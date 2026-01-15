Bank7 Corp. Announces Q4 2025 and Full Year Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. "We are happy to report a strong fourth quarter and another full-year of robust earnings. Our bankers produced outstanding loan and deposit growth, while also maintaining a strong net interest margin and excellent credit quality. We are excited about 2026, as our properly matched balance sheet has us well positioned to continue to take advantage of our dynamic geographic region," said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company.
For the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025:
- Net income of $10.8 million compared to $10.8 million, a decrease of 0.55%
- Earnings per share of $1.12 compared to $1.13, a decrease of 0.88%
- Total assets of $2.0 billion compared to $1.9 billion, an increase of 3.82%
- Total loans of $1.6 billion compared to $1.5 billion, an increase of 4.71%
- Pre-provision pre-tax earnings of $14.2 million compared to $14.9 million, a decrease of 4.95%
- Total interest income of $32.8 million compared to $33.7 million, a decrease of 2.67%
For the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to the year ended December 31, 2024:
- Net income of $43.1 million compared to $45.7 million, a decrease of 5.75%
- Earnings per share of $4.50 compared to $4.84, a decrease of 7.02%
- Total assets of $2.0 billion compared to $1.7 billion, an increase of 12.87%
- Total loans of $1.6 billion compared to $1.4 billion, an increase of 14.96%
- Pre-provision pre-tax earnings of $57.5 million compared to $60.4 million, a decrease of 4.78%
- Total interest income of $128.8 million compared to $131.5 million, a decrease of 2.11%
Both the Bank's and the Company's capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes. On December 31, 2025, the Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 12.82%, 14.09%, and 15.25%, respectively. On December 31, 2025, on a consolidated basis, the Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 12.82%, 14.09%, and 15.24%, respectively. Designation as a well-capitalized institution under regulations does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by bank regulators.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
This earnings release contains the non-GAAP financial measure pre-provision pre-tax earnings. The Company's management uses this non-GAAP measure in their analysis of the Company's performance. This measure adjusts GAAP performance to exclude from net income, income tax expense, provision for credit losses, and loss on sales and calls of available-for-sale debt securities.
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2025
2025
2025
2024
Calculation of Pre-Provision Pre-Tax Earnings
(Dollars in thousands)
Net Income
$ 10,784
$ 10,844
$ 43,069
$ 45,698
Income Tax Expense
3,375
3,342
13,696
14,656
Pre-tax net income
14,159
14,186
56,765
60,354
Add back: Provision for credit losses
-
700
700
-
Add back: (Gain)Loss on sales/calls of AFS debt securities
-
10
10
6
Pre-provision pre-tax earnings
$ 14,159
$ 14,896
57,475
60,360
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
Assets
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
Cash and due from banks
$ 244,635
$ 234,196
Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks
10,457
6,719
Available-for-sale debt securities (amortized cost of $57,316 and
$66,445 at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)
54,019
59,941
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $19,407 and
$17,918 at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
1,587,024
1,379,465
Loans held for sale
2,078
-
Premises and equipment, net
21,884
18,137
Nonmarketable equity securities
1,165
1,283
Core deposit intangibles
752
878
Goodwill
11,208
8,458
Interest receivable and other assets
30,418
30,731
Total assets
$ 1,963,640
$ 1,739,808
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$ 341,416
$ 313,258
Interest-bearing
1,359,417
1,202,213
Total deposits
1,700,833
1,515,471
Income taxes payable
594
77
Interest payable and other liabilities
11,218
11,047
Total liabilities
1,712,645
1,526,595
Shareholders' equity
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; shares
issued and outstanding: 9,462,656 and 9,390,211 at December 31, 2025
and December 31, 2024, respectively
95
94
Additional paid-in capital
103,739
101,809
Retained earnings
149,707
116,281
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2,546)
(4,971)
Total shareholders' equity
250,995
213,213
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 1,963,640
$ 1,739,808
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Interest Income
(Dollars in thousands)
Loans, including fees
$ 30,306
$ 29,582
$ 117,513
$ 119,416
Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks
158
110
564
785
Debt securities, taxable
258
265
1,085
2,531
Debt securities, tax-exempt
59
60
246
273
Other interest and dividend income
2,035
2,313
9,350
8,535
Total interest income
32,816
32,330
128,758
131,540
Interest Expense
Deposits
10,551
10,593
40,885
45,345
Total interest expense
10,551
10,593
40,885
45,345
Net Interest Income
22,265
21,737
87,873
86,195
Provision for Credit Losses
-
-
700
-
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
22,265
21,737
87,173
86,195
Noninterest Income
Mortgage lending income
326
137
1,326
370
Loss on sales, prepayments, and calls of available-for-sale debt securities
-
(3)
(10)
(6)
Service charges on deposit accounts
244
233
941
975
Other
1,269
2,034
6,246
9,915
Total noninterest income
1,839
2,401
8,503
11,254
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
5,805
5,043
22,634
20,783
Furniture and equipment
325
257
1,278
1,070
Occupancy
690
655
2,580
2,640
Data and item processing
513
459
2,128
1,897
Accounting, marketing and legal fees
273
255
757
836
Regulatory assessments
268
211
814
1,196
Advertising and public relations
289
192
917
549
Travel, lodging and entertainment
150
161
439
431
Other
1,632
2,185
7,364
7,693
Total noninterest expense
9,945
9,418
38,911
37,095
Income Before Taxes
14,159
14,720
56,765
60,354
Income tax expense
3,375
3,611
13,696
14,656
Net Income
$ 10,784
$ 11,109
$ 43,069
$ 45,698
Earnings per common share - basic
$ 1.14
$ 1.19
$ 4.56
$ 4.92
Earnings per common share - diluted
1.12
1.16
4.50
4.84
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
9,454,366
9,366,074
9,444,105
9,290,051
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
9,599,897
9,556,388
9,574,190
9,447,751
Other Comprehensive Income
Unrealized gains on securities, net of tax expense(benefit) of $141 and ($304) for the
three months ended December 31 2025 and 2024, respectively; net of tax expense of
$784 and $335 for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively
$ 475
$ (856)
$ 2,417
$ 1,169
Reclassification adjustment for realized losses included in net income net of tax of
$0 and $1 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively;
$2 and $1 for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively
-
2
8
5
Other comprehensive income
$ 475
$ (854)
$ 2,425
$ 1,174
Comprehensive Income
$ 11,259
$ 10,255
$ 45,494
$ 46,872
Net Interest Margin
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
2025
2024
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-Earning Assets:
Short-term investments
$ 226,584
$ 2,193
3.84 %
$ 195,948
$ 2,423
4.91 %
Debt securities, taxable-equivalent
44,673
258
2.29
50,504
265
2.08
Debt securities, tax exempt
11,196
59
2.09
14,216
60
1.67
Loans held for sale
1,431
-
-
526
-
-
Total loans(1)
1,570,814
30,306
7.65
1,422,382
29,582
8.25
Total interest-earning assets
1,854,698
32,816
7.02
1,683,576
32,330
7.62
Noninterest-earning assets
41,518
39,721
Total assets
$ 1,896,216
$ 1,723,297
Funding sources:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Transaction accounts
$ 1,078,895
$ 8,214
3.02 %
$ 911,978
$ 7,683
3.34 %
Time deposits
244,282
2,337
3.80
250,209
2,910
4.61
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,323,177
10,551
3.16
1,162,187
10,593
3.62
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 1,323,177
10,551
3.16
$ 1,162,187
10,593
3.62
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 312,943
$ 338,645
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
12,435
13,014
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
325,378
351,659
Shareholders' equity
247,661
209,451
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 1,896,216
$ 1,723,297
Net interest income
$ 22,265
$ 21,737
Net interest spread
3.86 %
4.00 %
Net interest margin
4.76 %
5.12 %
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans
Net Interest Margin
For the Year Ended December 31,
2025
2024
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-Earning Assets:
Short-term investments
$ 235,211
$ 9,914
4.21 %
$ 184,328
$ 9,320
5.04 %
Debt securities, taxable-equivalent
46,599
1,085
2.33
90,184
2,531
2.80
Debt securities, tax exempt
12,042
246
2.04
16,651
273
1.64
Loans held for sale
1,448
-
-
343
-
-
Total loans(1)
1,483,112
117,513
7.92
1,391,552
119,416
8.56
Total interest-earning assets
1,778,412
128,758
7.24
1,683,058
131,540
7.79
Noninterest-earning assets
41,782
39,555
Total assets
$ 1,820,194
$ 1,722,613
Funding sources:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Transaction accounts
$ 1,021,059
$ 31,396
3.07 %
$ 882,314
$ 33,408
3.78 %
Time deposits
237,548
9,489
3.99
254,057
11,937
4.69
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,258,607
40,885
3.25
1,136,371
45,345
3.98
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 1,258,607
$ 40,885
3.25
$ 1,136,371
$ 45,345
3.98
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 317,743
$ 381,660
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
11,105
12,419
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
328,848
394,079
Shareholders' equity
232,739
192,163
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 1,820,194
$ 1,722,613
Net interest income
$ 87,873
$ 86,195
Net interest spread
3.99 %
3.81 %
Net interest margin
4.94 %
5.11 %
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans
About Bank7 Corp.
We are Bank7 Corp., a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate twelve locations in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area and Kansas. We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets as well as pursue strategic acquisitions.
Conference Call
Bank7 Corp. has scheduled a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, January 15, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. central standard time. To participate in the call, dial 1-888-348-6421, or access it live over the Internet at https://app.webinar.net/bY1VLYELzkO. For those not able to participate in the live call, an archive of the webcast will be available at https://app.webinar.net/bY1VLYELzkO shortly after the call for 1 year.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This communication contains a number of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Bank7 Corp.'s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and Bank7 Corp.'s financial performance. Any statements about Bank7 Corp.'s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in (or conveyed orally regarding) this presentation may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by Bank7 Corp. or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by Bank7 Corp. will be achieved.
These forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties because they are based upon: the amount and timing of future changes in interest rates, market behavior, and other economic conditions; future laws, regulations, and accounting principles; changes in regulatory standards and examination policies, and a variety of other matters. These other matters include, among other things, the impact the direct and indirect effect of economic conditions on interest rates, credit quality, loan demand, liquidity, and monetary and supervisory policies of banking regulators. Bank7 Corp. has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Bank7 Corp. believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Bank7 Corp.'s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Bank7 Corp.'s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Bank7 Corp. anticipates. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and Bank7 Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by these cautionary statements.
Contact:
Thomas Travis
President & CEO
(405) 810-8600
SOURCE Bank7 Corp.