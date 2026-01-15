Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - Nio Strategic Metals Inc. (TSXV: NIO) (OTC Pink: NIOCF) ("Nio" or the "Corporation"), a critical mineral exploration company, today announced, subject to the filings with and the approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), that it intends to enter into a shares for services agreement (the "Agreement") to satisfy an aggregate of $27,300 of the Corporation's outstanding debt. An aggregate of 210,000 common shares in the capital of the Corporation (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.13 per Share are proposed to be issued in accordance with the policies of the TSXV.

The Board of Directors and Management of Nio believe that these services were instrumental at the time of the flow-through shares issuance announced last December 19, 2025.

About Nio Strategic Metals

Nio Strategic Metals is an exploration and development company, with a focus on becoming a ferroniobium producer. The Corporation holds niobium properties located in Oka and near Mont-Laurier and another exploration property in the Province of Québec.

For more information on the Corporation, please refer to the Corporation's public documents available on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca) or on the Corporation's website (https://niostratmet.com/) or contact:

Source: Nio Strategic Metals Inc.