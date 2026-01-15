Jones Soda Co.: Jones Soda Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Fourth Quarter Net Sales of $11.0 - $11.3 Million, Representing an Approximately 330% Increase Year-Over-Year

SEATTLE, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA) (OTCQB: JSDA) ("Jones Soda" or the "Company"), today announced its preliminary sales and gross margin results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 sales ended December 31, 2025.

Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Net sales are expected to increase approximately 329% to $11.0 - $11.3 million, compared to $2.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Gross profit margin is expected to be between 32 - 34%, compared to negative 36% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Preliminary Full Year 2025 Results

Net sales from continuing operations are expected to increase approximately 37% to $24.0 - $24.9 million, compared to $17.9 million in 2024.

Gross profit margin is expected to be between 30 - 32%, compared to 21.3% in 2024.

These figures are subject to audit and finalization. Full year-end results are expected to be available on March 31, 2026.

Scott Harvey, Jones Soda Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We delivered a strong fourth quarter, significantly outperforming expectations as demand accelerated across our portfolio. Preliminary results indicate fourth-quarter gross sales of approximately $12 million which is the highest gross sales Jones has ever delivered in its history. This performance reflects the early impact of our focused growth strategy, improved execution, and increased traction across our core channels. We are entering 2026 with clear momentum and a foundation in place to drive continued growth.

"I would like to call out the impressive performance of the Jones Team who worked tirelessly to plan and deliver such a high sales quarter. We have demonstrated that both our team and supply chain are proven, resilient, and capable of scaling efficiently to support meaning growth."

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) is a leading craft soda manufacturer. The company markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jones® Soda brand. Jones' mainstream soda line is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com or www.myjones.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as well as applicable securities legislation in Canada. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "postulate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions readers that any forward-looking statements provided by the Company are not a guarantee of future results or performance and that such forward-looking statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation, that the Company will realize the expected benefits of the divestiture of its cannabis business, and that the sale of the Company's cannabis business will enable the Company to sharpen its strategic priorities and accelerate investment in its core soda, functional beverage, and adult beverage categories. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

