 drill holes reported herein - 9 diamond core holes and 15 reverse circulation ("RC") holes - represent approximately 4,800 metres ("m") of drilling from the Company's 18,373 m 2025 program. All holes intersected gold mineralization, returning grades of up to 25.16 g/t Au (see assay table below), with 14 holes collaring in mineralization and 10 holes ending in mineralization, including the diamond drill hole CMD25-015, drilled to a depth of 392 metres.
These results confirm geological and mineralized continuity between Alpha Bowl and Chicken Mountain, establishing a gold system extending more than 3 kilometres along strike that remains open at depth and in all directions. Drilling continues to expand and define Alpha Bowl as a coherent three-dimensional mineralized body measuring approximately 820 metres along strike, 600 metres in width, and extending to at least 400 metres depth.
Alpha Bowl: From Blind Target to Volumetrically Significant Gold System in 12 Months
Alpha Bowl represents a significant exploration success and highlights the gold resource potential that Flat can deliver with systematic drilling. Prior to 2024, this target had never been drill tested in the history of the Flat Gold Project, despite hosting Flat Creek, one of Alaska's richest placer producing creeks with over 650,000 ounces of recorded placer gold production¹.
Alpha Bowl is primarily blind to surface with limited to no outcrop exposure or direct surface expression. Through systematic geological interpretation, geophysical targeting and strategic drilling, Tectonic executed a drill program in 2024 yielding a brand-new discovery of 1.22 g/t Au over 65.53 m , including 6.01 g/t Au over 6.1 m with 21.72 g/t Au over 1.52 m (see Tectonic News Release, March 3, 2025).
Follow up 2025 step-out drilling on this discovery hole returned 2.23 g/t Au over 41.15 m , including 4.00 g/t Au over 21.34 m (see News Release, September 10, 2025), testing the eastern edge of the target where mineralization remains wide open.
In less than twelve months, Alpha Bowl has evolved from a blind drill target into a volumetrically significant gold system. The confirmed connection to Chicken Mountain establishes a district-scale mineralized corridor at Flat, reinforcing the project's potential as a large, bulk-tonnage, reduced intrusion-related gold system ("RIRGS") and supporting continued systematic drill expansion.
Key Geological Achievements and Characteristics:
1. Validated Geological Continuity Over 3 Kilometers of Drilled Mineralized Strike
Alpha Bowl is now confirmed via drilling as the northern extension of the Chicken Mountain intrusion, creating a continuous, coherent, 3-kilometer mineralized corridor from Chicken Mountain through the Adit Zone to the Alpha Bowl Zone. This continuity is fundamental to resource estimation and for consideration during the preliminary resource estimation study planned for late 2026.
2. Exceptional Drill Success Rate Validates Scale, Strength of The Chicken Mountain / Alpha Bowl System
134 out of 134 holes (100%) have intersected gold mineralization
Mineralization begins at or near surface (critical for open-pit economics)
73 of 134 holes (54.5%) ended in mineralization, indicating the system extends beyond current drill penetration
Mineralization remains open at depth and is constrained only by drill depth, not by geological boundaries
This extraordinary hit rate is rare in exploration and demonstrates that Tectonic's geological team has developed a solid understanding of the mineralizing system. This significantly de-risks future drilling and resource expansion.
3. Alpha Bowl Significant and High-Grade Gold Intercepts to Date
While the system demonstrates bulk-tonnage potential, the presence of higher-grade intervals warrants infill and expansion drilling and presents the opportunity for multiple higher-grade starter pits that could significantly enhance project economics. These higher-grade intervals are not considered as random, current analysis models them with structural controls and fluid focusing mechanisms within the broader mineralized system. Examples of these higher-grade intervals at Alpha Bowl include new results released today and previously reported intervals:
CMD25-015
25.16 g.t Au over 0.60 m (5 flecks of visible gold observed), within
1.36 g/t Au over 39.00 m, all within
0.85 g/t Au over 74.00 m
Diamond drill hole ending in mineralization; total hole length 392.28 m
CMR25-045
1.56 g/t Au over 10.67 m, within
0.55 g/t Au over 73.15 m
RC drill ending in mineralization; total hole length 94.49 m
CMD25-009
1.07 g/t Au over 14.80 m, within
0.48 g/t Au over 94.00 m
CMR25-068
0.90 g/t Au over 7.62 m, within
0.44 g/t Au over 79.25 m
RC drill hole ending in mineralization; total hole length 128.00 m
CMD25-004
15.41 g/t Au over 1.26 m, within
1.76 g/t Au over 13.00 m
10.28 g/t Au over 1.0 0m, within
3.81 g/t Au over 3.00 m
CMR25-042
12.48 g/t Au over 1.52 m, within
1.29 g/t Au over 16.76 m
RC drill hole ending in mineralization; total hole length 110.34 m
CMR24-026 (previously announced)
21.72 g/t Au over 1.52 m, within
6.01 g/t Au over 6.1 m, all within
1.22 g/t Au over 65.53 m
RC drill hole ending in mineralization; total hole length 65.32 m
CMR25-035 (previously announced)
4.00 g/t Au over 21.34 m, within
2.23 g/t Au over 41.15 m
4. Substantial Resource Growth Potential Remains at Alpha Bowl
The System Remains Open in Multiple Directions
Current Defined Mineralized Footprint: 820 m (strike) x 600 m (width) x 400 m (depth)
Alpha Bowl Target Area: 1.5 km x 1.0 km (1,500,000 m²)
Percentage of Target Tested: Approximately 60% of the interpreted target, with mineralization depth constrained only by current drill hole length
Critical Growth Vectors:
Higher Grade Gold Concentration in Eastern Alpha Bowl: 3D geological modeling of recent drill assays combined with structural, alteration, and geochemical vectors demonstrates that gold tenor at Alpha Bowl increases in the eastern portion of the bowl, suggesting the core of the system may be situated to the east of the current drilling and remains open to drill testing. See Figure 4 (below) and Alpha Bowl Video.
Grade Enhancement: Higher-grade intervals occurring within broader mineralized envelopes indicate strong potential for additional high-grade shoot discovery through continued testing of the structural framework and systematic infill drilling.
Strike Extension (North): Pending drill assays testing an additional 500 m of strike potential could extend the defined mineralized corridor to 1.3+ km at Alpha Bowl alone, representing a nearly 60% increase in the zone's along-strike footprint.
Depth Extension: 54.5% of holes ended in mineralization, indicating strong potential for resource expansion below 400 m depth.
Width Expansion: The 600 m width represents the tested extent; however, the intrusive body is interpreted to continue laterally well beyond current drill coverage
5. Classic RIRGS Characteristics Throughout the System
Alpha Bowl exhibits textbook Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold System (RIRGS) characteristics, directly comparable to world-class deposits including the Fort Knox Mine operated by Kinross Gold Corporation in Alaska (9+ million ounces produced, continuing operation2):
6. Validating a Prolific Gold System
Alpha Bowl hosts one of Alaska's most productive placer gold creeks, with over 650,000 ounces of recorded historic placer production 1 . This extraordinary placer endowment provides independent validation of the potential gold inventory within the Alpha Bowl intrusion. The source of this placer gold is now being delineated in bedrock through systematic drilling.
Results Summary
A summary of the results released today for the 15 RC holes is presented in Table 1 and a summary of the 9 core results are presented in Table 2. Data pertaining to locations of drill holes included in the announcement are presented in Table 3. Full assay results for the 15 RC and 9 core results can be found at this link: Click Here for Full Assay Results.
Assay Results From 76 Additional Holes Pending
Expansion and targeted high-grade gold drilling at Chicken Mountain to increase resource confidence
Extension drilling at Alpha Bowl testing the additional 500m strike potential
First-pass exploration drilling at Black Creek and Jam Intrusion targets
Follow up drilling at Golden Apex
Tectonic will provide further updates as results are received, interpreted and validated
To learn more about the 2025 Drill Programs, click here: Tectonic Metals Delivers Record 18,372 Metres Across 125 Drill Holes at Flat Gold Project, Alaska
Table 1. Significant Alpha Bowl RC Drill Results*
Hole No.
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au g/t
CMR25-036
91.44
115.82
24.38
0.51
including
91.44
105.16
13.72
0.76
with
91.44
100.58
9.14
0.99
CMR25-037
60.96
82.30
21.34
0.42
including
60.96
67.06
6.10
0.62
CMR25-038
13.72
38.10
24.38
0.45
including
13.72
25.91
12.19
0.70
with
13.72
21.34
7.62
1.00
79.25
88.39
9.14
1.88
including
79.25
83.82
4.57
3.50
CMR25-039
68.58
100.58
32.00
0.26
including
91.44
99.06
7.62
0.44
CMR25-040
13.72
42.67
28.96
0.32
including
15.24
19.81
4.57
0.85
with
18.29
19.81
1.52
2.16
86.87
106.68
19.81
0.50
including
96.01
105.16
9.14
0.88
with
99.06
100.58
1.52
4.13
CMR25-042
1.52
18.29
16.76
1.29
including
15.24
16.76
1.52
12.48
83.82
110.34
26.52
0.55
including
94.49
96.01
1.52
6.05
CMR25-043
28.96
51.82
22.86
0.29
including
28.96
35.05
6.1
0.36
with
44.2
47.24
3.05
0.79
70.1
76.2
6.1
0.87
including
71.63
76.2
4.57
1.13
with
73.15
76.2
3.05
1.52
CMR25-044
30.48
92.96
62.48
0.34
including
33.53
54.86
21.34
0.62
with
35.05
42.67
7.62
1.08
with
41.15
42.67
1.52
3.89
and including
89.92
92.96
3.05
0.84
CMR25-045
22.86
96.01
73.15
0.55
including
22.86
80.77
57.91
0.65
with
35.05
44.2
9.14
0.92
and with
56.39
67.06
10.67
1.56
CMR25-066
51.82
60.96
9.14
0.82
including
51.82
54.86
3.05
1.72
CMR25-068
0
79.25
79.25
0.44
including
1.52
13.72
12.19
0.78
and including
21.34
33.53
12.19
0.48
and including
39.62
47.24
7.62
0.9
and including
54.86
64.01
9.14
0.48
and including
71.63
74.68
3.05
0.72
102.11
123.44
21.34
0.32
including
102.11
108.2
6.1
0.4
and including
120.4
121.92
1.52
1.51
*All reported intercepts are reported as downhole lengths, as insufficient data exists to determine true widths. Select composites utilizing 0.10, 0.30 or 0.50 g/t Au cut-off with a maximum 3.1m continuous (two sample) below the cut-off inclusion.
Table 2. Significant Alpha Bowl Diamond Drill Core Assay Results*
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au g/t
CMD25-004
130.00
155.00
25.00
0.33
including
132.00
141.00
9.00
0.60
with
132.00
137.00
5.00
0.78
219.00
232.00
13.00
1.76
including
226.04
227.30
1.26
15.41
296.00
299.00
3.00
3.81
including
298.00
299.00
1.00
10.28
CMD25-005
90.10
92.50
2.40
2.67
114.45
126.71
12.26
0.47
including
121.49
126.71
5.22
0.91
with
121.49
123.75
2.26
1.93
275.70
298.00
22.30
0.51
including
279.50
295.00
15.50
0.68
with
281.80
285.50
3.70
1.99
CMD25-007
12.50
178.61
166.11
0.19
including
17.00
20.00
3.00
0.42
and including
45.00
46.50
1.50
0.76
and including
67.50
70.41
2.91
0.32
and including
80.50
83.00
2.50
0.70
and including
120.00
122.00
2.00
0.49
and including
131.33
133.37
2.04
0.31
and including
156.00
157.28
1.28
0.65
294.00
345.73
51.73
0.30
including
299.40
302.84
3.44
1.51
and including
312.84
317.14
4.30
0.40
and including
334.05
340.16
6.11
0.47
and including
342.21
344.68
2.47
0.32
CMD25-009
3.35
29.00
25.65
0.23
33.83
99.00
65.17
0.32
including
44.50
54.00
9.50
0.43
with
46.50
50.50
4.00
0.55
And including
58.00
77.50
19.50
0.55
with
58.00
67.00
9.00
0.81
115.00
209.00
94.00
0.48
including
121.00
145.00
24.00
0.41
with
123.75
131.00
7.25
0.61
and with
140.00
142.00
2.00
0.57
and including
149.00
166.00
17.00
0.53
with
155.50
162.00
6.50
0.72
And including
173.00
199.90
26.90
0.79
with
180.53
194.50
14.80
1.07
296.00
303.00
7.00
0.53
including
301.00
302.00
2.35
2.35
CMD25-010
124.05
175.70
51.65
0.27
including
124.05
133.00
8.95
0.51
with
124.05
127.51
3.46
0.88
and including
170.00
171.00
1.00
1.21
180.00
236.50
56.50
0.37
including
184.00
194.00
10.00
1.03
with
190.00
194.00
4.00
1.98
and including
203.00
211.50
8.50
0.47
with
204.25
208.00
3.75
0.74
315.00
344.00
29.00
0.23
including
318.00
320.00
2.00
0.92
355.08
367.44
12.36
0.52
including
355.08
365.00
9.92
0.56
CMD25-013
61.00
113.00
52.00
0.15
including
70.00
74.07
4.07
0.26
and including
86.00
90.00
4.00
0.40
and including
102.00
106.00
4.00
0.29
186.39
206.00
19.61
0.52
including
190.00
205.00
15.00
0.63
210.00
253.00
43.00
0.16
including
229.00
236.00
7.00
0.22
275.00
300.00
25.00
0.29
including
289.00
300.00
11.00
0.47
with
295.00
298.00
3.00
0.86
304.00
343.51
39.51
0.43
including
306.00
312.00
6.00
0.39
and including
330.00
340.00
10.00
1.02
with
337.00
338.00
1.00
7.19
CMD25-015
43.00
106.00
63.00
0.19
including
43.00
44.00
1.00
0.84
and including
58.00
61.00
3.00
0.31
and including
72.00
75.00
3.00
0.37
and including
80.00
84.00
4.00
0.49
111.00
146.00
35.00
0.28
including
111.00
123.00
12.00
0.54
299.00
373.00
74.00
0.85
including
304.00
311.00
7.00
0.69
and including
327.00
366.00
39.00
1.36
with
331.00
354.00
23.00
1.80
and with
331.00
339.00
8.00
3.28
and with
331.00
332.65
1.65
11.59
and with
332.00
332.65
0.65
25.16
378.00
382.00
4.00
1.88
including
378.00
380.00
2.00
3.62
CMD25-017
188.00
190.00
2.00
3.44
215.00
219.00
4.00
1.31
including
216.00
217.00
1.00
3.69
238.00
249.00
11.00
0.58
including
238.00
245.00
7.00
0.81
283.00
286.00
3.00
0.93
291.00
303.00
12.00
1.30
including
296.00
303.00
7.00
1.89
with
298.00
303.00
5.00
2.30
307.00
328.00
21.00
0.60
including
317.00
327.00
10.00
0.96
with
319.00
322.00
3.00
2.31
CMD25-026
20.00
54.00
34.00
0.51
including
33.00
46.00
13.00
1.12
80.00
98.00
18.00
0.32
including
80.00
83.00
3.00
1.26
184.00
210.00
26.00
0.54
including
190.00
196.00
6.00
0.74
and including
205.00
209.00
4.00
1.91
with
208.00
209.00
1.00
6.80
295.00
300.00
5.00
1.25
336.00
350.00
14.00
0.52
including
340.00
346.00
6.00
0.86
with
341.00
342.70
1.70
2.31
*All reported intercepts are reported as downhole lengths, as insufficient data exists to determine true widths. Select composites utilizing 0.10, 0.30 or 0.50 g/t Au cut-off with a maximum 3.1m continuous below cut-off inclusion.
Table 3. Details of Phase One and Two Alpha Bowl Drill Holes at Chicken Mountain
Hole No.
Type
Azimuth (o)
Dip (o)
Length (m)
UTM E
UTM N
Prospect
Purpose
CMD25-004
DDH
270
-55
332.84
552268
6918637
Alpha Bowl
Exploration
CMD25-005
DDH
110
-55
364.54
551979
6918723
Alpha Bowl
Exploration
CMD25-007
DDH
110
-55
367.60
552011
6918529
Alpha Bowl
Exploration
CMD25-009
DDH
110
-55
358.44
552177
6918467
Alpha Bowl
Exploration
CMD25-010
DDH
110
-55
367.60
552083
6918342
Alpha Bowl
Exploration
CMD25-013
DDH
110
-55
343.60
552056
6918242
Alpha Bowl
Exploration
CMD25-015
DDH
110
-55
392.28
552232
6918188
Alpha Bowl
Exploration
CMD25-017
DDH
110
-55
346.25
552310
6918076
Alpha Bowl
Exploration
CMD25-026
DDH
110
-65
352.65
552272
6918637
Alpha Bowl
Exploration
CMR25-036
RC
110
-55
125.00
551911
6918669
Alpha Bowl
Exploration
CMR25-037
RC
110
-55
84.73
551967
6918382
Alpha Bowl
Exploration
CMR25-038
RC
110
-55
126.50
551984
6918645
Alpha Bowl
Exploration
CMR25-039
RC
110
-55
134.10
552016
6918365
Alpha Bowl
Exploration
CMR25-040
RC
110
-55
134.00
552051
6918620
Alpha Bowl
Exploration
CMR25-042
RC
110
-55
110.30
552123
6918596
Alpha Bowl
Exploration
CMR25-043
RC
110
-55
88.41
552195
6918566
Alpha Bowl
Exploration
CMR25-044
RC
110
-55
105.20
552242
6918554
Alpha Bowl
Exploration
CMR25-045
RC
110
-55
96.00
552333
6918511
Alpha Bowl
Exploration
CMR25-046
RC
110
-55
97.50
551931
6918291
Alpha Bowl
Exploration
CMR25-051
RC
110
-55
141.73
551977
6918276
Alpha Bowl
Exploration
CMR25-052
RC
110
-75
94.50
551977
6918276
Alpha Bowl
Exploration
CMR25-066
RC
110
-55
65.50
552426
6918113
Alpha Bowl
Exploration
CMR25-067
RC
110
-75
44.20
552426
6918114
Alpha Bowl
Exploration
CMR25-068
RC
110
-55
129.50
552486
6918092
Alpha Bowl
Exploration
Footnotes and References:
Placer production figures from?"Mineral Occurrence and Development Potential Report, Locatable?and Salable Minerals, Bering Sea-Western Interior Resource Management Plan, BLM-Alaska"
Proven & Probable Mineral Reserves 1,935koz Au. Mineral Resources are estimated at a cutoff grade of 0.30 g/t Au from " Fort Knox ?Dec. 31,?2022?Annual Mineral and Resource Statement
Qualified Person??
Tectonic Metals' disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Peter Kleespies, M.Sc., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101.?
The analytical work for the 2025 Flat drilling program was performed by MSA Labs (MSA) an internationally recognized and accredited analytical services provider, which is independent of Tectonic. All core and RC samples were submitted to MSA's Fairbanks, Alaska facility. Certain sample shipments were shipped to MSA's Prince George, British Columbia facility to expedite analysis times. At either lab the entire sample was dried, crushed to 2mm and riffle split into nominal 500 g subsample jars for analysis (prep code CRU-CPA). ?Sample split jars were then analysed for gold using PhotonAssayTM (CPA-Au1). If additional nominal 500-gram PhotonAssay TM analysis splits are conducted for a given samples results from all splits are combined on a weight average basis. All initial PhotonAssay TM samples will undergo further analysis for a suite of 48 elements (IMS-230), with pulverization of jar contents to 85% passing 75um (PPU-510), with four acid digestion and ICP-MS finish.?
QA/QC procedures for the drill program included insertion of a certificated reference material every 20 samples, blanks at rate of approximately every 25 samples and a field duplicate sample (split of the 1.5 m original sample) every 25 samples. All QAQC control samples returned values within acceptable limits??
Samples are placed in sealed and security tagged bags and shipped directly to the MSA facility in Fairbanks, Alaska, utilizing strict Chain of Custody protocols.??
On behalf of Tectonic Metals Inc.,?
Tony Reda?
President and Chief Executive Officer?
For further information about Tectonic Metals Inc. or this news release, please visit our website at www.tectonicmetals.com or contact Investor Relations, toll-free at 1.888.685.8558 or by email at investorrelations@tectonicmetals.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements, Historical Information and Visual Observations
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "potential," "target," or similar terminology, or that events or conditions "may" or "will" occur.??
Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the potential for mineralization at Tectonic's projects; the nature, scope, and timing of future exploration activities; the interpretation of geological observations; the possible size or scale of mineralized systems; the receipt of regulatory approvals, and the anticipated benefits of current and future exploration programs.
This release also refers to historical information, including results from past exploration activities and placer production figures. Such historical information has not been independently verified by Tectonic, may not be reliable, and should not be relied upon as current, NI 43-101 compliant data.
In addition, this release contains, detailed geological notes, and descriptive observations such as alteration styles, mineralogy and visible gold. These observations are preliminary in nature, may not be representative of the entire interval or system, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of mineralized assay results or as the basis for any investment decision. Investors and readers are cautioned that visual estimates, core photographs, and geological descriptions are not substitutes for laboratory assay results and do not demonstrate the economic viability of any mineral deposit.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on a number of assumptions made as of the date such statements are provided, including, among others: assumptions regarding future gold and other metal prices; currency exchange and interest rates; favourable operating and political conditions; timely receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of labour, equipment, and services; stability of financial and capital markets; availability of financing on acceptable terms; accuracy of exploration data and geological models; and the ability to successfully advance planned exploration programs. Many of these assumptions are beyond the control of Tectonic and may prove to be incorrect.
Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation: risks inherent to mineral exploration and development; volatility of commodity prices; changes in laws, regulations, and policies; delays or inability to obtain required approvals and permits; availability of financing; general economic, political, and market conditions; labour disputes and shortages; equipment and supply risks; environmental and social risks; competition; inaccuracies in exploration results or geological interpretations; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure filings.
Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, there can be no assurance they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, historical information, or preliminary visual geological observations. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Tectonic disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.?
SOURCE: Tectonic Metals Inc.
