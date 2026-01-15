Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14Y65 | ISIN: US70975L1070 | Ticker-Symbol: 0P8
Tradegate
15.01.26 | 14:57
306,90 Euro
+13,96 % +37,60
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
PENUMBRA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PENUMBRA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
299,20301,5015:34
299,20301,5015:34
PR Newswire
15.01.2026 13:00 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Penumbra, Inc. Provides Preliminary Update on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

ALAMEDA, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), the world's leading thrombectomy company, today announced certain unaudited and preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025.

Unaudited and Preliminary Financial Highlights:

  • Fourth quarter 2025 revenue of $383.0 million to $384.8 million, which represents growth of approximately 21.4% to 22.0% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Excluding the impact of the China region, revenue growth was approximately 23.2% to 23.8% for the fourth quarter 2025.
  • Revenue of $1,401.3 million to $1,403.1 million for the full year 2025, which represents growth of approximately 17.3% to 17.5% compared to the full year 2024. Excluding the impact to the China region, revenue growth was approximately 24.7% to 24.9% for the full year 2025.
  • Gross margin of 67.9% to 68.1% for the fourth quarter 2025 and 67.1% for the full year 2025.
  • Income from operations of $56.9 million to $60.4 million or operating margin of 14.8% to 15.7% for the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • Income from operations of $186.9 million to $190.4 million or operating margin of 13.3% to 13.6% for the full year 2025.

About Penumbra
Penumbra, Inc., the world's leading thrombectomy company, is focused on developing the most innovative technologies for challenging medical conditions such as ischemic stroke, venous thromboembolism such as pulmonary embolism, and acute limb ischemia. Our broad portfolio, which includes computer assisted vacuum thrombectomy (CAVT), centers on removing blood clots from head-to-toe with speed, safety and simplicity. By pioneering these innovations, we support healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries, working to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com and connect on Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

Investor Relations
Penumbra, Inc.
[email protected]

SOURCE Penumbra, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.