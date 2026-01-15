Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier Expands Its Manufacturing Footprint in Dorval with $100 Million Project to Support Worldwide Growth

Bombardier will celebrate the announcement of a new 126,000-square-foot manufacturing centre in Dorval today

This new manufacturing centre will complement Bombardier's existing facilities, with the goal of further increasing production capacity and productivity. Opening is scheduled before the end of 2027 (1)

The Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Christine Fréchette, is set to announce a $35 million repayable loan from Investissement Québec's ESSOR program to back the project

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier is announcing today a new 126,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing centre in Dorval, which marks a significant milestone in its growth strategy. Located near the Challenger manufacturing centre and the Laurent Beaudoin Completion Centre, this new facility will further expand Bombardier's industrial footprint and strengthen its production capabilities. Bombardier will host an event at 1 p.m. to celebrate the announcement, in the presence of industry and government representatives, as well as Bombardier employees.

The project represents an investment of approximately $100 million and is part of the company's long-term strategy to boost productivity as it responds to growing demand for its business aircraft. This new facility, set to open before the end of 20271, is expected to create skilled job opportunities.

"This major investment demonstrates our commitment to support Bombardier's growth and build the infrastructure we need to maximize our productivity. As we expand our manufacturing capacity, we're positioning ourselves to keep up with global demand and solidify our position at the top of the business aviation industry," said David Murray, Executive Vice President, Manufacturing, IT and Bombardier Operational Excellence System. "We also want to acknowledge the effectiveness of Investissement Québec's programs for supporting business growth. The ESSOR program, which will finance part of our expansion through a repayable loan, supports Bombardier's global growth objectives while creating quality jobs in the province of Quebec."

To support this strategic initiative, Quebec's Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy and Minister responsible for the Montérégie region, Christine Fréchette, will be in attendance to announce a $35 million repayable, non-forgivable loan under Investissement Québec's ESSOR program, which is managed by the government. The program was created to help promote Quebec's competitive manufacturing sector and economic vitality.

"By supporting the expansion of Bombardier, a world-class prime contractor, our government is generating significant economic benefits for the entire Quebec supply chain and for the aerospace cluster. This investment will also lead to the creation of hundreds of highly skilled, well-paid jobs, while strengthening Quebec's expertise. Thanks to its know-how and its capacity for innovation, Bombardier is helping to consolidate Quebec's global position in this strategic sector, and I am very proud to support this homegrown company," said Christine Fréchette, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy and Minister responsible for the Montérégie region.

The announcement is the latest in a series of major economic contributions by Bombardier to Quebec and Canada. The latest PwC study commissioned by Bombardier found that Bombardier contributed a total of $7.4 billion (direct, indirect, and induced) to Canada's GDP in 2024 and sustained nearly 50,000 jobs across the country. In Quebec alone, Bombardier creates nearly 10,000 direct jobs and is a direct source for over 31% of aerospace employment, ranking it as one of the province's largest manufacturing employers.(1)

