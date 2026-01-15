Anzeige
Bank7 Corp. Announces Q4 2025 and Full Year Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. "We are happy to report a strong fourth quarter and another full-year of robust earnings. Our bankers produced outstanding loan and deposit growth, while also maintaining a strong net interest margin and excellent credit quality. We are excited about 2026, as our properly matched balance sheet has us well positioned to continue to take advantage of our dynamic geographic region," said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company.

For the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025:

  • Net income of $10.8 million compared to $10.8 million, a decrease of 0.55%
  • Earnings per share of $1.12 compared to $1.13, a decrease of 0.88%
  • Total assets of $2.0 billion compared to $1.9 billion, an increase of 3.82%
  • Total loans of $1.6 billion compared to $1.5 billion, an increase of 4.71%
  • Pre-provision pre-tax earnings of $14.2 million compared to $14.9 million, a decrease of 4.95%
  • Total interest income of $32.8 million compared to $33.7 million, a decrease of 2.67%

For the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to the year ended December 31, 2024:

  • Net income of $43.1 million compared to $45.7 million, a decrease of 5.75%
  • Earnings per share of $4.50 compared to $4.84, a decrease of 7.02%
  • Total assets of $2.0 billion compared to $1.7 billion, an increase of 12.87%
  • Total loans of $1.6 billion compared to $1.4 billion, an increase of 14.96%
  • Pre-provision pre-tax earnings of $57.5 million compared to $60.4 million, a decrease of 4.78%
  • Total interest income of $128.8 million compared to $131.5 million, a decrease of 2.11%

Both the Bank's and the Company's capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes. On December 31, 2025, the Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 12.82%, 14.09%, and 15.25%, respectively. On December 31, 2025, on a consolidated basis, the Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 12.82%, 14.09%, and 15.24%, respectively. Designation as a well-capitalized institution under regulations does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by bank regulators.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
This earnings release contains the non-GAAP financial measure pre-provision pre-tax earnings. The Company's management uses this non-GAAP measure in their analysis of the Company's performance. This measure adjusts GAAP performance to exclude from net income, income tax expense, provision for credit losses, and loss on sales and calls of available-for-sale debt securities.


For the Three Months Ended


For the Year Ended


December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


2025


2025


2025


2024

Calculation of Pre-Provision Pre-Tax Earnings

(Dollars in thousands)

Net Income

$ 10,784


$ 10,844


$ 43,069


$ 45,698

Income Tax Expense

3,375


3,342


13,696


14,656

Pre-tax net income

14,159


14,186


56,765


60,354

Add back: Provision for credit losses

-


700


700


-

Add back: (Gain)Loss on sales/calls of AFS debt securities

-


10


10


6

Pre-provision pre-tax earnings

$ 14,159


$ 14,896


57,475


60,360

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except par value)

Assets

December 31,
2025
(unaudited)


December 31,
2024


(Dollars in thousands)

Cash and due from banks

$ 244,635


$ 234,196

Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks

10,457


6,719

Available-for-sale debt securities (amortized cost of $57,316 and




$66,445 at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)

54,019


59,941

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $19,407 and




$17,918 at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

1,587,024


1,379,465

Loans held for sale

2,078


-

Premises and equipment, net

21,884


18,137

Nonmarketable equity securities

1,165


1,283

Core deposit intangibles

752


878

Goodwill

11,208


8,458

Interest receivable and other assets

30,418


30,731





Total assets

$ 1,963,640


$ 1,739,808





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity








Deposits




Noninterest-bearing

$ 341,416


$ 313,258

Interest-bearing

1,359,417


1,202,213





Total deposits

1,700,833


1,515,471





Income taxes payable

594


77

Interest payable and other liabilities

11,218


11,047





Total liabilities

1,712,645


1,526,595





Shareholders' equity




Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; shares




issued and outstanding: 9,462,656 and 9,390,211 at December 31, 2025




and December 31, 2024, respectively

95


94

Additional paid-in capital

103,739


101,809

Retained earnings

149,707


116,281

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,546)


(4,971)





Total shareholders' equity

250,995


213,213





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,963,640


$ 1,739,808

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended


For the Year Ended



December 31,


December 31,



2025
(unaudited)


2024
(unaudited)


2025
(unaudited)


2024
(unaudited)

Interest Income


(Dollars in thousands)

Loans, including fees


$ 30,306


$ 29,582


$ 117,513


$ 119,416

Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks


158


110


564


785

Debt securities, taxable


258


265


1,085


2,531

Debt securities, tax-exempt


59


60


246


273

Other interest and dividend income


2,035


2,313


9,350


8,535










Total interest income


32,816


32,330


128,758


131,540










Interest Expense









Deposits


10,551


10,593


40,885


45,345










Total interest expense


10,551


10,593


40,885


45,345










Net Interest Income


22,265


21,737


87,873


86,195










Provision for Credit Losses


-


-


700


-










Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses


22,265


21,737


87,173


86,195










Noninterest Income









Mortgage lending income


326


137


1,326


370

Loss on sales, prepayments, and calls of available-for-sale debt securities


-


(3)


(10)


(6)

Service charges on deposit accounts


244


233


941


975

Other


1,269


2,034


6,246


9,915










Total noninterest income


1,839


2,401


8,503


11,254










Noninterest Expense









Salaries and employee benefits


5,805


5,043


22,634


20,783

Furniture and equipment


325


257


1,278


1,070

Occupancy


690


655


2,580


2,640

Data and item processing


513


459


2,128


1,897

Accounting, marketing and legal fees


273


255


757


836

Regulatory assessments


268


211


814


1,196

Advertising and public relations


289


192


917


549

Travel, lodging and entertainment


150


161


439


431

Other


1,632


2,185


7,364


7,693










Total noninterest expense


9,945


9,418


38,911


37,095










Income Before Taxes


14,159


14,720


56,765


60,354

Income tax expense


3,375


3,611


13,696


14,656

Net Income


$ 10,784


$ 11,109


$ 43,069


$ 45,698










Earnings per common share - basic


$ 1.14


$ 1.19


$ 4.56


$ 4.92

Earnings per common share - diluted


1.12


1.16


4.50


4.84

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic


9,454,366


9,366,074


9,444,105


9,290,051

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted


9,599,897


9,556,388


9,574,190


9,447,751










Other Comprehensive Income









Unrealized gains on securities, net of tax expense(benefit) of $141 and ($304) for the









three months ended December 31 2025 and 2024, respectively; net of tax expense of









$784 and $335 for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively


$ 475


$ (856)


$ 2,417


$ 1,169

Reclassification adjustment for realized losses included in net income net of tax of









$0 and $1 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively;









$2 and $1 for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively


-


2


8


5

Other comprehensive income


$ 475


$ (854)


$ 2,425


$ 1,174

Comprehensive Income


$ 11,259


$ 10,255


$ 45,494


$ 46,872



Net Interest Margin



For the Three Months Ended December 31,



2025
(unaudited)


2024
(unaudited)



Average
Balance


Interest
Income/
Expense


Average
Yield/
Rate


Average
Balance


Interest
Income/
Expense


Average
Yield/
Rate



(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-Earning Assets:













Short-term investments


$ 226,584


$ 2,193


3.84 %


$ 195,948


$ 2,423


4.91 %

Debt securities, taxable-equivalent


44,673


258


2.29


50,504


265


2.08

Debt securities, tax exempt


11,196


59


2.09


14,216


60


1.67

Loans held for sale


1,431


-


-


526


-


-

Total loans(1)


1,570,814


30,306


7.65


1,422,382


29,582


8.25

Total interest-earning assets


1,854,698


32,816


7.02


1,683,576


32,330


7.62

Noninterest-earning assets


41,518






39,721





Total assets


$ 1,896,216






$ 1,723,297


















Funding sources:













Interest-bearing liabilities:













Deposits:













Transaction accounts


$ 1,078,895


$ 8,214


3.02 %


$ 911,978


$ 7,683


3.34 %

Time deposits


244,282


2,337


3.80


250,209


2,910


4.61

Total interest-bearing deposits


1,323,177


10,551


3.16


1,162,187


10,593


3.62

Total interest-bearing liabilities


$ 1,323,177


10,551


3.16


$ 1,162,187


10,593


3.62














Noninterest-bearing liabilities:













Noninterest-bearing deposits


$ 312,943






$ 338,645





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


12,435






13,014





Total noninterest-bearing liabilities


325,378






351,659





Shareholders' equity


247,661






209,451





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$ 1,896,216






$ 1,723,297


















Net interest income




$ 22,265






$ 21,737



Net interest spread






3.86 %






4.00 %

Net interest margin






4.76 %






5.12 %


(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans



Net Interest Margin



For the Year Ended December 31,



2025
(unaudited)


2024
(unaudited)



Average
Balance


Interest
Income/
Expense


Average
Yield/
Rate


Average
Balance


Interest
Income/
Expense


Average
Yield/
Rate



(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-Earning Assets:













Short-term investments


$ 235,211


$ 9,914


4.21 %


$ 184,328


$ 9,320


5.04 %

Debt securities, taxable-equivalent


46,599


1,085


2.33


90,184


2,531


2.80

Debt securities, tax exempt


12,042


246


2.04


16,651


273


1.64

Loans held for sale


1,448


-


-


343


-


-

Total loans(1)


1,483,112


117,513


7.92


1,391,552


119,416


8.56

Total interest-earning assets


1,778,412


128,758


7.24


1,683,058


131,540


7.79

Noninterest-earning assets


41,782






39,555





Total assets


$ 1,820,194






$ 1,722,613


















Funding sources:













Interest-bearing liabilities:













Deposits:













Transaction accounts


$ 1,021,059


$ 31,396


3.07 %


$ 882,314


$ 33,408


3.78 %

Time deposits


237,548


9,489


3.99


254,057


11,937


4.69

Total interest-bearing deposits


1,258,607


40,885


3.25


1,136,371


45,345


3.98

Total interest-bearing liabilities


$ 1,258,607


$ 40,885


3.25


$ 1,136,371


$ 45,345


3.98














Noninterest-bearing liabilities:













Noninterest-bearing deposits


$ 317,743






$ 381,660





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


11,105






12,419





Total noninterest-bearing liabilities


328,848






394,079





Shareholders' equity


232,739






192,163





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$ 1,820,194






$ 1,722,613


















Net interest income




$ 87,873






$ 86,195



Net interest spread






3.99 %






3.81 %

Net interest margin






4.94 %






5.11 %














(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans

About Bank7 Corp.

We are Bank7 Corp., a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate twelve locations in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area and Kansas. We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets as well as pursue strategic acquisitions.

Conference Call

Bank7 Corp. has scheduled a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, January 15, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. central standard time. To participate in the call, dial 1-888-348-6421, or access it live over the Internet at https://app.webinar.net/bY1VLYELzkO. For those not able to participate in the live call, an archive of the webcast will be available at https://app.webinar.net/bY1VLYELzkO shortly after the call for 1 year.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This communication contains a number of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Bank7 Corp.'s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and Bank7 Corp.'s financial performance. Any statements about Bank7 Corp.'s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in (or conveyed orally regarding) this presentation may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by Bank7 Corp. or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by Bank7 Corp. will be achieved.

These forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties because they are based upon: the amount and timing of future changes in interest rates, market behavior, and other economic conditions; future laws, regulations, and accounting principles; changes in regulatory standards and examination policies, and a variety of other matters. These other matters include, among other things, the impact the direct and indirect effect of economic conditions on interest rates, credit quality, loan demand, liquidity, and monetary and supervisory policies of banking regulators. Bank7 Corp. has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Bank7 Corp. believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Bank7 Corp.'s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Bank7 Corp.'s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Bank7 Corp. anticipates. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and Bank7 Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Contact:

Thomas Travis
President & CEO
(405) 810-8600

SOURCE Bank7 Corp.

© 2026 PR Newswire
