Bank7 Corp. Announces Q4 2025 and Full Year Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. "We are happy to report a strong fourth quarter and another full-year of robust earnings. Our bankers produced outstanding loan and deposit growth, while also maintaining a strong net interest margin and excellent credit quality. We are excited about 2026, as our properly matched balance sheet has us well positioned to continue to take advantage of our dynamic geographic region," said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company.

For the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025:

Net income of $10.8 million compared to $10.8 million, a decrease of 0.55%

Earnings per share of $1.12 compared to $1.13, a decrease of 0.88%

Total assets of $2.0 billion compared to $1.9 billion, an increase of 3.82%

Total loans of $1.6 billion compared to $1.5 billion, an increase of 4.71%

Pre-provision pre-tax earnings of $14.2 million compared to $14.9 million, a decrease of 4.95%

Total interest income of $32.8 million compared to $33.7 million, a decrease of 2.67%

For the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to the year ended December 31, 2024:

Net income of $43.1 million compared to $45.7 million, a decrease of 5.75%

Earnings per share of $4.50 compared to $4.84, a decrease of 7.02%

Total assets of $2.0 billion compared to $1.7 billion, an increase of 12.87%

Total loans of $1.6 billion compared to $1.4 billion, an increase of 14.96%

Pre-provision pre-tax earnings of $57.5 million compared to $60.4 million, a decrease of 4.78%

Total interest income of $128.8 million compared to $131.5 million, a decrease of 2.11%

Both the Bank's and the Company's capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes. On December 31, 2025, the Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 12.82%, 14.09%, and 15.25%, respectively. On December 31, 2025, on a consolidated basis, the Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 12.82%, 14.09%, and 15.24%, respectively. Designation as a well-capitalized institution under regulations does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by bank regulators.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This earnings release contains the non-GAAP financial measure pre-provision pre-tax earnings. The Company's management uses this non-GAAP measure in their analysis of the Company's performance. This measure adjusts GAAP performance to exclude from net income, income tax expense, provision for credit losses, and loss on sales and calls of available-for-sale debt securities.



For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2025

2025

2025

2024 Calculation of Pre-Provision Pre-Tax Earnings (Dollars in thousands) Net Income $ 10,784

$ 10,844

$ 43,069

$ 45,698 Income Tax Expense 3,375

3,342

13,696

14,656 Pre-tax net income 14,159

14,186

56,765

60,354 Add back: Provision for credit losses -

700

700

- Add back: (Gain)Loss on sales/calls of AFS debt securities -

10

10

6 Pre-provision pre-tax earnings $ 14,159

$ 14,896

57,475

60,360

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except par value)



Assets December 31,

2025

(unaudited)

December 31,

2024

(Dollars in thousands) Cash and due from banks $ 244,635

$ 234,196 Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks 10,457

6,719 Available-for-sale debt securities (amortized cost of $57,316 and





$66,445 at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 54,019

59,941 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $19,407 and





$17,918 at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 1,587,024

1,379,465 Loans held for sale 2,078

- Premises and equipment, net 21,884

18,137 Nonmarketable equity securities 1,165

1,283 Core deposit intangibles 752

878 Goodwill 11,208

8,458 Interest receivable and other assets 30,418

30,731







Total assets $ 1,963,640

$ 1,739,808







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Deposits





Noninterest-bearing $ 341,416

$ 313,258 Interest-bearing 1,359,417

1,202,213







Total deposits 1,700,833

1,515,471







Income taxes payable 594

77 Interest payable and other liabilities 11,218

11,047







Total liabilities 1,712,645

1,526,595







Shareholders' equity





Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; shares





issued and outstanding: 9,462,656 and 9,390,211 at December 31, 2025





and December 31, 2024, respectively 95

94 Additional paid-in capital 103,739

101,809 Retained earnings 149,707

116,281 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,546)

(4,971)







Total shareholders' equity 250,995

213,213







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,963,640

$ 1,739,808

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)







Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2025

(unaudited)

2024

(unaudited)

2025

(unaudited)

2024

(unaudited) Interest Income

(Dollars in thousands) Loans, including fees

$ 30,306

$ 29,582

$ 117,513

$ 119,416 Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks

158

110

564

785 Debt securities, taxable

258

265

1,085

2,531 Debt securities, tax-exempt

59

60

246

273 Other interest and dividend income

2,035

2,313

9,350

8,535

















Total interest income

32,816

32,330

128,758

131,540

















Interest Expense















Deposits

10,551

10,593

40,885

45,345

















Total interest expense

10,551

10,593

40,885

45,345

















Net Interest Income

22,265

21,737

87,873

86,195

















Provision for Credit Losses

-

-

700

-

















Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

22,265

21,737

87,173

86,195

















Noninterest Income















Mortgage lending income

326

137

1,326

370 Loss on sales, prepayments, and calls of available-for-sale debt securities

-

(3)

(10)

(6) Service charges on deposit accounts

244

233

941

975 Other

1,269

2,034

6,246

9,915

















Total noninterest income

1,839

2,401

8,503

11,254

















Noninterest Expense















Salaries and employee benefits

5,805

5,043

22,634

20,783 Furniture and equipment

325

257

1,278

1,070 Occupancy

690

655

2,580

2,640 Data and item processing

513

459

2,128

1,897 Accounting, marketing and legal fees

273

255

757

836 Regulatory assessments

268

211

814

1,196 Advertising and public relations

289

192

917

549 Travel, lodging and entertainment

150

161

439

431 Other

1,632

2,185

7,364

7,693

















Total noninterest expense

9,945

9,418

38,911

37,095

















Income Before Taxes

14,159

14,720

56,765

60,354 Income tax expense

3,375

3,611

13,696

14,656 Net Income

$ 10,784

$ 11,109

$ 43,069

$ 45,698

















Earnings per common share - basic

$ 1.14

$ 1.19

$ 4.56

$ 4.92 Earnings per common share - diluted

1.12

1.16

4.50

4.84 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

9,454,366

9,366,074

9,444,105

9,290,051 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

9,599,897

9,556,388

9,574,190

9,447,751

















Other Comprehensive Income















Unrealized gains on securities, net of tax expense(benefit) of $141 and ($304) for the















three months ended December 31 2025 and 2024, respectively; net of tax expense of















$784 and $335 for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively

$ 475

$ (856)

$ 2,417

$ 1,169 Reclassification adjustment for realized losses included in net income net of tax of















$0 and $1 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively;















$2 and $1 for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively

-

2

8

5 Other comprehensive income

$ 475

$ (854)

$ 2,425

$ 1,174 Comprehensive Income

$ 11,259

$ 10,255

$ 45,494

$ 46,872





Net Interest Margin



For the Three Months Ended December 31,



2025

(unaudited)

2024

(unaudited)



Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate



(Dollars in thousands) Interest-Earning Assets:























Short-term investments

$ 226,584

$ 2,193

3.84 %

$ 195,948

$ 2,423

4.91 % Debt securities, taxable-equivalent

44,673

258

2.29

50,504

265

2.08 Debt securities, tax exempt

11,196

59

2.09

14,216

60

1.67 Loans held for sale

1,431

-

-

526

-

- Total loans(1)

1,570,814

30,306

7.65

1,422,382

29,582

8.25 Total interest-earning assets

1,854,698

32,816

7.02

1,683,576

32,330

7.62 Noninterest-earning assets

41,518









39,721







Total assets

$ 1,896,216









$ 1,723,297

































Funding sources:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Transaction accounts

$ 1,078,895

$ 8,214

3.02 %

$ 911,978

$ 7,683

3.34 % Time deposits

244,282

2,337

3.80

250,209

2,910

4.61 Total interest-bearing deposits

1,323,177

10,551

3.16

1,162,187

10,593

3.62 Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 1,323,177

10,551

3.16

$ 1,162,187

10,593

3.62

























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:























Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 312,943









$ 338,645







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

12,435









13,014







Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

325,378









351,659







Shareholders' equity

247,661









209,451







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,896,216









$ 1,723,297

































Net interest income





$ 22,265









$ 21,737



Net interest spread









3.86 %









4.00 % Net interest margin









4.76 %









5.12 %

(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans





Net Interest Margin



For the Year Ended December 31,



2025

(unaudited)

2024

(unaudited)



Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate



(Dollars in thousands) Interest-Earning Assets:























Short-term investments

$ 235,211

$ 9,914

4.21 %

$ 184,328

$ 9,320

5.04 % Debt securities, taxable-equivalent

46,599

1,085

2.33

90,184

2,531

2.80 Debt securities, tax exempt

12,042

246

2.04

16,651

273

1.64 Loans held for sale

1,448

-

-

343

-

- Total loans(1)

1,483,112

117,513

7.92

1,391,552

119,416

8.56 Total interest-earning assets

1,778,412

128,758

7.24

1,683,058

131,540

7.79 Noninterest-earning assets

41,782









39,555







Total assets

$ 1,820,194









$ 1,722,613

































Funding sources:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Transaction accounts

$ 1,021,059

$ 31,396

3.07 %

$ 882,314

$ 33,408

3.78 % Time deposits

237,548

9,489

3.99

254,057

11,937

4.69 Total interest-bearing deposits

1,258,607

40,885

3.25

1,136,371

45,345

3.98 Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 1,258,607

$ 40,885

3.25

$ 1,136,371

$ 45,345

3.98

























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:























Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 317,743









$ 381,660







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

11,105









12,419







Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

328,848









394,079







Shareholders' equity

232,739









192,163







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,820,194









$ 1,722,613

































Net interest income





$ 87,873









$ 86,195



Net interest spread









3.99 %









3.81 % Net interest margin









4.94 %









5.11 %

























(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans

About Bank7 Corp.

We are Bank7 Corp., a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate twelve locations in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area and Kansas. We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets as well as pursue strategic acquisitions.

Conference Call

Bank7 Corp. has scheduled a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, January 15, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. central standard time. To participate in the call, dial 1-888-348-6421, or access it live over the Internet at https://app.webinar.net/bY1VLYELzkO. For those not able to participate in the live call, an archive of the webcast will be available at https://app.webinar.net/bY1VLYELzkO shortly after the call for 1 year.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This communication contains a number of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Bank7 Corp.'s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and Bank7 Corp.'s financial performance. Any statements about Bank7 Corp.'s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in (or conveyed orally regarding) this presentation may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by Bank7 Corp. or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by Bank7 Corp. will be achieved.

These forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties because they are based upon: the amount and timing of future changes in interest rates, market behavior, and other economic conditions; future laws, regulations, and accounting principles; changes in regulatory standards and examination policies, and a variety of other matters. These other matters include, among other things, the impact the direct and indirect effect of economic conditions on interest rates, credit quality, loan demand, liquidity, and monetary and supervisory policies of banking regulators. Bank7 Corp. has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Bank7 Corp. believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Bank7 Corp.'s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Bank7 Corp.'s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Bank7 Corp. anticipates. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and Bank7 Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by these cautionary statements.

