Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - Sorrento Resources Ltd. (CSE: SRS ) (OTCQB: SRSLF) (the "Company" or "Sorrento") a Canadian exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Atlantic Canada, is pleased to announce it has entered into a drilling contract with "Gladiator Drilling", who will be mobilizing to the Company's flagship properties, Rodgers Cove and Bottom Brook, by the end of January. The Company has also received a permit to drill the Bottom Brook Project.

Under the agreement, Gladiator Drilling will complete a minimum of 3,000 metres of core drilling to test high-priority target zones which will be identified through mapping, sampling, and historic work.

Management Commentary

Alex Bugden, P. Geo., Director and Qualified Person of Sorrento Resources Ltd., commented: "We are quickly advancing towards our first phase of drilling at the Bottom Brook and Rodgers Cove Properties with the support of Gladiator Drilling. They have extensive local knowledge and experience to ensure this program is executed successfully. We look forward to taking aim at verifying and expanding on the significant rare earth mineralization previously defined and will provide more updates as mobilization and drilling commences."

About Sorrento Resources Ltd.

Sorrento is engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property assets in Canada. Sorrento's objective is to locate and develop economic precious and rare earth element, gold, and base metal properties of merit including the Bottom Brook Project, Rodgers Cove Gold, and Harmsworth (VMS) project all located in Newfoundland.

