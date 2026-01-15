Altris, a Swedish sodium-ion battery developer, and Draslovka, a global leader in specialty chemicals, have entered a strategic partnership to build Europe's first industrial-scale sodium-ion cathode value chain. Under the comprehensive agreement that includes a total 19.3 MEUR in-kind investment by Draslovka in Altris, the two companies will scale fully connected production of Altris' patented sodium-ion cathode active material (CAM) at Draslovka's facility in Kolín, Czech Republic, supplying up to 350 tonnes of CAM annually.

Draslovka and Altris are partnering to convert an existing line at Draslovka's Kolín facility for production of Altris' sodium-ion CAM, enabling rapid time-to-market and capital-efficient scale-up. Once ramped, the line will support production of up to 350 tonnes annually a European-controlled supply equivalent to around 175 MWh of sodium-ion cell capacity.

As part of the agreement, Draslovka is making a new in-kind 19.3 MEUR strategic investment in Altris to co-fund the conversion of the production line in Kolín. This also secures long-term access to Draslovka's licences, process know-how and a jointly developed plant design for Altris. Progressing at pace, start of production is planned for late Q3 or early Q4 2026.

The partnership comes as Europe accelerates efforts to localise battery materials and move beyond lithium-only supply chains. By producing CAM in Kolín and preparing for larger-scale capacity at the site, Altris and Draslovka are creating a Western, sodium-ion-based alternative that reduces reliance on imported inputs, enabling a more resilient and balanced battery ecosystem.

"This exciting partnership with Altris is an important milestone for Draslovka, as we continue strategically investing in concrete opportunities to leverage our world class expertise in chemistry and sustainable technology. By establishing a fully connected value chain production capacity in Europe, we are in a position to deliver high-quality sodium-ion solutions without relying on external links in the chain says Pavel Bružek, CEO of Draslovka.

"This alliance exemplifies how Altris is building a European sodium-ion value chain with leading industrial partners. Europe is no longer waiting for sodium-ion to mature elsewhere we are industrialising it here, with Western manufacturing and Western supply. It reflects our strategy to focus on what we do best: delivering world-class cathode material that supports a more resilient European battery supply," says Christer Bergquist, CEO of Altris.

About Altris

Altris is a Swedish sodium-ion battery developer, with primary focus on its proprietary Prussian White cathode material. Supported by strategic investors, Volvo Cars Tech Fund, Clarios, Maersk Growth, InnoEnergy and Molindo, we are taking our patented innovation from conception to commercialization. Looking ahead, we aspire to become the primary supplier of sodium-ion battery cathodes in Europe, making a real impact on the world by enabling a better battery at scale.

About Draslovka

Draslovka a.s. ('Draslovka') is a chemical technologies, products and services company creating value and improving sustainability in several industries, including mining, agriculture and manufacturing, and a key player in the development and production of active materials for sodium-ion batteries. Today, Draslovka is best known as one of the world's largest producers of sodium cyanide, a chemical vital for gold mining however its most important contribution to the mining sector is its Glycine Leaching Technology ('GLT'), the company's proprietary technology that leaches metals (including gold, copper, nickel and cobalt) in a more sustainable and economic manner. Draslovka also manufactures other specialist chemicals and reagents and provides class-leading chemical application services to the mining and pest control industries as well as AI-enabled support services.

