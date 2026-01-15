Financing will support the company's expansion across EMEA to keep pace with AI and cloud demand

Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, today announced it has raised an additional £254 million in securitized term notes. £200 million was raised through a tap of the existing Class A-2 Notes while £54 million was raised from the new Class B Tranche. This builds on Vantage's debut public issuance in 2024 raising £600 million, which was the first-ever EMEA data center ABS completed in sterling. The Class A-2 Notes are rated A-, A (low) and A by Standard Poor's, Morningstar DBRS and Scope Ratings, respectively. The Class B Notes are rated BBB- by Standard Poor's and BBB by Morningstar DBRS and Scope Ratings.

Vantage's 148MW Cardiff, Wales, campus is one of Europe's largest hyperscale data center campuses.

The new notes will be used to refinance certain indebtedness in connection with CWL11 and CWL13 (including the full redemption of the Class A-1 VFN notes), part of Vantage's 148MW Cardiff, Wales, campus, one of Europe's largest hyperscale data center campuses. This refinancing supports Vantage's broader strategy to drive scale in the EMEA region and accelerate market entry to address growing demand for AI and cloud infrastructure. The notes have a May 2029 anticipated repayment date.

"This transaction marks another significant milestone in our strategy to support AI and cloud growth across the EMEA region," said Rich Cosgray, senior vice president, capital markets at Vantage Data Centers. "It's our third ABS in Europe as we continue to expand our securitization program and underscores the continued investor confidence in our platform and in our commitment to delivering world-class, sustainable digital infrastructure for the world's leading technology companies."

Vantage was represented by Clifford Chance LLP, and the transaction was led by Barclays Bank PLC and SMBC Bank International plc as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners. Barclays Bank PLC acted as sole structuring advisor and sole green structuring advisor, and the transaction retains a Green Bond designation via a Second-Party Opinion (SPO) from Morningstar Sustainalytics. The funds raised will contribute to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and will facilitate the innovation of next-generation sustainable solutions aimed at reducing Vantage's environmental impact. For more information, please refer to the company's Green Finance Framework

