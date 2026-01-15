Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - Stuhini Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: STU) (OTCQB: STXPF) (WKN: A2PLBV) ("Stuhini" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will officially change its name to EraNova Metals Inc. ("EraNova" or the "Company"), effective January 19, 2026, marking a new chapter in the Company's evolution and reflecting a broader strategy focused on unlocking value from its multi-metal asset base at the flagship Ruby Creek Project in northern British Columbia.

"The name EraNova Metals represents a new era for the Company-one that builds on our strong foundation while embracing a more expansive, multi-metal growth trajectory," said Meredith Eades, President and CEO. "With the molybdenum deposit advancing toward economic studies, high-grade silver with demonstrated recoveries, and newly identified copper-gold targets, we're excited to move forward under a name that better reflects our vision and ambition."

The name change was approved by directors on January 5, 2026, and aligns with EraNova's forward-looking strategy to advance exploration and development across the Ruby Creek Project - which hosts a large molybdenum resource alongside high-grade silver, gold, and emerging copper-gold porphyry targets.

A Dual-Path Strategy: Development and Discovery

The rebrand reflects EraNova's strategic focus on "one property, two paths to value creation".

Development:

The Company is progressing internal economic studies on its measured and indicated 433 million-pound molybdenum deposit (using US$15.00 per lb molybdenum prices and a 0.02% cut-off grade)1, including conceptual-level work by Tetra Tech to evaluate development scenarios and updated assumptions. This builds on over 74,000 metres of historical drilling and a 2006 feasibility study2 and will inform potential next steps in de-risking and advancing the asset.

Discovery:

In parallel, EraNova is unlocking a pipeline of high-impact multi-metal targets across its 29,734-hectare land package, including:

High-grade silver at the Silver Surprise Zone , where a 2025 mini bulk sample returned 4,200 g/t Ag and confirmed 95% silver recovery via direct smelting - a rare outcome in the silver sector. (See December 1, 2025 news release).

, where a 2025 mini bulk sample returned and confirmed - a rare outcome in the silver sector. (See December 1, 2025 news release). A newly identified copper-gold porphyry target at Ruffner, near the historic Ruffner Silver Mine, with outcrop and float samples up to 8.1% Cu and 36.8 g/t Au, and geophysical evidence of a large mineralized footprint. (See November 4, 2025 news release).

Trading Details

Effective at the opening of markets on Monday, January 19, 2026, the Company's common shares will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new name "EraNova Metals Inc." and the new ticker symbol "NOVA". The CUSIP and ISIN numbers for the common shares have also been changed to 29478G106 and CA29478G1063, respectively.

There is no consolidation or change in share capital in connection with the name change, and shareholders are not required to take any action. Existing share certificates remain valid.

The Company's updated website, branding, and social media channels will roll out in the coming weeks to reflect the new corporate identity.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Clive Aspinall, P.Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About EraNova Metals

EraNova Metals is a mineral exploration company focused on exploration and development of precious and base metals properties in western Canada. The Company's portfolio of exploration properties includes the flagship Ruby Creek Property, 16 km east of Atlin, BC; the South Thompson Nickel Project, 35 km northwest of Grand Rapids, Manitoba; and the Big Ledge Property, 57 km south of Revelstoke, BC.

Twitter: @STUexploration

LinkedIn: Stuhini Exploration

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: statements regarding the Company's name change and rebranding; the strategic rationale behind the name change; the advancement of economic studies on the Ruby Creek molybdenum deposit; the potential development of that deposit; exploration and target advancement across the Company's land package; and the anticipated rollout of updated branding, investor materials, and online presence.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions believed by the Company to be reasonable at the time of preparation, including: that the TSX Venture Exchange will approve the name change and related matters in a timely manner; that exploration and technical studies will proceed as planned; that commodity prices, market conditions, and access to capital will remain supportive; and that the Company will be able to execute its dual-path strategy as described.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These include, but are not limited to: delays in regulatory approval or implementation of the name change; unexpected results from exploration or technical evaluations; changes in market conditions; and risks associated with early-stage mineral exploration and development.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

1 See "Technical Report, Ruby Creek Project, Northern British Columbia, Canada" effective March 10, 2022 and dated April 22, 2022 authored by Steven Ristorcelli, C. P. G., Peter Ronning, P. Eng., Finley Bakker, P. Geo., and John Eggert, P. Eng

2 Tetra Tech (formerly Wardrop Engineering Inc.), "Ruby Creek Feasibility Study" Document No. 0851760100-REP-R0002-01, prepared for Adanac Molybdenum Corp., 2006.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280463

Source: Stuhini Exploration Ltd.